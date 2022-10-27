Deadwick’s Ethereal Emporium in Portsmouth, NH, is the Seacoast’s ‘Best-Kept Magical Retail Secret’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Related
New Wine Shoppe in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is Already a Favorite
If some of your favorite movies are Bottle Shock, Sideways, and The Secret of Santa Vittoria, then it's a "must" to check out the newest wine shop in Portsmouth. Islington Bottle Shoppe just opened its doors, and owner and oenologist Donna Ali Bishop is excited to share her love of wines with the community.
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
Watch Over 100 Dancers Perform the Thriller Throwdown in Portland, Maine’s Monument Square
What began as a small flash mob ten years ago in Monument Square in Portland, has grown to include over 100 dancers that big crowds turn out for each year before Halloween. The "Thriller Throwdown" is a choreographed dance with over one hundred dancers from Maine who practiced for weeks leading up to the three-minute performance that happened for the tenth year in a row on October 28. It's a recreation of the dance routine featured in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video from 1983.
Remember When Martha Stewart Filmed a Show in Kennebunkport, Maine?
Do you remember? Did you watch? Did you even realize it happened?. Let's start at the beginning. When the pandemic first hit hard in 2020, a lot of shows and networks had to adapt and come up with ways to stay on the air, cut the checks and pay the bills. The Food Network was no different and did a major pivot with a lot of their more popular shows, including Chopped.
Time Out Global
Visit the Wicked Pumpkin Pop Up in New Hampshire this weekend
This weekend the Wicked Pumpkin Pop Up is taking place starting on October 28 and wrapping up on October 30. Guests can expect three days of live music, entertainment, beer, food trucks and lots of fun activities for the whole family. The event is being held at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery...
WCVB
Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
Only 2 New England Cities Landed in the Top 25 Best Halloween Cities
You either love Halloween, participate in a minimal way by handing out candy, or avoid it to no end by turning off your lights and hiding out in your room with popcorn and good movie. Maybe, like me, you're actually all three depending on your mood. When I'm in the...
tnhdigital.com
The Groovy Witch hosts Dover’s first Witches’ Market.
DOVER– Around Halloween, some become Witches for just one day, but others practice Witchcraft year-round. On Saturday, October 29, Dover’s first Witches’ Market will host Mediums, Tarot Readers, Reiki Practitioners, Oracle Readers and a variety of other vendors at Dover City Hall Auditorium. The market will take...
Bagel Connoisseurs Claim This Dover, NH, Deli Has the Best of the Best
Growing up in a Jewish household, bagels are basically part of my DNA. My go-to is an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese topped with lox, red onion, and capers. I know what you are thinking: "Dang, girl! Your breath must be kicking after that!" It sure is. But is it worth it? Abso freakin' lutely!
Have You Seen All 13 of These Scary Movies Set in New England?
We all know that there have been many movies set in New England. Just Boston, Massachusetts alone has had many movies filmed there as well as set in the city. Movies like "Ted," "Fever Pitch," "Mystic River," and "The Town" all take place in Boston. However, Massachusetts is not the...
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
It just opened this fall of 2022, already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, and this. Multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts, on separate occasions, at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents...
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
Popular North Shore sub shop closing its doors this weekend after nearly 60 years of business
SAUGUS, Mass. — A popular sub shop on the North Shore will be closing its doors this weekend after nearly six decades of business. In a Facebook post, Lena’s Sub Shop confirmed that it’s last day of serving the residents of Saugus and the surrounding communities will be Saturday.
This 282-Year-Old Hotel in Hampton, New Hampshire, is Not Haunted
Located in downtown Hampton, Lamie’s Inn was built in 1740, according to its earliest known documents. Having been there many times in my life, I can tell you that, especially at this time of year, it is not haunted. Originally a residential home, the building was purchased in 1760...
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
Where is National Take Back Day on the Seacoast?
The DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, with the chance to dispose of unused or expired medications. The medications can be brought to a number of Seacoast police departments with no questions asked. Needles, syringes, lancets, or liquids will not be accepted. The biggest benefit of disposing...
Disappointing photos show what it can be like visiting Salem during Halloween season
Visitors flock to the Massachusetts town for its Halloween celebrations and witch-filled history, but many leave behind litter and damaged properties.
Trucker Shot Dead on Manchester, NH Street Near Shopping Areas
A self employed Manchester truck driver was shot dead near the entrance to two shopping areas Saturday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella said Manchester police responded around 3:25 p.m. to reports that a man had been shot on South Willow Street at Kaye Street, the road that leads into South Willow Plaza on the right side of the road and the Mall of New Hampshire on the left.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 1