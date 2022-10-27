Rihanna loves nothing more than a good, voluminous coat. She wore a pink puffer to announce her pregnancy, the Balenciaga outfit she donned for her latest trip to the Met Gala was arguably more coat than gown, and she’s not afraid to pull out a floor-length jacket to create a memorable street style look, no matter the temperature. So it only makes sense that, for her first music video since 2017, the newly released clip for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack single “Lift Me Up,” she’s highlighting outerwear.

