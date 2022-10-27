ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

hometownnewstc.com

St. Lucie County Commission District 4 Seat Race

There are two qualified candidates for the St. Lucie County Commission District 4 Seat being vacated by Frannie Hutchinson, Republic Jamie Fowler and Democrat Helen Lurry. The Hometown News sent each of the candidates the same list of six questions and reserved the right to edit their responses for length.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

These are the Florida counties eligible for D-Snap benefits

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). People already receiving SNAP benefits, can receive maximum benefits in the following Florida counties:. Charlotte. Collier.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Democrat Charlie Crist

Jim goes one-on-one with democrat Charlie Crist, who is hoping to unseat incumbent republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Election Day November 8th. Jim and the congressman discuss a variety of topics including Crist's performance in this past week's one and only gubernatorial debate.Guest:   Charlie Crist/(D) GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms

Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Missed the only governor's debate in Florida? No problem, here's another one ...

It seems like there should be another debate in the race for Florida governor. One that goes something like this …. Announcer: Welcome back, ladies and gentleman, to the cradle of Florida democracy, Fort Pierce. We’re coming to you live from the Waffle House parking lot across the street from the Love’s truck stop on Okeechobee Road to bring you the second and final debate between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

USACE Begins Lake Okeechobee Releases to Caloosahatchee

South Florida - Friday October 28, 2022: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District will make releases from Lake Okeechobee to the Caloosahatchee Estuary from the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam (S-79) at a seven-day average pulse release of 1,200 cubic feet per second beginning Saturday, Oct. 29.
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

What Time Does Trick Or Treating Start In Florida?

KISSIMMEE, Florida – Over the years, the time to start trick or treating for Halloween was moved earlier and earlier. If you grew up from the 1960s through the 1980s, you might remember that trick or treating did not start until it gets dark on Halloween. But child safety...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Most Beautiful Cities in Florida in 2022, According to a Geography Website

Many people travel and move to Florida every year for its warm, sunny climate and natural assets and attractions. Many consider Florida to be a beautiful state overall, but which cities are considered to be particularly beautiful? The educational geography website World Atlas decided to weigh in and name what it felt were the 10 most beautiful cities in Florida, in no particular order.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Top 8 Cannabis Trade Shows in Florida

Industry analysts are predicting that the cannabis industry will see explosive growth in 2022-2023. Events centered around cannabis have significant potential for companies as more states open up to blooming marketplaces. This thriving industry will also continue to see innovation in the form of new products and services, such as infused edibles, technology-driven delivery systems, and innovative accessories.
FLORIDA STATE

