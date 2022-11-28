Read full article on original website
Related
The best indoor home security cameras in 2022
The best Indoor security cameras can add an extra layer of peace of mind to your home, and the latest models keep a better eye on your surrounds than ever and integrate more smoothly with your smart home gear, plus they have features to protect your privacy.
35 Secret Santa Gifts Under $20 That They'll Actually Like
Secret Santa is a beautiful Christmas tradition that has at heart the premise of random acts of kindness. Only if most of the presents weren't in a junk drawer, waiting to be recycled next year. If you care to make your coworkers smile or show them that you care, here's a list of gifts that will escape the destiny of the forsaken present.
Kanye West is no longer acquiring Parler, company says
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West will no longer be acquiring Parler, the alternative social media platform favored by conservatives including some far-right extremists, the company announced on Thursday. West has legally changed his name to Ye.
Editors’ picks: The 41 best holiday gifts our editors have ever given or received
Getting just the right gift can feel like a lot of pressure. While we’ve got plenty of ideas for what to get them, we also have firsthand experience with both giving and receiving lots and lots of different gifts.
The Bowers & Wilkins Px8: a great-sounding wireless over-ear headphone for the most discriminating listeners
The leather-clad Bowers & Wilkins Px8 wireless noise-canceling over-ear headphone is a decidedly luxe take on the company's recently released Px7 S2, sharing design elements but adding nicer materials and exotic drivers for even more detailed high end sound.
These Up-And-Coming Beauty Products Are Perfect Gifts For Anyone Who Wants To Be Ahead Of The Trend
These up-and-coming beauty products are sure to hit it big time! This list will give you serious beauty inspiration to kick off the new season, from the best hair tools to multi-functional makeup products. Whether your go-to look is full glamazon or a glowy, natural look, there is something for everyone here.
40 holiday gifts under $100 that look way more expensive than they are
If you have someone you want to impress this holiday and Christmas season, look no further. From cashmere sweaters to jewelry to practical gifts like socks and even a bidet, here are our favorite gifts under $100 sure to make their eyes sparkle.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0