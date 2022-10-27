Read full article on original website
Rihanna Keeps Her Style Simple & Subdued in Her Music Video Return
Rihanna loves nothing more than a good, voluminous coat. She wore a pink puffer to announce her pregnancy, the Balenciaga outfit she donned for her latest trip to the Met Gala was arguably more coat than gown, and she’s not afraid to pull out a floor-length jacket to create a memorable street style look, no matter the temperature. So it only makes sense that, for her first music video since 2017, the newly released clip for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack single “Lift Me Up,” she’s highlighting outerwear.
Hailey Bieber Stuns in Sheer Black Dress for Night Out With Kim Kardashian
On Wednesday night, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber were reunited at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection launch party held at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. Bieber was wearing a sheer mesh maxi dress over matching black bra and panties—a custom design from Saint Laurent. She paired it with heeled sandals and silver bangles on her wrist, and left her hair down.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Do a Couples’ ‘Family Feud’ Costume
The celebrity Halloween costumes are already trickling to the timeline, and Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are sending a message. The newlyweds were seemingly addressing the British tabloid rumors of a family feud on Wednesday, October 26, when they dressed as Romeo and Juliet for Booby Tape’s annual holiday party.
Martine Syms and Daisy Zhou Discuss the Nuances of an Artistic Life
Welcome to Ways of Seeing, an interview series that highlights outstanding talent in photography and film—the people behind the camera whose work you should be watching. In this week’s edition, the artist Martine Syms and cinematographer Daisy Zhou sit down for a conversation on Syms’s latest project, a film called The African Desperate for which Zhou was the director of photography.
Dua Lipa Proves Yellow Can Have a Punk Rock Edge
Dua Lipa is still dumping her Japan trip pics, and she stretches her wings a little wider with every new vacation look. On Friday, October 28, she posted a layered yellow look made up of a long-sleeved fishnet gown with a mock turtleneck, over which she appeared to be wearing a daffodil silk lingerie dress covered in white lace and lined with fiery red embroidery. The ensemble was from Burberry’s recent spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
Activists, Drop the Tomato Sauce and Step Away From the Timeless Art
Don’t drag Girl With a Pearl Earring into this; she’s been through enough (haven’t you watched the Scarlett Johansson movie?). On Thursday, October 27, Johannes Vermeer’s famous portrait became the latest pawn in climate change activists’ demonstrations when two people superglued themselves to the painting and “a liquid was thrown,” according to a statement from the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague, where the painting resides.
