Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash
ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of...
Amber Alert issued for missing toddler in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota BCA has issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler, who police believe was taken by a non-custodial parent in Apple Valley. Police are asking for help finding 2-year-old Shannon Yusef Ingram – who is named after his father and is known by "Yusef". Investigators say they believe he was taken by his father Shannon Dawayne Ingram. Police say a vehicle associated with the case was found on the 100 block of Ruth Street North in St. Paul.
Teen arrested after possibly bringing gun on St. Cloud-area school bus
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in St. Cloud arrested a 17-year-old for illegally possessing a firearm they believe he brought on a school bus. In a press release, the St. Cloud Police Department says the school resource officer received a report on October 26 that the suspect, a McKinley Area Learning Center student, possibly had a gun in his pocket while on a school bus.
Charges: 2 Minnesotans steal catalytic converters in New Jersey
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (FOX 9) - Two men from Minnesota are facing charges in New Jersey for allegedly stealing multiple catalytic converters from a neighborhood. The Toms River Police Department said Ravene Johns, 25, and Malik Williams, 21, both of Brooklyn Park, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, weapons offenses, criminal attempt and theft of property.
St. Paul Police asking for help finding missing woman
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 47-year-old woman. SPPD says Lou Vue was last seen near the 1800 block of Randolph Avenue on October 23. At the time, she was wearing a blue and...
19 people with disabilities get service dogs thanks to Minnesota nonprofit
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Without the help of a service animal, Twin Cities teacher Allie Brown says she’d likely be unable to live alone because of a medical condition. But this weekend, Can Do Canines stepped in to help her and 19 other people in need. The organization relies...
Story time by former librarian draws crowds in St. Paul
During the pandemic, a former librarian started holding her own story time, out in the park. Now the event is becoming a must-see event for families in St. Paul.
'Why only six months?' Lawyers’ board questions attorney discipline
Questions over suspension of Clayton Halunen at Lawyers for Professional Responsibility Board meeting. At the October 28 meeting of the Lawyers for Professional Responsibility Board (LPRB), Susan Humiston, director of the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility (OLPR), answered questions about the proposed six-month suspension for attorney Clayton Halunen. (FOX 9)...
Minnesota weather: Pleasant Friday ahead of beautiful Halloween weekend
(FOX 9) - Halloween weekend will be a beautiful one. Friday will be pleasant and sunny, but the morning will kick off with a bit of cloud coverage. The sun will take over the late morning, making for a beautiful day. The highs will reach into the low 60s. Moving into Friday night, clouds could drift into parts of northern Minnesota, the lows will reach into the mid-40s for most of the state.
Minnesota weather: Sunny conditions, above average temps continue
(FOX 9) - The end of October will remain dry with above-average temperatures, but another warmup is coming for the start of November before heading back to seasonable weather. Temperatures will not be quite as warm Sunday compared to the rest of the weekend, but it will still be a beautiful day to spend outdoors.
Minnesota governor's race: Walz, Jensen intensify attacks, name calling in last debate
St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen gave voters one last head-to-head contrast Friday during a debate that seemed like a speed-talking competition to see who could lob the most attacks. "Scott’s vision is dark and fearful vision of Minnesota," Walz said, blasting...
Here's when daylight saving time ends in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - With a bill to make daylight savings time permanent stalled in Congress, the practice of changing our clocks every year, twice a year, to "spring forward" or "fall back" is unlikely to end anytime soon. Daylight savings time (DST) will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
