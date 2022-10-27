Black and Hispanic adults less likely than Whites to receive ‘potentially lifesaving’ bystander CPR during cardiac arrest, study finds

Read full article on original website
Black, Hispanic Americans up to 37% less likely to receive CPR, study shows
When someone collapses in front of witnesses, the chances of receiving potentially lifesaving CPR may partly depend on the color of their skin, a new study suggests. Researchers found that when Black and Hispanic Americans suffer cardiac arrest, they are up to 37% less likely than White people to receive bystander CPR in public places and at home.
McKnight's
Study: Black vets with COVID less likely to receive drug therapies than white vets
Older Black veterans hospitalized with COVID-19 were less likely to receive drug treatments for their illness than older white veterans, according to a new study. Investigators followed COVID-19 treatment and outcomes in more than 43,000 patients across 130 Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Centers with a 60-day follow-up period. Participants had a median age of 71 years.
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
Still never had Covid? Thank your genes: Three in 10 people have a genetic quirk that blocks infection
Some people might never get Covid thanks to their genes, scientists say. Researchers from the University of Oxford have found that people who have a particular mutation produce a larger antibody response after getting vaccinated. Around 30 to 40 per cent of people have the gene, known as HLA-DQB1*06. The...
Blood pressure, heart condition medication recalled after labels were switched
A packaging mix-up has led to the recall of a blood pressure medication and a second medication designed to lower the risk of having a stroke or serious heart problems, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports. Golden State Medical Supply has recalled bottles of Atenolol, a blood pressure medication,...
A 31-year-old woman who had her tubes removed says she never has to worry about an 'oopsie' pregnancy in a post-Roe v. Wade America: 'This has given me so much peace'
"According to the lawmakers in this country, I don't have a brain in my head," Sarah G. told Insider.
Fauci says fast-spreading COVID variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are ‘pretty troublesome’
Dr. Anthony Fauci, pictured in 2021, has said the new BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 COVID variants are "troublesome." New COVID variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are gaining traction in the U.S. at a “troublesome” rate, according to the White House’s top medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. In the week...
Bay News 9
Florida surgeon general recommends that adult men under 40 stay away from COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
FLORIDA — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo is recommending that adult men under 40 stay away from the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The new guidance was issued Friday and states that a Florida Department of Health analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men ages 18-39.
Babies born during coronavirus lockdowns developed communication skills at slower rate: Study
A peer-reviewed study in Ireland showed that children born during coronavirus lockdowns developed at a slower pace than children born in previous years.
We had to plan our little girl’s funeral after doctors prescribed her antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis’
LITTLE Isla-Mae beamed as she rang a bell to mark her all clear from cancer - two and a half years after a GP mistook her symptoms for tonsillitis. It was a day mum Laura, 31, and dad Reece, 34, feared they might never see. The devastated couple were told...
A vitamin B12 deficiency can go unnoticed and cause symptoms like numb limbs and a yellow tinge to the skin and eyes. A dietitian explains how to get enough.
Vitamin B12, a nutrient found mostly in animal products, is vital for healthy nerves and blood cells. A deficiency can go unnoticed because it can cause symptoms that are shared with other conditions. Vegans can get vitamin B12 from fortified plant milks, nutritional yeast flakes, and supplements.
Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’
A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid - which was used to treat Biden - can cause deadly blood clots, study warns
Pfizer’s flagship Covid drug can have dangerous interactions with common medications, a review has found. Paxlovid gained emergency use authorization in the US in December last year as an antiviral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid in high-risk patients. It has been given to millions of vulnerable Americans...
Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation. However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over...
A 32 year-old woman is suing L'Oréal, claiming hair straightening products caused her uterine cancer
A woman claims chemicals in her hair-straightening products, including phthalates, contributed to her developing uterine cancer at a young age.
Urgent cancer warning to millions of women as just 3% can spot signs of stealth killer
AS ONE of the most deadly cancers to affect women - chances are you know what ovarian cancer is. According to charity Target Ovarian Cancer a mere 3 per cent of women are confident in naming all of the symptoms of the disease. It has called for urgent action to...
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
5 people who got COVID boosters and flu shots at the same time share their side effects
Some people are combining a COVID booster with this year's flu shot. It's safe to get both at the same visit, but you may have mild side effects.
A woman had her eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected by a parasite found in tap water
A woman had her left eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected. Marie Mason caught a rare parasite infection, called Acanthamoeba keratitis, which can cause blindness. Symptoms of the infection include: eye pain, blurred vision, and the sensation of something in the eye.
Unit 731 Conducted Sickening Biological Experiments in Which Women and Children Became Walking Disease Incubators
Unit 731, otherwise known as Manshu Detachment 731 or Kamo Detachment was a covert unit of the Imperial Japanese Army that conducted gruesome biological and chemical experiments on live test subjects during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937-45) and World War II.
