ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit to launch mural map, app hoping to become #1 in nation for street art

By Jessica Stevenson
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLCLg_0ipB6Ky000

(CBS DETROIT) - Just weeks after being recognized by USA Today for beautiful murals, the City of Detroit announced a new effort to draw attention to these works of art.

The Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship (ACE) announced they will launch a new mural map and an app to accompany it. Organizers said the app will allow residents and tourists to use their smartphones in front of any of the city's murals to identify the artist. The city said the mural map will feature hundreds of murals and biographies.

In hopes of growing the mural map, Detroit ACE said they will sponsor an online mural photography workshop for street art hunters and mural photographers from across the country. They said that event will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17.

USA Today named Detroit #4 in the nation for best street art. The city released a video in response, declaring its intent to make Detroit #1. They hope their map and app efforts will help propel the city to the highest rank.

Learn more here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Markets, Cadillac Lodge will return to Downtown Detroit for the holiday season

(CBS DETROIT) - The Downtown Detroit Markets and the Cadillac Lodge will return for the 2022 holiday season, providing residents and visitors with a festive and diverse retail experience.The markets, which are funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed by Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will open on Nov. 10 in Cadillac Square.Officials with Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation say that 18 local businesses will be a part of the markets, and the majority of the businesses are BIPOC or female-owned.The markets will be open through the end of 2022."The Gilbert Family Foundation believes in the power...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'Gretch Did': Detroit rapper Gmac Cash praises Gov. Whitmer

Detroit rapper Gmac Cash, known for his comical takes on current events — see "Giant Slide," recorded over the summer after the Belle Isle slide sent people flying — is back with another pro-Gretchen Whitmer anthem, "Gretch Did," less than two weeks before November's midterm elections. In the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Two Detroit companies team up to create buzz-worthy bourbon

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City Distillery and Bees in the D are once again teaming up to create a limited edition Honey Bourbon and Bourbon Barrel-aged Honey.The companies said these two products are created only once a year during the annual honey harvest.Detroit City Distillery co-owner, Michael Forsyth, said this collaboration creates a true taste of Detroit with bourbon made in Eastern Market and honey made by thousands of honeybees using flower nectar from all over the city. This year's collection will be sold at a lower price point than before. "Our goal this year is to make it more accessible and available to Michiganders throughout our great state," said Forsyth. "We are distributing this bourbon to grocers, liquor stores, bars and restaurants for the first time and lowering the price so more people can try it."The collaborative collection launches Nov. 11. To learn more about Detroit City Distillery click here and to learn more about Bees in the D, click here. 
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Stiegler EdTech Brings Tech Training to Detroit, Pays $17,500 Stipend

Stiegler EdTech in Charlotte, N.C., which provides training, upskilling, and career advancement in the technology sector, has announced a national expansion effort with new operations now active in Detroit. In partnership with local sponsors, including Detroit-based Ally Financial and others, the company plans to build on its 24-week program that...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

YpsiGLOW brings luminary fun back to downtown with parade, dance party

YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti’s colorful celebration of weird, wild and wonderful luminary art returned to the city’s downtown Friday night, bringing a parade, dance party and drag show to Washington Street. The annual Halloween-adjacent festival is hosted by WonderFool Productions, the Ann Arbor-based arts company that puts on...
YPSILANTI, MI
yr.media

Revitalization Or Gentrification? How A Rebuild Is Changing Detroit’s Culture

Detroit, better known as Motor City, is called such because it was the mecca of automotive innovation and industry leaders for a period in history. The “Big Three” of American automotive, General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Fiat Chrysler call the city of Detroit, Michigan home and have shaped the city’s economy and culture’s past, present and future.
DETROIT, MI
corpmagazine.com

Reports: Compuware Moving to Southfield

Peter Karmonos Jr., the co-founder of Compuware, moved the computer giant from its home in Farmington Hills into a new $350 million building in downtown Detroit in 2003. Nearly two decades later, Compuware may be on the move again. According to published reports, Compuware is about to move from its...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Eastern Michigan University's Digital Divas hosting 12th annual STEM conference

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University's Digital Divas program will host its 12th annual high school STEM conference in November.Officials say the event will give insight into careers in science, technology, engineering and math for women. This year's conference includes 500 girls from Southeast Michigan.Students will be able to tour classrooms at the university and attend sessions led by women from companies such as Cisco, La-Z-Boy, Domino's, Code 313, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Washtenaw Area Council for Children.There will also be a fashion show by Detroit brand Nerdy Gangsta."The layout for the conference will allow young girls to learn, network, and experience EMU's STEM culture, in addition to meeting women in corporate companies who specialize in the STEM profession," Bia Hamed, EMU's director of K-12 STEM outreach and Digital Divas program director, said in a press release.The 12th annual conference will be at 9 a.m. on Nov. 4 at EMU's Student Center Ballroom (900 Oakwood Street in Ypsilanti).Click here for more information.  
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Rolling Buddies transforms Halloween

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - Helping kids be kids, where physical limitations know no barriers. Jason Carr, Founder and CEO of Rolling Buddies, is using his adaptive clothing to transform kids into their wildest dreams this Halloween season.    With hundreds to choose from, kids in wheelchairs can be anything they want to be. The costumes are costume fit for each kid, any wheelchair with any size wheels. "It makes the kids approachable," explains Carr, and adds that if other kids see a wheelchair decorated, they will be more inclined to go up to them.  Carr and his business partner got the idea for Rolling Buddies when they graduated from school and were designing wheelchairs. They tried to come up with a wheelchair created out of plastic that would look like a giant toy rather than a wheelchair but could never figure out the best solution for it. Then, while bouncing ideas off his wife on a trip home from Florida, an idea of panel on the outside of the wheelchair  Outside of the Halloween season, Rolling Buddies creates adaptive clothing, signs, and so much more. For the latest on Rolling Buddies visit https://www.rollingbuddies.com/  Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7 a.m. on CW50
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy