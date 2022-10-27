Read full article on original website
Adele Wore a 70-Pound Gown for Her ‘I Drink Wine’ Music Video
Nearly a year on from the release of 30, Adele has finally dropped her music video for “I Drink Wine,” and it’s her most fashion-forward visual yet. Depicting the platinum-selling artist floating down a river in an inner tube—glass of rosé in hand—the “overnight water shoot” was directed by Joe Talbot and features the Grammy winner in a sequined Valentino gown weighing a cool 70 pounds.
Rihanna Just Released Her First Song In Six Years—and Fans Are Emotional
After six long years, the wait for new Rihanna music is over. At midnight on October 28, Rihanna dropped her first song since releasing Anti in January 2016. The Fenty Beauty mogul announced her new track, “Lift Me Up,” which will be featured in the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. “Tonight…MIDNIGHT EST," she captioned the striking promotional image on October 27.
Love Is Blind Season 3: Are Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey Still Together?
Every season on Love Is Blind brings us fan favorites, unexpected hookups, and then there are those couples who…well, maybe they’re trying to fit a circle into a square, you know? Just staying together to stay on the show? Which is understandable, sure, but is anyone buying it?
Julia Fox Has Gone Full Indie Sleaze
Julia Fox has left the Balenciaga-esque silhouettes and the so-cut-out-it's-barely-there rags behind. She's embracing the return of Tumblr-era Indie Sleaze, and her latest outfit proves it. Stepping out in Los Angeles, the Uncut “Jyeams” star paired oversized sunglasses with a tank dress featuring seams that create the appearance of a...
What’s Going on With Katy Perry’s Eyelid?
Is this real life or is this Westworld? The scariest film you’ll see this Halloween season is a clip of Katy Perry’s eyelid during a show at her Las Vegas residency. A video of the “I Kissed a Girl" singer has gone viral thanks to Perry’s seemingly involuntary twitch. In the clip, Perry, wearing a dress embellished with beer cans, has just finished a song and is enjoying the applause. Out of nowhere, one of her eyelids closes, in what appears to be an unchoreographed movement. Both of her eyelids start twitching, and Perry touches her temple in an attempt to make it stop. The robotic movement is definitely giving Westworld host.
Blue Ivy Buys an $80,000 Pair of Diamond Earrings at Auction
Blue Ivy may only be ten years old, but she already has very expensive taste. The young Grammy winner attended the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles with her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z on Saturday where, much to the surprise of everyone, she joined in on the auction portion of the evening. In a clip shared on Quinta Brunson's Instagram Stories, Blue bids $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, much to the shock of her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson and Keke Palmer who were emceeing the evening and stared back at the child open-mouthed from where they were leading the auction on stage.
Angela Bassett on Parenting Twins With Courtney B. Vance: ‘Mama’s Your Good Time’
There’s always a fun parent, right? In the Bassett-Vance household, the “fun” one is Mom—at least according to Angela Bassett herself. “He is the definition of a helicopter parent,” Bassett explains of her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, in her 2022 Women of the Year profile for Glamour. Bassett and Vance wed in 1997 and welcomed 16-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater in 2006.
Olivia Wilde’s Abs-Bearing Hooded Dress Is All About Drama
Olivia Wilde typically favors a casual look, and is frequently spotted in loose-fitting tracksuits, jeans, and comfy hoodies (often her boyfriend Harry Styles’s merch). However, the actor, writer, and director never fails to impress when she dresses up. At the 2022 Women in Film Honors in Beverly Hills, the...
Jennifer Hudson Reveals Whether She Thought She’d Win American Idol
The whole world was rightfully shocked when powerhouse singer Jennifer Hudson was eliminated from American Idol season three in 2004. After a series of stellar performances, Hudson was placed in the bottom three with fellow contestants LaToya London and eventual winner Fantasia Barrino in week six after performing Barry Manilow’s “Weekend in New England.” While Elton John called the votes “incredibly racist,” judge Simon Cowell recently blamed the song choice during an appearance on Hudson’s new daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show.
Love Is Blind Season 3: Are SK Alagbada and Raven Ross Still Together?
They worked out their bodies. But did they work out as a couple? Sikiru “SK” Alagbada and Raven Ross were among the Love Is Blind season 3 couples to get engaged and leave the pods, but their connection wasn’t as strong as Pilates instructor Raven’s core.
Fans Think Kim Kardashian Received a Telling Birthday Gift from Pete Davidson
What are fans for if not to endlessly scour your social media for clues that you and your ex may secretly be getting back together?. Kim Kardashian is the latest to fall prey to amateur social media detectives, who are speculating that she and ex Pete Davidson might be heating up again after the Skims founder shared pics of her birthday arrangements on her Instagram Stories. Among the dozens of bouquets of white and pink roses was a single Diptyque candle. The fragrance? Jasmin. She captioned the image with a single white heart emoji.
Megan Fox Has Red Hair Now
Just like every other girl you follow on Instagram, Megan Fox is a redhead now. The actor debuted her new hair color at the Time100 Next Gala on Tuesday, October 25, in New York City, with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly—clad in a sparkly see-through corset—at her side.
Kendall Jenner Is Sexy Jessie From Toy Story for Halloween
Kendall Jenner is certainly not the first to dress as a sexy Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween (ass-less chaps never go out of style), but I have to give her points for attention to detail. Not only does the model's Pixar-after-dark getup stay faithful to the original cartoon's details—from the oversized white buttons to the doll-like pigtails—she even included Andy's iconic wallpaper in the background of the pics she posted to Instagram.
Broadway Breakout Lorna Courtney Is Grateful to Be Here
At just 12 years old, Lorna Courtney made the decision to apply to LaGuardia High School to pursue musical theater. Now, a little over a decade later, she's starring as the lead in a musical on Broadway. Anyone who’s lived a little knows that no matter what course your life is on, everything can change in an instant. A party invitation you accept, a phone call you decline—even whether you return a stranger’s smile or put on your headphones instead—an action (or inaction) that unfolds in mere seconds can upend your trajectory. In It’s About Time, Glamour talks to some of the most interesting women we know about the pivotal life moments that have come to determine who they are today.
Jennifer Hudson Channels Whoopi Goldberg’s Mary Clarence In ‘Sister Act’ For 1st Halloween Show
Jennifer Hudson will host her very first Halloween episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Oct. 31. Just weeks after her talk show debut, Jennifer went all out for Halloween to kick off the week. For her 2022 costume, Jennifer dressed as Mary Clarence from the movie Sister Act. Jennifer revealed that Sister Act is her “absolute favorite move.” Plus, it was only fitting for her to channel a character played by fellow EGOT winner, Whoopi Goldberg! Jennifer not only got in costume, but she also soared to great heights as she performed songs from the franchise.
Gigi Hadid Channeled ’90s Gwyneth Paltrow in Her Velvet Tux
The velvet suit belongs to one woman: Gwyneth Paltrow. In 1996 the actor attended the VMAs wearing a now iconic red suit designed by Tom Ford for Gucci, and she attended the house’s Love Parade fashion show in LA last year in a remake of the ensemble, made by Alessandro Michele to mark Gucci’s centenary.
Jennifer Hudson Has Always Been the Winner
Jennifer Hudson can’t get enough of the heat. Relentless, inert, encompassing heat that would send most people sprinting for the nearest air conditioner, which, for Hudson, is less than 20 paces away from the outdoor picnic table we’ve just settled into on stage three of Burbank’s Warner Bros. lot. Ninety-one degrees and climbing be damned. We will sit outside. “Is this okay?” she asks me when I slide in next to her at the table. It was. I’d already been told by her team to “dress for the Valley.”
Disney Just Introduced Its First Plus-Size Heroine in a Short Film About Body Dysmorphia
Disney has introduced its first plus-size female protagonist. Reflect is a Disney+ short film about “a ballet dancer [called Bianca] who battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace and power.”. It will be part of Disney’s Short Circuit series of experimental films,...
Travis Barker Just Shared Multiple Bathtub Pics of Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Angel Feet’
Travis Barker is posting Kourtney Kardashian feet pics on main. On October 27, Barker shared an Instagram slide show dedicated to his wife’s “angel feet” while promoting some of his Barker Wellness skin care products. In the first of three Kardashian foot pics, the reality star holds a bottle of the brand’s new Kourtney x Barker body oil between her thigh and her calf. In the second and third pics, Kardashian chills in a bubble bath with all 10 toes hanging out. “My wife @kourtneykardash has angel feet,” Travis Barker captioned the images.
The Brachel Is a Dreamy ‘Brigitte Bardot Meets Rachel Green’ Haircut
This summer we told you about The Sachel, the “shag meets Rachel Green” mash-up hair trend. But now that fall and winter are here, make room for The Brachel. It’s another deliriously dreamy hair hybrid that, frankly, we need ASAP. One person who definitely understands the assignment...
