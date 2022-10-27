ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Deadwick’s Ethereal Emporium in Portsmouth, NH, is the Seacoast’s ‘Best-Kept Magical Retail Secret’

By Meg
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 HOM

These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives

When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
MANCHESTER, NH
Q97.9

Watch Over 100 Dancers Perform the Thriller Throwdown in Portland, Maine’s Monument Square

What began as a small flash mob ten years ago in Monument Square in Portland, has grown to include over 100 dancers that big crowds turn out for each year before Halloween. The "Thriller Throwdown" is a choreographed dance with over one hundred dancers from Maine who practiced for weeks leading up to the three-minute performance that happened for the tenth year in a row on October 28. It's a recreation of the dance routine featured in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video from 1983.
PORTLAND, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Remember When Martha Stewart Filmed a Show in Kennebunkport, Maine?

Do you remember? Did you watch? Did you even realize it happened?. Let's start at the beginning. When the pandemic first hit hard in 2020, a lot of shows and networks had to adapt and come up with ways to stay on the air, cut the checks and pay the bills. The Food Network was no different and did a major pivot with a lot of their more popular shows, including Chopped.
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
Time Out Global

Visit the Wicked Pumpkin Pop Up in New Hampshire this weekend

This weekend the Wicked Pumpkin Pop Up is taking place starting on October 28 and wrapping up on October 30. Guests can expect three days of live music, entertainment, beer, food trucks and lots of fun activities for the whole family. The event is being held at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery...
MERRIMACK, NH
WCVB

Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
tnhdigital.com

The Groovy Witch hosts Dover’s first Witches’ Market.

DOVER– Around Halloween, some become Witches for just one day, but others practice Witchcraft year-round. On Saturday, October 29, Dover’s first Witches’ Market will host Mediums, Tarot Readers, Reiki Practitioners, Oracle Readers and a variety of other vendors at Dover City Hall Auditorium. The market will take...
DOVER, NH
94.9 HOM

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
RAYMOND, NH
iheart.com

Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Where is National Take Back Day on the Seacoast?

The DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, with the chance to dispose of unused or expired medications. The medications can be brought to a number of Seacoast police departments with no questions asked. Needles, syringes, lancets, or liquids will not be accepted. The biggest benefit of disposing...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Trucker Shot Dead on Manchester, NH Street Near Shopping Areas

A self employed Manchester truck driver was shot dead near the entrance to two shopping areas Saturday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella said Manchester police responded around 3:25 p.m. to reports that a man had been shot on South Willow Street at Kaye Street, the road that leads into South Willow Plaza on the right side of the road and the Mall of New Hampshire on the left.
MANCHESTER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy