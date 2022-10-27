WEB ONLY: No injuries, minor damage from Sun Prairie car-building collision

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to a vehicle vs. building incident on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Sun Prairie Fire Marshal Mark Mlekush said that at approximately 10:45 a.m., Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to the an incident in the 2800 block of Prairie Lakes Drive for a report of a motor vehicle vs. building.

Upon arrival, Sun Prairie Engine 1 personnel found a single vehicle lodged against an exterior wall of a dining establishment.

Mlekush said fire crews noted minor damage to both the vehicle and the structure. Firefighters assisted the driver to a Sun Prairie EMS ambulance for observation. Sun Prairie EMS ultimately transported the driver to a local hospital as a precaution.

Firefighters also confirmed that there were no other injuries. Mlekush said the building appeared to have suffered only cosmetic damage.

No injuries were reported from inside the structure.

Sun Prairie Police Department officers were also on scene and assisted with scene safety and arranging for the car to be towed to a repair facility.

The Sun Prairie Building Inspection Department responded to the incident. The building inspector confirmed that there was minimal damage to the structure, and the dining establishment was able to re-open for business.

SPFR thanks all its public safety partners at Sun Prairie EMS, Sun Prairie Police and City of Sun Prairie Building inspection Department for their assistance.