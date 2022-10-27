ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock

New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
Top Analyst Predicts Strong Rally for One Ethereum-Based Token, Says Altcoin Markets Gearing Up for Bounce

The analyst who accurately called the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market last year is predicting a considerable rally for one Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 640,900 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle Chainlink (LINK) has one of the best-looking charts on a high timeframe perspective.
Top 100 DeFi Crypto Project Suffers 20-Hour Network Outage Due to Technical Issue

THORChain (RUNE), a decentralized cross-chain liquidity protocol, announced on Thursday afternoon that its chain had halted. On Friday morning, the project said the network was operational again after a 20.5-hour outage. THORChain developers said a full post-mortem will be released next week, but on Thursday evening, amid the outage, they...
Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen Details One Bullish Catalyst for Bitcoin (BTC) – But There’s a Catch

A widely followed crypto analyst says that Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tone during his next speech could serve as a catalyst that sparks a fresh Bitcoin (BTC) rally. In a new video update, popular crypto trader Benjamin Cowen tells his 771,000 YouTube subscribers that if Powell appears to extend an olive branch during his next speech, Bitcoin could skyrocket to around $25,000.
Crypto Exchange Binance Wants To Collaborate With Elon Musk on Running Twitter: Report

The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume is reportedly creating a new team to help tech billionaire Elon Musk incorporate blockchain technology into Twitter’s business model. According to a new report by Reuters, Binance is planning to help the business magnate determine how crypto assets could be integrated...
Charles Hoskinson Says Dogecoin Should Be Cardano Sidechain As DOGE Cracks Top 10 Crypto Assets by Market Cap

Charles Hoskinson says he thinks leading memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) should be a sidechain for the Cardano (ADA) network. With tech billionaire and crypto supporter Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter spurring rallies in Dogecoin over the last week, Hoskinson says that there’s a real possibility that DOGE could be integrated with the social media platform.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Crypto Adoption Prediction, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become New Gold

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is forecasting a timeline for global crypto adoption, saying that the industry is still in its very early days. In a new episode of Coinbase’s Around the Block podcast, Armstrong says Bitcoin’s market capitalization is not yet big enough for BTC to act as a serious flight-to-safety asset that some of its advocates have been predicting.
Japanese Crypto Exchange Aims To Go Public on the Nasdaq Next Year

A Japanese crypto exchange and Web3 platform is looking to grow by going public on the Nasdaq Stock Market by 2023. According to a Q2 fiscal report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Tokyo-based crypto exchange platform Coincheck is planning to go public on the Nasdaq next year.

