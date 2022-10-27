Read full article on original website
Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock rose 17% in early trading on better-than-expected earnings. Management outlined that the company is set to get back on track after a couple of weak quarters, where sales came in far lower than expected. Shopify’s management had previously stated that investment into its product mix was had resulted in lower-than-expected profits. Investments were important to get the company back on track to growth.
Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
Investment banking and financial services company Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stock is trading down (-17%) compared to peers Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) (-13%) and Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) down only (-6.5%). The blue shoe investment bank has implemented a strategy to diversify its services and clientele. It bolstered its retail customer base with its $13 billion acquisition of E*TRADE in 2020. However, the advent of zero-commission trading from the likes of Robin Hood (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Charles Schwab pressured Morgan Stanley to make a move. When it acquired E*TRADE, it also gained 5.2 million customer accounts with over $360 billion in assets to join its 3 million accounts and parlay its asset and wealth management services. The uncertain macroeconomic headwinds have negatively impacted investment banking activity, but the Company was able to mitigate the weakness with a strong performance in fixed income and equity. Rising interest rates helped it achieve a 26.9% margin in its wealth management segment driven by higher net interest income. Normalization overshot to the downside as the market climate completely reversed in 2022.
Why Pinterest Shares Jumped Around 14%; Here Are 69 Biggest Movers From Friday
Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY jumped 153.9% to close at $3.30 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE surged 61.4% to close at $0.92 after jumping 15% on Thursday. Nuvalent, Inc. NUVL shares gained 60.6% to close at $35.34 after the company reported preliminary Phase 1 clinical data from the ARROS-1 trial that support the best-in-class potential of NVL-520 for patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC.
Quanergy Announces Pricing of $16.7 Million Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering for gross proceeds of approximately $16.7 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering...
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on Vietnam’s Non-Life Insurance Market
AM Best is maintaining its stable market segment outlook on Vietnam’s non-life insurance segment, citing market growth underpinned by economic tailwinds, regulatory developments expected to help drive growth and climbing domestic interest rates that should benefit investment income. In a new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment Outlook: Vietnam...
OSIS by Apotheosis partnering with leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad
With the popularity of blockchain and cryptocurrency, various excellent crypto projects are penetrating the industry with huge potential to bring changes in the world and getting the support of crypto establishments. OSIS an ambitious crypto project has partnered with the leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad. What is...
