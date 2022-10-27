Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Push for greater Native American voting access could impact South Dakota race for governor
A recent court ruling that found South Dakota violated federal voting registration laws has reignited the long-standing concern over Native American ballot access as the state braces for a 2022 gubernatorial election that could hinge on Indian Country precincts. In a state with nearly 78,000 Indigenous residents, comprising 8.8% of...
sdpb.org
Candidates for South Dakota public utilities commissioner 2022
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. South Dakota Focus host Jackie Hendry talks with candidates for South Dakota public utilities commissioner. They include Democratic candidate Jeffrey Barth and incumbent Republican candidate Chris Nelson.
sdpb.org
Democrats bet on ballot issues and slow reconstruction of a diminished party
Come January, it’ll be 50 years since Rapid City lawyer Gene Lebrun became Speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives. It hasn’t happened since. At least, not to a Democrat. Lebrun is one of only three Democrats in South Dakota history to serve as Speaker of the...
KELOLAND TV
On food-tax repeal, Noem attempts 180-degree turn
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers have been trying to repeal or reduce South Dakota’s sales tax on food since at least 1997 when the Legislature first started putting its records on the Internet. So where do South Dakota’s current candidates for governor stand?. Democrat Jamie Smith,...
gowatertown.net
Noem will host rallies with Gabbard and Youngkin
Gov. Kristi Noem will host campaign rallies Wednesday with former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, but Noem’s campaign said she will not attend a rally featuring former President Donald Trump on Thursday in Sioux City. Trump will appear with Iowa Republican...
sdpb.org
Public Utilities Commissioner candidates, plus author Craig Johnson
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. A move that could extend healthcare benefits to an additional 42,500 low-income residents is on the November 8 ballot. SDPB's Lee Strubinger talks about what expanding Medicaid could mean.
sdpb.org
South Dakota Focus: Initiated Measure 27
This video is from SDPB's news program, South Dakota Focus. The second statewide ballot issue this year calls for the legalization of recreational marijuana - again. Initiated Measure 27 legalizes possession of up to one ounce of marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. If voters pass the measure, South Dakota would join 19 other states that have legalized the drug.
sdpb.org
Pine Ridge Reservation town hall meeting series aims to empower residents | Oct 28
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... A new poll suggests Kristi Noem holds a sizeable lead over Democrat Jamie...
sdpb.org
Political heavy hitters to stump for Noem
Some big names in politics are campaigning for Kristi Noem as the race for South Dakota governor enters the home stretch. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will both stump for Noem Wednesday, Nov. 2. Youngkin rose in prominence within the GOP after upsetting Democrat Terry...
Flags to fly at half-staff for former South Dakota Representative
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol will be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of a former Representative who passed away.
newscenter1.tv
Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
KELOLAND TV
Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
sdpb.org
South Dakota Focus: Amendment D
This video is from SDPB's news program, South Dakota Focus. Medicaid is a partnership between federal and state governments that uses public funds to cover healthcare costs for people who meet certain requirements. Right now, South Dakota Medicaid covers children...pregnant people...people with disabilities...people 65 and older...and people who make 46% or less than the federal poverty line. That's an annual income of less than $13 thousand dollars for a family of four.
Vermillion Plain Talk
‘I’ve Got To Be Me’
An issue that Gov. Kristi Noem’s campaign and the South Dakota Republican Party has raised this week concerning Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith’s campaign financial report was quickly dismissed by Smith during an appearance at Farber Hall on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion Tuesday night.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
gowatertown.net
South Dakota medical pot cards rise with ‘pop-up clinics’ (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota’s Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee held it’s second meeting Tuesday at the State Capitol in Pierre. One area that brought discussion was the use of so-called pop-up clinics to help patients get cards that will permit someone to use marijuana for medical treatments. Pierre Police...
KELOLAND TV
Shoppers react to idea of grocery tax repeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s grocery tax is in the spotlight this election season. While it’s not on the ballot, all three gubernatorial candidates support repealing it. Sioux Falls shopper Angela Zaug wants to see the grocery tax repealed. “Food tax is something that affects...
sdstandardnow.com
Smith campaign made minor filing error, but Noem and compliant SD media turned it into a running story
When you hand your opponent a club, don’t be surprised when she beats you over the head with it. Such is the case with the Jamie Smith for governor team. It made a foolish, easily preventable error by failing to include the name, address and amount of money donated for supporters who gave more than $100. The form was submitted Monday, Oct. 24, the deadline for pre-election campaign finance reports.
KELOLAND TV
Trump defeats Biden in South Dakota in hypothetical 2024 race, poll shows
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If there was a presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and incumbent Democrat Joe Biden in 2024, Trump would win in South Dakota, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted from Oct. 19-21 from...
brookingsradio.com
USDA announces broadband funding, including $17 million for South Dakota
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet. It’s part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year’s infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu...
