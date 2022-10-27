ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

One injured in barn fire in Monkey Junction area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person suffered a minor injury during a barn fire in the Monkey Junction area on Friday afternoon. Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Shady Oaks Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. “On arrival,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Suspect arrested for Wilmington PNC bank robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly robbing a PNC bank in northern Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, at a hotel just after midnight Saturday night. They say he robbed the PNC...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WHYY

I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend

Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Paid parking changes implemented in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach recently implemented several changes to its paid parking program. The revised paid parking enforcement dates, times, and rates are listed below:. March 1-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.*. • Parking Lots: $5/hour or $25/day. • Bus, Limo, and oversized vehicle: $10/hour...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WNCT

ENC organization looking for volunteers to help fix home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina organization is looking for volunteers to help a local family fix their home. Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, or WARM, helps rebuild homes for low-income families. The organization is currently helping a family fix their home that was damaged during Hurricane Florence four years ago. So far, they’ve […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Compass Pointe hosts National First Responders Day ceremony

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Friday, October 28th, is National First Responders Day, a day to honor the heroic men and women who make it their business to take action when disaster strikes. In the Compass Pointe community, a ceremony was held to honor our local first responders who are...
LELAND, NC
WMBF

Stuck 18-wheeler slows traffic in Little River area

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic was slowed and lanes were blocked along part of Highway 17 after an 18-wheeler was stuck in the road. Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Spa Drive at around 3:15 p.m. regarding the incident. No one was...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WECT

Portion of 17th Street closed after vehicle hits pole

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck involving a utility pole and one vehicle caused a portion of 17th Street to be closed Thursday afternoon. The road was closed from Carolina Ave. to Market Street at 1:30 p.m. According to Wilmington Police, the cable pole is leaning after the impact and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested after a restaurant owner was robbed and assaulted when he showed up to open for business on Monday, October 24th. The owner of Frank and Shirley’s was able to describe the men who attacked him with security camera footage and assistance from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were able to arrest and charge the men responsible.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WECT

UNCW police investigating two cases of indecent exposure

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Police Department is investigating two cases of indecent exposure on campus over the past week. UNCW Police believe both cases involve the same vehicle and suspect. “The incidents occurred on October 21 and October 27. The first incident happened near Madeline Suite and the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: temperatures on the rise for Halloween & the start of November

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Changes are ahead after a much cooler weekend with brisk breezes and daily highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Halloween and November 1st your First Alert Forecast features higher high temperatures in the upper 70s and possibly even lower 80s. As a front approaches, this balmier air will help sponsor higher rain chances like 20% for Monday morning, 10-20% around trick-or-treat time and Monday night, and 30% for Tuesday morning. Not 100%, but something! Sunset on Halloween, by the way, is 6:19pm.
WILMINGTON, NC

