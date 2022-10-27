ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man convicted of child abuse and other charges stemming from the 2016 death and dismemberment of an Albuquerque girl was sentenced to 37 1/2 years in prison Thursday. Prosecutors had sought a maximum sentence of 40 years for Fabian Gonzales. State District Judge Cindy Leos combined two of the tampering with evidence counts that related to the removal of the victim’s body parts, thus resulting in a slightly shorter prison term. During trial earlier this year, prosecutors said that although Gonzales didn’t kill Victoria Martens, he set in motion events that created a dangerous environment that led to the girl’s death. Martens’ death — on her 10th birthday — sent shockwaves through the community.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO