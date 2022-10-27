Reporter’s Notebook: Spelman President welcomed back to Atlanta, MARTA names new CEO, Westside Wise Podcast launches

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia DelamarMeikhel PhilogeneAtlanta, GA
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
New film/TV BlueStar Studios being built on former military base Fort Gillem in Forest Park
The latest in a flurry of new TV and film studios being built in the state is BlueStar Studios at a portion of the former Fort Gillem army post in Forest Park. BlueStar Studios, which broke ground two months ago, will feature 18 stages by its completion and will begin taking in clients in the late summer of 2023, according to Rich Goldberg, CEO, who spent time in Atlanta at Turner Broadcasting in the 1990s, then helped launch DirecTV in Los Angeles. In 2015, he joined a virtual reality startup company Jaunt, whose assets were sold to Verizon in 2019.
atlantafi.com
Best Jazz Brunches In Atlanta: 7 Places With Great Music And Food
What could be better than live music and a smorgasbord of all the best foods? Atlanta, Georgia has some of the coolest jazz brunches In Atlanta. If you didn’t know, brunch is a big thing here. Let’s take a culinary tour of some of the best venues for a...
Can Abrams and Warnock’s association with HBCUs be an added bonus this election season?
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Kiss 104.1 FM morning show host Frank Ski asked the people gathered inside the Gateway Center Arena where the Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) graduates were at? The crowd exploded in cheers and shouts. There were definitely a strong number of HBCU graduates, parents and grandparents in the arena Friday […] The post Can Abrams and Warnock’s association with HBCUs be an added bonus this election season? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
8 Celebrities Who Call Atlanta Home With Palatial Mansions
It’s well known that Atlanta is the reigning Hollywood of the South, so no surprise that a-list musicians, actors, athletes, influencers are continuing to abandon their California abodes for greener pastures in Georgia. What attracts these celebrities? It may be the enviable tax cuts for film and entertainment projects,...
atlantafi.com
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
In one wealthy Atlanta suburb, a plot to secede from the city
More than two centuries after the United States declared independence from Britain, a very modern breakaway is being hatched in the plush suburbs of Atlanta -- and taxation is once again the issue. "We have always created cities in the United States...
saportareport.com
After over a decade of grassroots efforts, Atlanta’s Mattie Freeland Park opens
A once-vacant lot nestled in the English Avenue neighborhood now has a new life as a City of Atlanta park. On Thursday, Oct. 27, city officials, community leaders and park advocates gathered to celebrate the opening of Mattie Freeland Park on the city’s Westside. Today, the small neighborhood park...
Is Atlanta Worth It?
I moved to Atlanta from Brooklyn, New York in 2006 and realized early on that there was no place in America like it. From the food to the cost of living to the entertainment options to the music scene to, well everything. Atlanta is a unique slice of Americana that has been the scene of […] The post Is Atlanta Worth It? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. — The final week of early voting begins Monday but Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) wasted no time trying to get more souls to the polls Sunday. With nearly 1.5 million Georgians having voted early as of Sunday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, there are still many more voters to speak […] The post Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantafi.com
10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
UGA, UF condemn antisemitic messages projected onto stadium after football game
The University of Georgia and the University of Florida issued a joint statement Sunday condemning an antisemitic message that appeared on buildings outside the stadium where the football teams played this weekend.
fox35orlando.com
Georgia, Florida condemn antisemitic message seen at football game
JACKSONVILLE, Ga. - In a joint statement, the University of Georgia and the University of Florida condemned antisemitic hate speech projected at TIAA Bank Field related to remarks made by Kanye West. The. that West, legally known as Ye, was "right about the Jews." Ye tweeted earlier this month he...
'It’s sticky at the bottom' | Man living on the street explains why it’s so hard to end homelessness
The Way Home: The Problem is part one of an 11Alive Investigates series examining why tents line our freeways and families struggle to find stable housing. Rebecca Lindstrom, Kristin Crowley ((11Alive)) Published: 1:35 PM EDT October 28, 2022. Updated: 2:18 PM EDT October 28, 2022. ATLANTA. Atlanta has an easy...
Albany Herald
JUST IN: Georgia's OLB Room Takes Yet Another Hit vs Florida
Georgia outside linebacker Darris Smith has exited the game against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon. The injury appeared to occur during the kickoff to start the second half. Smith suffered a rather gruesome hit, fell to the ground immediately, and then was helped off the field by the medical staff.
Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes
ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders in Georgia organized rallies Sunday in a push to get their congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections. State lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday […]
America’s Navy 'sails' into Atlanta for Navy Week
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Atlanta during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Atlanta Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the nation. The week will conclude with a two-day performance by the Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, at the Atlanta Air Show.
Opinion: Norwood’s Buckhead won’t love you back, Mayor Dickens
Among Atlanta residents, it’s common knowledge that some neighborhoods throughout the city get disparate levels of attention and resources as compared to others. I live in a highly resourced community myself: Virginia-Highlands. But the neighborhood who receives the moniker of most-resourced, overly-attended-to neighborhood by the Atlanta-powers-that-be is, without a doubt, Buckhead. So you can imagine […] The post Opinion: Norwood’s Buckhead won’t love you back, Mayor Dickens appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
Timeline: Investigation of Atlanta boy found in suitcase, mother's social media posts, previous arrests
Paternal grandparents of boy found dead in suitcase wish they saw Facebook posts. Relatives of the father of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in southern Indiana back in April, wish someone would have alerted them to the disturbing Facebook posts she was making leading up to his death.
As A Georgia Local, I Always Stay In This Neighborhood When Visiting Atlanta & Here’s Why
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Growing up in the Peach State, I've spent lots of time learning the ins and outs of the state's major cities and small towns.
Andrew Young, McGraw Hill link for HBCU scholarship program
ATLANTA — A new scholarship program for students at historically black colleges and universities bears the name of former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young. Young, along with Georgia legislators, civil rights leaders, students and others gathered Friday on the steps of the Woodruff Library at Atlanta University Center to celebrate the creation of the new Andrew Young HBCU Scholarship program.
Comments / 0