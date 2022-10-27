Read full article on original website
Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Baptist Health Unveils New Vein Clinic at Boca Raton Regional Hospital
October 28, 2022 – Baptist Health announces it is expanding its vascular services with the opening of its new vein clinic located on the campus of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Baptist Health Vein Care will provide comprehensive treatment options which will be both therapeutic and cosmetic to address all aspects of varicose veins and other venous diseases.
beckersspine.com
5 things to know about Hospital for Special Surgery Florida
Hospital of Special Surgery Florida, an affiliate of New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery, opened in West Palm Beach in 2020. Here are five things to know about the practice, according to its website:. 1. HSS Florida orthopedic clinic is a joint partnership between New York City's Hospital for...
Stroke patient thanks medical team for saving his life
A teacher at a high school in Delray Beach who suffered a stroke got a chance to thank the people who saved his life.
cw34.com
"Trying the best we can:" Police shortage extends beyond law enforcement
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — “Yesterday, I took over 200 phone calls alone and that’s just one person," said Natasha Thomas. "There's not really a typical day, every day is a new day.”. Thomas has been answering emergency calls in Port St. Lucie for 16 years.
wqcs.org
Trunk or Treat Drive-Up Event
Fort Pierce - Sunday October 30, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department is hosting its annual drive-up Trunk or Treat event on October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will occur outside the main station at 920 South U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce. The event is...
cw34.com
Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
WPBF News 25
Two-way collision leaves one dead early Sunday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A motorcycle driver is dead after colliding with a car on Military Trail early Sunday in West Palm Beach. Follow: Interactive traffic map. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pronounced Kenju Konn, 30, dead at the...
Martin County deputies crack down on speeding following 4 recent deaths
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is wrapping up its extra enforcement initiative along U.S. 1. Deputies have written hundreds of tickets in hopes of creating safer roadways.
Boca Raton animal groomer facing 2 counts of animal cruelty
A South Florida dog groomer has been arrested and will be facing two counts of animal cruelty after videos allegedly show him "manhandling" dogs.
Loggers Run Boca Raton Homeowners Spar With Iguana Killer
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A battle over iguanas in Logger’s Run is fueling a debate over whether the iguanas are being killed humanely. Video published on Bocanewsnow.com shows a trapper killing an iguana as a small group of homeowners screams in protest, then verbally attacks the trapper.
wflx.com
Pet suffocation warning gaining traction online
With National Pet Suffocation Awareness Week coming up in November, the pet suffocation awareness movement is gaining traction online. “This is Boone and this is Blainey,” Laura Levine told WFLX at the City Paws Dog Park in West Palm Beach. “They’re my children. The children that will never leave home.”
Missed the only governor's debate in Florida? No problem, here's another one ...
It seems like there should be another debate in the race for Florida governor. One that goes something like this …. Announcer: Welcome back, ladies and gentleman, to the cradle of Florida democracy, Fort Pierce. We’re coming to you live from the Waffle House parking lot across the street from the Love’s truck stop on Okeechobee Road to bring you the second and final debate between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach
A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
NBC Miami
Coconut Creek Woman Overdoses on Fentanyl with Son, 3, Sleeping Beside Her: Police
She was on the floor overdosing on Fentanyl while her 3-year-old son was asleep in the bed next to her and 10 months later, she’s facing charges, court records show. April Wilson, 35, was arrested Thursday for child neglect without great bodily harm. According to the arrest report, she...
Palm Beach County's school choice applications start Tuesday: How to apply
Select Palm Beach County students study biomedical and veterinary technology in elementary school, understand the ins and outs of law in middle school and hone in on their cello performance skills in high school. They're the students who apply (and sometimes audition) to be in choice programs within the Palm...
cw34.com
Rainbow-colored fentanyl reaches Treasure Coast
MARTIN COUNTY/Fla. (CBS12) — Earlier this week, we took a look at the fentanyl epidemic on the Treasure Coast but now, there’s a new twist to the tale. Colored fentanyl, also known by the moniker 'rainbow fentanyl,' has also made its way to the area. This week, deputies...
WPBF News 25
Wellington man dies in crash caused by reasons unknown
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — News to go: Video above a look at today's headlines & weather. A driver is dead in Palm Beach County today for unknown reasons causing a crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old male Wellington resident was driving southbound on Interstate 95 around 5 a.m.
cw34.com
Police investigate suspicious incident involving child and stranger in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a suspicious incident involving an 11-year-old boy walking home from school, and a stranger. Investigators said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, but the police department received a report of it on Wednesday. According to police, the boy said...
wqcs.org
PSLPD School Resource Officer Finds Gun on Campus - 3 Students Arrested
Port St. Lucie - Friday October 28, 2022: The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested two 16-year-old students and a 15-year-old student at Treasure Coast High School Thursday after a handgun and ammunition were found on campus. An alert teacher overheard a student talking about the possibility of a gun...
Cops: Amazon Delivery Driver Allegedly Bites Inner Thigh Of Boca Raton Woman
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman says she was bitten on the inner-thigh by a man who is self-described as a delivery driver for Amazon.com. The man is a contract driver for the company, but not directly employed.
Comments / 0