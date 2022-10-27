ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash

ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Amber Alert issued for missing toddler in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota BCA has issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler, who police believe was taken by a non-custodial parent in Apple Valley. Police are asking for help finding 2-year-old Shannon Yusef Ingram – who is named after his father and is known by "Yusef". Investigators say they believe he was taken by his father Shannon Dawayne Ingram. Police say a vehicle associated with the case was found on the 100 block of Ruth Street North in St. Paul.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
fox9.com

Teen arrested after possibly bringing gun on St. Cloud-area school bus

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in St. Cloud arrested a 17-year-old for illegally possessing a firearm they believe he brought on a school bus. In a press release, the St. Cloud Police Department says the school resource officer received a report on October 26 that the suspect, a McKinley Area Learning Center student, possibly had a gun in his pocket while on a school bus.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Charges: 2 Minnesotans steal catalytic converters in New Jersey

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (FOX 9) - Two men from Minnesota are facing charges in New Jersey for allegedly stealing multiple catalytic converters from a neighborhood. The Toms River Police Department said Ravene Johns, 25, and Malik Williams, 21, both of Brooklyn Park, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, weapons offenses, criminal attempt and theft of property.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
fox9.com

St. Paul Police asking for help finding missing woman

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 47-year-old woman. SPPD says Lou Vue was last seen near the 1800 block of Randolph Avenue on October 23. At the time, she was wearing a blue and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

'Why only six months?' Lawyers’ board questions attorney discipline

Questions over suspension of Clayton Halunen at Lawyers for Professional Responsibility Board meeting. At the October 28 meeting of the Lawyers for Professional Responsibility Board (LPRB), Susan Humiston, director of the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility (OLPR), answered questions about the proposed six-month suspension for attorney Clayton Halunen. (FOX 9)...
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Pleasant Friday ahead of beautiful Halloween weekend

(FOX 9) - Halloween weekend will be a beautiful one. Friday will be pleasant and sunny, but the morning will kick off with a bit of cloud coverage. The sun will take over the late morning, making for a beautiful day. The highs will reach into the low 60s. Moving into Friday night, clouds could drift into parts of northern Minnesota, the lows will reach into the mid-40s for most of the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Sunny conditions, above average temps continue

(FOX 9) - The end of October will remain dry with above-average temperatures, but another warmup is coming for the start of November before heading back to seasonable weather. Temperatures will not be quite as warm Sunday compared to the rest of the weekend, but it will still be a beautiful day to spend outdoors.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Here's when daylight saving time ends in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - With a bill to make daylight savings time permanent stalled in Congress, the practice of changing our clocks every year, twice a year, to "spring forward" or "fall back" is unlikely to end anytime soon. Daylight savings time (DST) will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy