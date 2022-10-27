ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

American Songwriter

Tennessee High Court Reverses Naomi Judd’s Death Investigation Order

A Tennesee High Court annulled a previous ruling that would have required police to share their investigation into Naomi Judd’s death publicly. Per Billboard, The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but instead sent the case back to the lower court for an additional hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition earlier this year in a Williamson County Chancery Court claiming that the police records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Sentence handed down for slaying of New Mexico girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man convicted of child abuse and other charges stemming from the 2016 death and dismemberment of an Albuquerque girl was sentenced to 37 1/2 years in prison Thursday. Prosecutors had sought a maximum sentence of 40 years for Fabian Gonzales. State District Judge Cindy Leos combined two of the tampering with evidence counts that related to the removal of the victim’s body parts, thus resulting in a slightly shorter prison term. During trial earlier this year, prosecutors said that although Gonzales didn’t kill Victoria Martens, he set in motion events that created a dangerous environment that led to the girl’s death. Martens’ death — on her 10th birthday — sent shockwaves through the community.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ad claims Ronchetti would cut funding to police, healthcare, and education

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With the November election fast approaching, Democratic incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti are both ramping up the release of new TV ads. In the latest spot from Lujan Grisham, several people claim that Ronchetti will cut funding to educators, police, and health care. So what’s the context […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

NMSU regents approve name change to local trail

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is recognizing the importance of a nearby mountain. The school’s board of regents has signed off on renaming Geothermal Drive to Tortugas Trail. It runs from I-25 to the base of Tortugas Mountain known as “a mountain” at NMSU. The road was originally named after geothermal wells in […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Maine Writer

Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court Case

While a Colorado baker continues to challenge a ruling over violating state anti-discrimination laws by refusing to make a cake for a gender transition, a California baker has just had her court case ruled in her favor. Cathy Miller is the owner of Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, California, and the lawsuit stemmed from Miller's refusal to make a cake for a lesbian couple's wedding. This case has been in and out of court since 2018.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
J.R. Heimbigner

Up to $500 stimulus available in New Mexico

woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you are feeling that your wallet is a bit lighter right now, the state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time. Currently, inflation is at 7.8% from one year ago in the United States. (Source) Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even could be already in your bank account).
The Independent

Arizona prisoner to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber

An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection, making him the third condemned person to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished the chamber where it carried out the last U.S. execution by gas more than 20 years ago.Attorneys for Murray Hooper said Wednesday that he declined to pick a method of execution when corrections officials asked him if he wanted to die by lethal injection or the gas chamber. Lethal injection is Arizona’s default execution method when condemned prisoners refuse to make...
ARIZONA STATE

