Toledo, OH

ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra retiring; current COO Arturo Polizzi to take over

ProMedica announced Friday that its board of directors has approved the company's next chief executive officer. Current CEO Randy Oostra is retiring after 25 years of service. He will be succeeded by Arturo Polizzi, the current chief operating officer and president. Starting as vice president at Toledo Hospital in 1997,...
TOLEDO, OH
Toledo R&B Cypher draws viral attention to freestyle self-expression

Local R&B artists Walter Ray and Johnathan Jennings share a love for staying true to the genre's smooth style. "R&B Love Cypher" and "School of R&B" feature voices from the Toledo community finding their own angle to express themselves. Anyone interested in collaborating can contact them via Ray's or Jennings'...
TOLEDO, OH
Franklin Park Mall retailers open their doors to trick-or-treaters

Hundreds of kids went to the Franklin Park Mall to trick or treat Friday. "We always like the to be a good community partner and so this is one of those things that it's just a great way to invite the community in," said Julie Sanderson, manager of marketing and business development for the mall.
TOLEDO, OH
Two men facing charges for leading police on 42 mile chase Sunday

Findlay, Ohio - Two men are behind bars at the Hancock County Justice Center after leading police on a nearly 42 mile chase on I-75 early Sunday morning. Findlay Police say it all started when officers got a call for a theft in progress complaint at the Best Buy Distribution Center on County Road 212 at 5:43 a.m.
FINDLAY, OH
Toledo Police investigate shooting at gas station Sunday night

Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Police responded to the Marathon Gas Station at the intersection of West Sylvania Avenue and Talmadge Road round 5 o' clock Sunday evening, for a report of shots fired. The gas station is located near the Franklin Park Mall. When they arrived on the scene, no...
TOLEDO, OH
Two dead, two others hurt following shooting late Friday night

Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Police are investigating after four people were shot in the 700-block of Junction Avenue at 11:53 p.m. Friday. Gino Highsmith, 67 and Dennis Washington, 50, were transported to Toledo Hospital where they later died from their injuries. The other two adult victims, who police have not identified, were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
Monroe man dies from injuries in crash on I-75 Sunday

Erie Township, Michigan - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says foggy conditions may be to blame for a deadly crash on I-75 northbound early Sunday morning that killed a Monroe man. Eric Glant, 33, of Monroe was driving northbound on I-75, when he hit Devontae Shackelford who was standing in...
MONROE, MI

