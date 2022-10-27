Detroit to launch mural map, app hoping to become #1 in nation for street art

(CBS DETROIT) - Just weeks after being recognized by USA Today for beautiful murals, the City of Detroit announced a new effort to draw attention to these works of art.

The Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship (ACE) announced they will launch a new mural map and an app to accompany it. Organizers said the app will allow residents and tourists to use their smartphones in front of any of the city's murals to identify the artist. The city said the mural map will feature hundreds of murals and biographies.

In hopes of growing the mural map, Detroit ACE said they will sponsor an online mural photography workshop for street art hunters and mural photographers from across the country. They said that event will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17.

USA Today named Detroit #4 in the nation for best street art. The city released a video in response, declaring its intent to make Detroit #1. They hope their map and app efforts will help propel the city to the highest rank.

