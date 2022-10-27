Read full article on original website
WECT
One injured in barn fire in Monkey Junction area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person suffered a minor injury during a barn fire in the Monkey Junction area on Friday afternoon. Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Shady Oaks Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. “On arrival,...
foxwilmington.com
Donation allows schools in Brunswick County to send students on free field trip to Bald Head Island
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Every 6th-grade student in Brunswick County Public Schools was able to attend a free field trip to the Bald Head Island Conservancy throughout the past few weeks. But the schools didn’t have to pay a penny because of a donation from Jim and Devon...
This Is North Carolina's Most Haunted Restaurant
Food Network found the most "spirited" eateries around the country.
WECT
Suspect arrested for Wilmington PNC bank robbery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly robbing a PNC bank in northern Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, at a hotel just after midnight Saturday night. They say he robbed the PNC...
2 NC men arrested in attack of 75-year-old business owner
AURORA, N.C. — Two men were arrested in connection to an attack on a 75-year-old business owner in Beaufort County. The sheriff's office said the two men were "lying in wait for him to arrive," according to a Facebook post from Thursday. The attack happened in Auroa, about 30...
WECT
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend
Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
WECT
Paid parking changes implemented in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach recently implemented several changes to its paid parking program. The revised paid parking enforcement dates, times, and rates are listed below:. March 1-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.*. • Parking Lots: $5/hour or $25/day. • Bus, Limo, and oversized vehicle: $10/hour...
ENC organization looking for volunteers to help fix home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina organization is looking for volunteers to help a local family fix their home. Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, or WARM, helps rebuild homes for low-income families. The organization is currently helping a family fix their home that was damaged during Hurricane Florence four years ago. So far, they’ve […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department uses drone for first time at fire scene
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is used to fighting fires from the ground, but now they have help in the skies. Crews were called to a woods fire off 17th St. near Shipyard Blvd. earlier this week and put their drone to use for the first time.
WECT
Enchanted Airlie tickets will go on sale to the public starting Nov. 2
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Airlie Gardens’ holiday light show is a popular attraction, but tickets tend to sell out fast. The public can buy tickets to Enchanted Airlie starting on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m., per the Airlie website. Reservations will be available for November 25-26 and...
NC deputy, facing assault charge, hired at second sheriff's office then fired within a week
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy, accused of assault, was fired days after being sworn in for a job at a second sheriff's office. Michael Hal Shaw II, 39, from Elizabethtown, worked as a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office last year before he resigned after allegations that he assaulted a man during an arrest.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Last weekend of paid parking for several beach-towns around Cape Fear
(WWAY) — We’re nearing the end of October and with it comes the end of paid parking season for some town’s in the Cape Fear. The last day of paid parking in Holden Beach is Friday, with Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach and Topsail Beach dropping their parking fees on Monday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Compass Pointe hosts National First Responders Day ceremony
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Friday, October 28th, is National First Responders Day, a day to honor the heroic men and women who make it their business to take action when disaster strikes. In the Compass Pointe community, a ceremony was held to honor our local first responders who are...
WMBF
Stuck 18-wheeler slows traffic in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic was slowed and lanes were blocked along part of Highway 17 after an 18-wheeler was stuck in the road. Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Spa Drive at around 3:15 p.m. regarding the incident. No one was...
WECT
Portion of 17th Street closed after vehicle hits pole
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck involving a utility pole and one vehicle caused a portion of 17th Street to be closed Thursday afternoon. The road was closed from Carolina Ave. to Market Street at 1:30 p.m. According to Wilmington Police, the cable pole is leaning after the impact and...
WITN
Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested after a restaurant owner was robbed and assaulted when he showed up to open for business on Monday, October 24th. The owner of Frank and Shirley’s was able to describe the men who attacked him with security camera footage and assistance from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were able to arrest and charge the men responsible.
WECT
UNCW police investigating two cases of indecent exposure
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Police Department is investigating two cases of indecent exposure on campus over the past week. UNCW Police believe both cases involve the same vehicle and suspect. “The incidents occurred on October 21 and October 27. The first incident happened near Madeline Suite and the...
borderbelt.org
Bladen County’s plan for opioid settlement money has been in the works for years
As Bladen County awaits its share of a $26 billion national opioid settlement, officials say they’re ready to put money behind the plan they’ve been working on for the last five years. In 2017, the county formed a substance misuse task force that created a multifaceted strategic plan...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: temperatures on the rise for Halloween & the start of November
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Changes are ahead after a much cooler weekend with brisk breezes and daily highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Halloween and November 1st your First Alert Forecast features higher high temperatures in the upper 70s and possibly even lower 80s. As a front approaches, this balmier air will help sponsor higher rain chances like 20% for Monday morning, 10-20% around trick-or-treat time and Monday night, and 30% for Tuesday morning. Not 100%, but something! Sunset on Halloween, by the way, is 6:19pm.
