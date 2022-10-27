Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Excavator made out of pumpkins wins BD Construction contest
KEARNEY — Rodney Pesek has a creative streak that some might call haunting. Pesek conceived, welded, painted, carved and assembled a mini excavator using not one but six pint-sized pumpkins. His artistry earned him the Best in Show prize at the BD Construction employee pumpkin-decorating contest this month. “I...
knopnews2.com
Great Plains Health holds active shooter drill
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An active shooter drill commenced at the North Platte Health Pavilion Friday night. The drill consisted of officers from the North Platte Police Department, North Platte Fire and Rescue, North Platte Sheriff’s department and the Nebraska State Patrol. The purpose is to test the...
knopnews2.com
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Blue!
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP is proud to present a new segment we have spent a long time working on. With lots of love and fur in the North Platte community, we wanted to shine a light on great pets looking for a home. For our first week we...
North Platte Telegraph
Half of Nebraska, 91.6% of Lincoln County in two worst drought categories
The majority of Nebraska, along with almost all of Lincoln County, now falls into one of the U.S. Drought Monitor’s two worst drought categories. Despite getting its first measurable rainfall in 20 days Thursday, North Platte likely will remain dry and mostly sunny as November begins next week, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
News Channel Nebraska
North Platte second Nebraska city to deploy high-tech license plate readers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.
knopnews2.com
A ‘treat’ of a forecast is in store this Halloween Weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- As Halloween creeps upon us, it looks like it will be a “treat” this year instead of a “trick”, like we saw this time last year. The reason why we are going to see a spooktacular weekend is because of a...
knopnews2.com
North Platte hosts Creighton Prep for the first round of the Class A Playoffs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The sixth-seeded North Platte Bulldogs host the eleventh-seeded Creighton Prep Junior Jays for the first round of the Class A Playoffs. To cap off the regular season, the Dawgs defeated the Papillion-LaVista Monarchs 36-29 to end the regular season with a 6-3 record. North Platte...
knopnews2.com
Sandhill-Thedford Knights vs Central Valley Cougars
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s the second round of 8-man football, and this game was a good one. Both teams are coming in with 8-1 records so far and are looking to advance to the next round. Starting in the first quarter, the Cougars were up 6-0 with...
North Platte police install license plate reading cameras to 'help solve crime'
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Police Department has announced that they will be installing Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) cameras in strategic areas around the city to solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
knopnews2.com
Wallace faces Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in the first round of the D6 Playoffs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The sixteenth-seeded Wallace Wildcats face the top-seeded Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs in the first round of the D6 Playoffs. To cap off the regular season, the Wildcats faced Arthur County and lost 71-40 to end the regular season with a record of 4-4. Wallace falls to Hastings Saint Cecilia by a final score of 77-31 and will end their season with a 4-5 overall record.
