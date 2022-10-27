Read full article on original website
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman turned a trip to the convenience store into a multimillion-dollar payday. The Florida Lottery announced that Laura Barnes, 55, of St. Petersburg, is $10 million richer after she purchased a winning Powerball ticket from a 7-Eleven north of the downtown area.
3 big money-winning Powerball tickets sold in Florida in Wednesday night’s drawing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No one took home the big jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but three people in Florida woke up richer. Florida Lottery’s website shows that three people matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Monday’s numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54 with 16 as the Powerball.
Florida Man Wins $5M On $20 Lottery Scratch-Off Game
The Florida Lottery announces that Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.00. Heald purchased his
Florida Man Becomes Multimillionaire After Scoring Huge Lottery Win
A $5 scratch-off ticket turned into millions for this lucky Floridian.
Largest lottery online prize of $1.6 million won by Pennsylvania player
The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded a record online prize of $1,616,808.72 to a player from Centre County. It's the largest online prize won in U.S. history. The jackpot was won in the PA Big Winner Spectacular game. PA Big Winner Spectacular is a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive...
Visit St. Lucie Launches New Nature & Wildlife Digital Pass
St. Lucie County - Tuesday October 25, 2022: Residents and visitors of St. Lucie, Florida (Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie & Hutchinson Island) can now experience its natural beauty and native wildlife in a new way by accessing the free Nature & Wildlife Digital Pass. Users can simply scan the...
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida's property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month.
Car drives inside home of elderly couple in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly couple's house is destroyed after a possible drunk driver plowed into their Lake Worth home. According to Jawanda Denson, the daughter of the homeowners, around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, the car drove through the kitchen pushing the kitchen sink into the living room and then finally hitting her father.
1 month after Ian, DeSantis announces Bass Pro Shops resort coming to Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida's southwest coast exactly one month ago Friday. Many Floridians are on the long road to recovery. Some places are already seeing renewed growth. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Marathon, Florida, would be receiving a Bass Pro Shops fishing...
12 Best Restaurants in West Palm Beach, FL
When you think of West Palm Beach, Florida, you may just think of palm trees, sand, and a picturesque blue ocean. This area is definitely beautiful, but it also has a plethora of bars and restaurants. There is a variety of cuisines and atmospheres, so there is something for everyone....
The Most Beautiful Cities in Florida in 2022, According to a Geography Website
Many people travel and move to Florida every year for its warm, sunny climate and natural assets and attractions. Many consider Florida to be a beautiful state overall, but which cities are considered to be particularly beautiful? The educational geography website World Atlas decided to weigh in and name what it felt were the 10 most beautiful cities in Florida, in no particular order.
Florida's Most Dangerous Cities
Florida has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Miami, Florida, downtown skyline at night.Image by Jorge Molina from Pixabay. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in Florida, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
The Happiest Cities in Florida
Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach
A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified
Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
In Memory: Oct. 28
Florence “Flossie” Townsend Squire, 92, Vero Beach. Squire, Florence Townsend, died October 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was 92. Mrs. Squire, also known as “Flossie,” was born in Yonkers, New York on July 5, 1930 to Charles Henry Townsend and his wife, Helen K. Townsend.
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Florida
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
West Palm Beach police searching for man in machete attack at shopping center
WEST PALM BEACH — A man was critically wounded Wednesday when he was attacked in a shopping center parking lot by another man wielding a machete, city police said. West Palm Beach Police said Saturday they are still looking for the assailant. ...
