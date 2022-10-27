Read full article on original website
St. Lucie County Commission District 4 Seat Race
There are two qualified candidates for the St. Lucie County Commission District 4 Seat being vacated by Frannie Hutchinson, Republic Jamie Fowler and Democrat Helen Lurry. The Hometown News sent each of the candidates the same list of six questions and reserved the right to edit their responses for length.
Orlando Democrat Is “Excited” That Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Election Force Is Looking Into Longtime Cheating Allegations
Democrats have complained plenty about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election “police.” Yet one Democrat from Orlando is thrilled the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security is trying to ensure the integrity of Florida’s elections. The Washington Times reported on Saturday that Cynthia Harris,
Florida Amendment 1 seeks to help flooded homeowners prevent a repeat disaster
ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the key issues Florida voters will face on this year’s ballot involves flood-related home improvement projects and how much it impacts their property taxes. The exact ballot language for the amendment is as follows:. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The measure seeks...
FEMA set to hire hundreds in Florida to aid in hurricane recovery
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian more than a month later, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is looking to hire hundreds of people to help out. There are more than 300 open positions available statewide, including in Orlando and Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Florida Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
Amendment 3 would increase home tax exemption, save teachers, police $550 a year but cost Duval $38M in tax revenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has been breaking down each of the amendment proposals on this year’s ballot as early voting begins in Florida this week. Now News4JAX is looking at Amendment 3, which if approved, would increase the homestead exemption for teachers, law enforcement officers and active-duty military.
"Trying the best we can:" Police shortage extends beyond law enforcement
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — “Yesterday, I took over 200 phone calls alone and that’s just one person," said Natasha Thomas. "There's not really a typical day, every day is a new day.”. Thomas has been answering emergency calls in Port St. Lucie for 16 years.
These are the Florida counties eligible for D-Snap benefits
The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). People already receiving SNAP benefits, can receive maximum benefits in the following Florida counties:. Charlotte. Collier.
Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Democrat Charlie Crist
Jim goes one-on-one with democrat Charlie Crist, who is hoping to unseat incumbent republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Election Day November 8th. Jim and the congressman discuss a variety of topics including Crist's performance in this past week's one and only gubernatorial debate.Guest: Charlie Crist/(D) GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE
DeSantis' Education Policies Have Resulted in Massive Teacher Shortages.
Teachers Protest DeSantis(via local10.com) Where have all of Florida’s teachers gone? Florida has a shortage this year of 9000 education professionals. According to Market Realist, a news site that provides an in-depth look into various global events, the reasons are simple to understand.
Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms
Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
Some Eligible Ex-Felons Fear Voting Because Of Ron DeSantis
The Florida governor has made a show of going after former felons on illegal voting charges.
St. Lucie County deputy captures 10-foot boa constrictor
A brave St. Lucie County deputy captured a slithery suspect on Friday. Photos on Facebook showed an agriculture deputy holding a massive 10-foot, 65-pound boa constrictor.
Charter Schools USA wants parents to ‘thank’ DeSantis for education policies
With less than two weeks to go until election day, one major Florida charter school group is sending an email to parents, encouraging them to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for his proactive policies on education. While the message doesn’t ask parents to vote for the governor, some told WFLX the...
Missed the only governor's debate in Florida? No problem, here's another one ...
It seems like there should be another debate in the race for Florida governor. One that goes something like this …. Announcer: Welcome back, ladies and gentleman, to the cradle of Florida democracy, Fort Pierce. We’re coming to you live from the Waffle House parking lot across the street from the Love’s truck stop on Okeechobee Road to bring you the second and final debate between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist.
USACE Begins Lake Okeechobee Releases to Caloosahatchee
South Florida - Friday October 28, 2022: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District will make releases from Lake Okeechobee to the Caloosahatchee Estuary from the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam (S-79) at a seven-day average pulse release of 1,200 cubic feet per second beginning Saturday, Oct. 29.
What Time Does Trick Or Treating Start In Florida?
KISSIMMEE, Florida – Over the years, the time to start trick or treating for Halloween was moved earlier and earlier. If you grew up from the 1960s through the 1980s, you might remember that trick or treating did not start until it gets dark on Halloween. But child safety...
The Most Beautiful Cities in Florida in 2022, According to a Geography Website
Many people travel and move to Florida every year for its warm, sunny climate and natural assets and attractions. Many consider Florida to be a beautiful state overall, but which cities are considered to be particularly beautiful? The educational geography website World Atlas decided to weigh in and name what it felt were the 10 most beautiful cities in Florida, in no particular order.
Top 8 Cannabis Trade Shows in Florida
Industry analysts are predicting that the cannabis industry will see explosive growth in 2022-2023. Events centered around cannabis have significant potential for companies as more states open up to blooming marketplaces. This thriving industry will also continue to see innovation in the form of new products and services, such as infused edibles, technology-driven delivery systems, and innovative accessories.
