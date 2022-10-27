Read full article on original website
WTHI
Witches on Bikes spreading joy while giving back to community
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Around one hundred and sixty witches will be trading in their brooms for bikes on Saturday. Witches on Bike started last year when thirty-two women decided to dress up as witches and ride bikes around Vincennes just to cackle and spread some Halloween happiness. "At the...
freedom929.com
LOCAL / AREA EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
(OLNEY) The Trinity Lutheran Church, at the east edge of Olney, will host a concert of festival organ music presented by Ryan Littlejohn, coming up this Sunday afternoon at 4:00. A picnic will follow with bratwursts, chips, apple strudel, and cider. Plus a hayride and pumpkin carving for children. It’s all free of charge and all families are invited.
Turn This Illinois School ‘House’ into Your School ‘Home’
Personally, after 12+ years of public school, and six years of college, the LAST thing I'd want to do as an adult is set foot in another schoolhouse. But this one in Illinois is different, as it's not so much a school "house," school "home" you could buy, and turn...
Huge Indiana Flea Market Hosts 100’s of Vendor Booths This Weekend
It's back just in time for Halloween Weekend! If you're a fan of flea markets or bargain shopping, or maybe you just love to stroll and look we've got the place for you. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
Fire agencies battle two-story Boonville blaze
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Several fire agencies were called to a Boonville home early Sunday morning for a massive house fire. The Boonville Fire Department says they were dispatched to the home along SR 61N around 6:35 a.m. According to fire officials, crews arrived five minutes later to discover the two-story home had heavy […]
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
KSP: Evansville woman goes missing after bridge crash
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Evansville woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say Kentucky State […]
wfcnnews.com
Logan's Roadhouse temporarily closed in Marion; Texas Roadhouse reopens
MARION - Two popular restaurants in Marion are temporarily closed tonight due to separate issues involving hood vents. Texas Roadhouse, located on Outer Drive, and Logan's Roadhouse, located on Halfway Road, will be closed until further notice. The closure at Texas Roadhouse is not expected to last long, and the...
wrul.com
Linda Lou (Allison) Savage
Linda Lou (Allison) Savage, 82, of Carmi, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She was born on July 10, 1940, the daughter of Raymond and Katie (Smith) Allison. Linda graduated from Mills Prairie High School. She married Ronald Heil Savage on June 26, 1959, and he survives. Linda went to work at Ainsbrook Garment Factory at the age of 19, and worked there for 18 years. She later worked at K-Mart in Carmi for 11 years and was then transferred to K-Mart in Princeton, Indiana where she worked as a manager for 17 years until retirement. Linda enjoyed working in her garden, planting flowers, reading and doing puzzles. She liked to cook and was very good at it. Linda enjoyed going on trips to Kentucky Lake and to the Smoky Mountains. She loved her dog, Tucker.
14news.com
VCSO deputy diagnosed with cancer passes away after 2 year long battle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community members are mourning after the death of a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy. According to his wife’s Facebook, Jason Cutrell lost his battle with cancer Saturday evening. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am...
WTVW
Furniture returned after bizarre ‘chairnapping’ incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Somewhere along the way, there must’ve been a joke that started “a guy walks into a bar and steals two chairs.” However, for the owners of Tiki on Main- there is no punchline for the joke after a man walked onto the bar’s patio, stole two chairs, and walked off into the night.
PHOTOS: Plane crashes at Indiana golf course
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Authorities say that a plane has crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch says first-responding agencies have and are continuing to arrive on scene. Officials were not able to confirm with us how many […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, October 30th, 2022
A 41-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for aggravated battery. Robert Jones of Cedar Street was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 39-year-old Amber Watson of North ‘A’ Street in Vernon was arrested on a Marion County traffic warrant with...
hot96.com
Congratulations! It’s A Boy!
A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
Death investigation underway in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police in Henderson said a death investigation has been opened after an unresponsive man was found lying in a yard. Police said they were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Drive around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they found the man in the yard. The name […]
EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 28th, 2022
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on three counts of disorderly conduct and a single count of criminal damage to property. Johnathan Hiltibital of North Locust is accused of throwing rocks through two windows of a neighboring relative’s home on Thursday causing $700 damage. In each of the disorderly conduct charges, he’s accused of turning off power to the Caddy Shack on North Poplar Street on three occasions in the past week.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 29th, 2022
Two people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding felony warrants. 50-year-old James Garner of South Locust in Centralia was transported to the Marion County Jail after being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Garner had a warrant issued against him while in prison on a burglary charge. The bond is set at $25,000.
14news.com
Plane crashes at Helfrich Hills Golf Course
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms they received reports that a plane has crashed at Helfrich Hills Golf Course. They say that call came in just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Dispatch confirms the Evansville Police Department and Evansville Fire Department are responding to the scene. According to Flight...
wrul.com
Flowers Arrested On White County Warrant
A Carmi man has been arrested on a White County Warrant. On Tuesday October 25th, an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 40 year old Randall Flowers at his residence on 6th Street. The charge on the warrant was Domestic Battery. Flowers paid $350 bond and was released a few hours later. Flowers is scheduled to appear in court on November 29th at 9 a.m.
