dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Breaks Down Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) After a Week of Positive Price Action
A widely followed crypto trader warns that king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) is still at resistance despite gaining 9% over the last seven days. Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe tells his 637,600 Twitter followers that BTC was rejected at the $20,800 price zone. “Bitcoin still within resistance here, as...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Dogecoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Exploded 70% This Month
A closely followed analyst is updating his forecast on Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH) and one altcoin that has outperformed the crypto markets at large this month. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 185,600 Twitter followers that he thinks Dogecoin’s price rise remains strong due to the effect of Elon Musk buying Twitter.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says New ‘Solana Killer’ Has More Upside Potential
A closely followed crypto trader is updating his outlook on the top two digital assets, an altcoin, and a smart contract platform that has been hailed as the “Solana killer.”. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 185,600 Twitter followers that he’d be worried about king crypto Bitcoin (BTC)...
dailyhodl.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in Favor of ‘Really Thorough’ Stablecoin Regulation – Here’s Why
The chief executive of crypto derivatives exchange platform FTX says that he’s in favor of comprehensive stablecoin regulations. In a new interview on the Bankless podcast, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says that he’d prefer “really thorough” regulations when it comes to dollar-pegged crypto assets. The crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Strong Rally for One Ethereum-Based Token, Says Altcoin Markets Gearing Up for Bounce
The analyst who accurately called the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market last year is predicting a considerable rally for one Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 640,900 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle Chainlink (LINK) has one of the best-looking charts on a high timeframe perspective.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Insights Firm Says Shiba Inu Could Abruptly Follow Dogecoin Rally As SHIB Gains Steam Against Bitcoin
A leading crypto analytics firm says dog-themed coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be playing a game of follow the leader with fellow meme token Dogecoin (DOGE). Santiment says that Shiba Inu is starting to gather some momentum after displaying strength in its Bitcoin pair (SHIB/BTC). “Whatever side of the fence...
dailyhodl.com
Top 100 DeFi Crypto Project Suffers 20-Hour Network Outage Due to Technical Issue
THORChain (RUNE), a decentralized cross-chain liquidity protocol, announced on Thursday afternoon that its chain had halted. On Friday morning, the project said the network was operational again after a 20.5-hour outage. THORChain developers said a full post-mortem will be released next week, but on Thursday evening, amid the outage, they...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen Details One Bullish Catalyst for Bitcoin (BTC) – But There’s a Catch
A widely followed crypto analyst says that Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tone during his next speech could serve as a catalyst that sparks a fresh Bitcoin (BTC) rally. In a new video update, popular crypto trader Benjamin Cowen tells his 771,000 YouTube subscribers that if Powell appears to extend an olive branch during his next speech, Bitcoin could skyrocket to around $25,000.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move $412,300,000 in Ethereum, XRP, Bitcoin and Dogecoin in Just One Day – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
Crypto whales are suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, and Dogecoin (DOGE) over the last 24 hours. According to the whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, a deep-pocketed Ethereum investor is moving 83,500 ETH worth $130,143,407 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Ripple’s XRP Holdings Sink Below 50% of the Outstanding Supply for the First Time, According To Quarterly Report
Ripple’s holdings of XRP have sunk for the first time ever below 50% of the total outstanding token supply, a new report says. Ripple has faced criticism for owning a large amount of XRP with some arguing it gives the group too much control over the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralized public blockchain.
dailyhodl.com
‘Solana Killer’ Aptos (APT) Is Grossly Overvalued, According to Coin Bureau Host – But There’s a Catch
Coin Bureau YouTube channel host Guy believes that the 54th-largest crypto asset by market cap is overpriced. Guy tells his 2.16 million YouTube subscribers in a new video that “Solana Killer” Aptos (APT) appears to be “grossly overvalued.”. However, the fundamentals of the crypto asset that was...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Binance Wants To Collaborate With Elon Musk on Running Twitter: Report
The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume is reportedly creating a new team to help tech billionaire Elon Musk incorporate blockchain technology into Twitter’s business model. According to a new report by Reuters, Binance is planning to help the business magnate determine how crypto assets could be integrated...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Issues Alert for Shiba Inu, Predicts Rallies for Dogecoin and Two Additional Altcoins
A crypto strategist known for his timely altcoin calls says traders looking to suddenly flip bullish on meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) at current levels should exercise caution. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 185,700 Twitter followers that Shiba Inu might be losing some steam after failing to break key resistance levels.
dailyhodl.com
Quant Analyst PlanB Says Major Bottom Signal Flashing for Bitcoin As BTC Aims for $21,000 Level
Quantitative analyst Plan B says that Bitcoin (BTC) is flashing signals that strongly suggest that the leading digital asset by market cap is bottoming out and starting a new market cycle. The pseudonymous analyst tells his 1.8 million Twitter followers that on-chain data is indicating that more than half of...
dailyhodl.com
Charles Hoskinson Says Dogecoin Should Be Cardano Sidechain As DOGE Cracks Top 10 Crypto Assets by Market Cap
Charles Hoskinson says he thinks leading memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) should be a sidechain for the Cardano (ADA) network. With tech billionaire and crypto supporter Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter spurring rallies in Dogecoin over the last week, Hoskinson says that there’s a real possibility that DOGE could be integrated with the social media platform.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Crypto Adoption Prediction, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become New Gold
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is forecasting a timeline for global crypto adoption, saying that the industry is still in its very early days. In a new episode of Coinbase’s Around the Block podcast, Armstrong says Bitcoin’s market capitalization is not yet big enough for BTC to act as a serious flight-to-safety asset that some of its advocates have been predicting.
dailyhodl.com
Japanese Crypto Exchange Aims To Go Public on the Nasdaq Next Year
A Japanese crypto exchange and Web3 platform is looking to grow by going public on the Nasdaq Stock Market by 2023. According to a Q2 fiscal report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Tokyo-based crypto exchange platform Coincheck is planning to go public on the Nasdaq next year.
dailyhodl.com
Fidelity Digital Assets Report Finds Nearly 60% of Surveyed Institutional Investors Have Invested in Crypto
A new survey from financial services giant Fidelity shows that a majority of institutional investors have already invested in crypto assets. In a report from Fidelity Digital Assets, a crypto arm of the firm, president Tom Jessop says that the industry is in a phase of “institutionalization” as it emerges from a bear market cycle.
