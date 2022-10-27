ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

southfloridahospitalnews.com

Baptist Health Unveils New Vein Clinic at Boca Raton Regional Hospital

October 28, 2022 – Baptist Health announces it is expanding its vascular services with the opening of its new vein clinic located on the campus of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Baptist Health Vein Care will provide comprehensive treatment options which will be both therapeutic and cosmetic to address all aspects of varicose veins and other venous diseases.
BOCA RATON, FL
beckersspine.com

5 things to know about Hospital for Special Surgery Florida

Hospital of Special Surgery Florida, an affiliate of New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery, opened in West Palm Beach in 2020. Here are five things to know about the practice, according to its website:. 1. HSS Florida orthopedic clinic is a joint partnership between New York City's Hospital for...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Trunk or Treat Drive-Up Event

Fort Pierce - Sunday October 30, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department is hosting its annual drive-up Trunk or Treat event on October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will occur outside the main station at 920 South U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce. The event is...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Two-way collision leaves one dead early Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A motorcycle driver is dead after colliding with a car on Military Trail early Sunday in West Palm Beach. Follow: Interactive traffic map. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pronounced Kenju Konn, 30, dead at the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Loggers Run Boca Raton Homeowners Spar With Iguana Killer

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A battle over iguanas in Logger’s Run is fueling a debate over whether the iguanas are being killed humanely. Video published on Bocanewsnow.com shows a trapper killing an iguana as a small group of homeowners screams in protest, then verbally attacks the trapper.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Pet suffocation warning gaining traction online

With National Pet Suffocation Awareness Week coming up in November, the pet suffocation awareness movement is gaining traction online. “This is Boone and this is Blainey,” Laura Levine told WFLX at the City Paws Dog Park in West Palm Beach. “They’re my children. The children that will never leave home.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Missed the only governor's debate in Florida? No problem, here's another one ...

It seems like there should be another debate in the race for Florida governor. One that goes something like this …. Announcer: Welcome back, ladies and gentleman, to the cradle of Florida democracy, Fort Pierce. We’re coming to you live from the Waffle House parking lot across the street from the Love’s truck stop on Okeechobee Road to bring you the second and final debate between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach

A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Rainbow-colored fentanyl reaches Treasure Coast

MARTIN COUNTY/Fla. (CBS12) — Earlier this week, we took a look at the fentanyl epidemic on the Treasure Coast but now, there’s a new twist to the tale. Colored fentanyl, also known by the moniker 'rainbow fentanyl,' has also made its way to the area. This week, deputies...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Wellington man dies in crash caused by reasons unknown

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — News to go: Video above a look at today's headlines & weather. A driver is dead in Palm Beach County today for unknown reasons causing a crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old male Wellington resident was driving southbound on Interstate 95 around 5 a.m.
WELLINGTON, FL

