ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Reporter’s Notebook: Spelman President welcomed back to Atlanta, MARTA names new CEO, Westside Wise Podcast launches

By Hannah E. Jones
saportareport.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

New film/TV BlueStar Studios being built on former military base Fort Gillem in Forest Park

The latest in a flurry of new TV and film studios being built in the state is BlueStar Studios at a portion of the former Fort Gillem army post in Forest Park. BlueStar Studios, which broke ground two months ago, will feature 18 stages by its completion and will begin taking in clients in the late summer of 2023, according to Rich Goldberg, CEO, who spent time in Atlanta at Turner Broadcasting in the 1990s, then helped launch DirecTV in Los Angeles. In 2015, he joined a virtual reality startup company Jaunt, whose assets were sold to Verizon in 2019.
FOREST PARK, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Can Abrams and Warnock’s association with HBCUs be an added bonus this election season?

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Kiss 104.1 FM morning show host Frank Ski asked the people gathered inside the Gateway Center Arena where the Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) graduates were at? The crowd exploded in cheers and shouts. There were definitely a strong number of HBCU graduates, parents and grandparents in the arena Friday […] The post Can Abrams and Warnock’s association with HBCUs be an added bonus this election season? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Narcity USA

8 Celebrities Who Call Atlanta Home With Palatial Mansions

It’s well known that Atlanta is the reigning Hollywood of the South, so no surprise that a-list musicians, actors, athletes, influencers are continuing to abandon their California abodes for greener pastures in Georgia. What attracts these celebrities? It may be the enviable tax cuts for film and entertainment projects,...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location

Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Is Atlanta Worth It?

I moved to Atlanta from Brooklyn, New York in 2006 and realized early on that there was no place in America like it. From the food to the cost of living to the entertainment options to the music scene to, well everything. Atlanta is a unique slice of Americana that has been the scene of […] The post  Is Atlanta Worth It? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — The final week of early voting begins Monday but Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) wasted no time trying to get more souls to the polls Sunday. With nearly 1.5 million Georgians having voted early as of Sunday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, there are still many more voters to speak […] The post Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DECATUR, GA
atlantafi.com

10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
ATLANTA, GA
fox35orlando.com

Georgia, Florida condemn antisemitic message seen at football game

JACKSONVILLE, Ga. - In a joint statement, the University of Georgia and the University of Florida condemned antisemitic hate speech projected at TIAA Bank Field related to remarks made by Kanye West. The. that West, legally known as Ye, was "right about the Jews." Ye tweeted earlier this month he...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Albany Herald

JUST IN: Georgia's OLB Room Takes Yet Another Hit vs Florida

Georgia outside linebacker Darris Smith has exited the game against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon. The injury appeared to occur during the kickoff to start the second half. Smith suffered a rather gruesome hit, fell to the ground immediately, and then was helped off the field by the medical staff.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes

ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders in Georgia organized rallies Sunday in a push to get their congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections. State lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

America’s Navy 'sails' into Atlanta for Navy Week

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Atlanta during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Atlanta Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the nation. The week will conclude with a two-day performance by the Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, at the Atlanta Air Show.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Opinion: Norwood’s Buckhead won’t love you back, Mayor Dickens

Among Atlanta residents, it’s common knowledge that some neighborhoods throughout the city get disparate levels of attention and resources as compared to others. I live in a highly resourced community myself: Virginia-Highlands. But the neighborhood who receives the moniker of most-resourced, overly-attended-to neighborhood by the Atlanta-powers-that-be is, without a doubt, Buckhead.  So you can imagine […] The post Opinion: Norwood’s Buckhead won’t love you back, Mayor Dickens appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Andrew Young, McGraw Hill link for HBCU scholarship program

ATLANTA — A new scholarship program for students at historically black colleges and universities bears the name of former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young. Young, along with Georgia legislators, civil rights leaders, students and others gathered Friday on the steps of the Woodruff Library at Atlanta University Center to celebrate the creation of the new Andrew Young HBCU Scholarship program.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy