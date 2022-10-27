Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Arizona Supreme Court allows death row execution to proceed
The Arizona Supreme Court is allowing the state to move forward with the execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper next month.
New frontline of U.S. abortion battles emerges in New Mexico
CLOVIS, New Mexico, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The new frontline of the U.S. abortion battle is on the remote plains of New Mexico, where two conservative towns are set to outlaw the medical procedure despite it remaining legal in the state after Roe v. Wade was struck down.
Tennessee High Court Reverses Naomi Judd’s Death Investigation Order
A Tennesee High Court annulled a previous ruling that would have required police to share their investigation into Naomi Judd’s death publicly. Per Billboard, The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but instead sent the case back to the lower court for an additional hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition earlier this year in a Williamson County Chancery Court claiming that the police records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death.
Arizona Supreme Court allows execution of inmate Murray Hooper to proceed despite allegations of "corrupt police practices"
Arizona can move forward with the execution of death row inmate Murray Hooper next month, the state's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The state's high court granted the motion for a warrant of execution of the 76-year-old. He will die by lethal injection or gas in an execution scheduled for Nov....
Sentence handed down for slaying of New Mexico girl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man convicted of child abuse and other charges stemming from the 2016 death and dismemberment of an Albuquerque girl was sentenced to 37 1/2 years in prison Thursday. Prosecutors had sought a maximum sentence of 40 years for Fabian Gonzales. State District Judge Cindy Leos combined two of the tampering with evidence counts that related to the removal of the victim’s body parts, thus resulting in a slightly shorter prison term. During trial earlier this year, prosecutors said that although Gonzales didn’t kill Victoria Martens, he set in motion events that created a dangerous environment that led to the girl’s death. Martens’ death — on her 10th birthday — sent shockwaves through the community.
thecentersquare.com
Texas pastors offer blistering rebuke of Newsom’s ad quoting Jesus to promote abortion
(The Center Square) – Texas pastors across the state are offering blistering rebukes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s billboard campaign in Texas quoting Jesus to promote abortion. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, returning the issue to the states, Texas’ Heartbeat bill became law Sept. 1....
Fact Check: Ad claims Ronchetti would cut funding to police, healthcare, and education
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With the November election fast approaching, Democratic incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti are both ramping up the release of new TV ads. In the latest spot from Lujan Grisham, several people claim that Ronchetti will cut funding to educators, police, and health care. So what’s the context […]
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
U.S. judge denies restraining order against group accused of voter intimidation
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has rejected a request for a temporary restraining order against a group accused of alleged voter intimidation, according to a ruling released on Friday.
Thousands of Native Students Go to Albuquerque Schools. Most Will Never Have a Native Teacher
Growing up in Albuquerque, high school junior Brook Chavez, who is Diné, never had a Native American teacher until last year, when she took a Navajo language and culture class. There, the 16 year old learned more about her culture and connected with other Diné youth, coming away prouder about who she is. She felt […]
A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas
Two brothers who were accused of shooting two migrants in West Texas are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being rearrested earlier this week.
Arizona death row inmate seeks forensic tests in 1980 deaths
A judge is mulling an Arizona death row prisoner’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he’s scheduled to be executed next month.
NMSU regents approve name change to local trail
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is recognizing the importance of a nearby mountain. The school’s board of regents has signed off on renaming Geothermal Drive to Tortugas Trail. It runs from I-25 to the base of Tortugas Mountain known as “a mountain” at NMSU. The road was originally named after geothermal wells in […]
thecentersquare.com
VIDEO: Texas DPS, Texas National Guard apprehend human smugglers, gang members at border
(The Center Square) – Law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star continue to interdict criminal activity at the Texas-Mexico border, including apprehending human smugglers and gang members. Members of Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard are continuing to apprehend single young men of military...
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court Case
While a Colorado baker continues to challenge a ruling over violating state anti-discrimination laws by refusing to make a cake for a gender transition, a California baker has just had her court case ruled in her favor. Cathy Miller is the owner of Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, California, and the lawsuit stemmed from Miller's refusal to make a cake for a lesbian couple's wedding. This case has been in and out of court since 2018.
Biden to travel to New Mexico days before midterm election
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week, days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The White House in a statement said Biden will take part in events with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is trying to win a second term in next month’s election, and other state and local officials.
Abortion bans are getting more extreme. Contraception, marriage equality could be next.
Republicans and the far right are coming for more than abortion rights. That shouldn't just worry Democrats come Election Day.
Up to $500 stimulus available in New Mexico
woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you are feeling that your wallet is a bit lighter right now, the state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time. Currently, inflation is at 7.8% from one year ago in the United States. (Source) Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even could be already in your bank account).
Arizona prisoner to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber
An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection, making him the third condemned person to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished the chamber where it carried out the last U.S. execution by gas more than 20 years ago.Attorneys for Murray Hooper said Wednesday that he declined to pick a method of execution when corrections officials asked him if he wanted to die by lethal injection or the gas chamber. Lethal injection is Arizona’s default execution method when condemned prisoners refuse to make...
Comments / 1