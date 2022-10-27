Read full article on original website
Seahawks' Penny Hart: Unlikely to play Sunday
Hart (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Hart will likely miss a third straight contest due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5. Regardless, he played primarily on special teams when healthy, so his absence hasn't had a major impact on Seattle's offense.
Titans' Rashad Weaver: Won't play Sunday
Weaver (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Weaver played a season-low 41 percent of the Titans' defensive snaps in Week 7 and was unable to practice during Week 8 prep due a back issue. The extent of his injury remains unclear, but the second-year linebacker will turn his focus on trying to suit up in Week 9. The Titans already have two outside linebackers on IR, so they'll be extremely thin on pass rushers against Houston.
Rams' Brandon Powell: Expected to play in Week 8
Powell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers but expected to play, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports. Powell saw more involvement on offense with Cam Akers (personal) sidelined in the Rams' previous game, notching three carries in addition to five targets. The wide receiver should continue to operate as the return man on special teams in addition to possibly seeing a few rushing opportunities with Akers having been ruled out once again.
Rams' Kyren Williams: Not expected to play this week
Coach Sean McVay suggested Friday (ankle) that Williams won't be activated for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports. Williams was designated Wednesday to return from injured reserve, opening a 21-day window for the Rams to activate him or put him back on IR for the rest of the season. They may bring him back as soon as Week 9 at Tampa Bay, as the current backfield situation is less than optimal with Cam Akers still sidelined for non-injury reasons and a candidate to be traded. Darrell Henderson (illness) and Malcolm Brown figure to lead the way Sunday against the Niners.
Le'Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall prediction, odds: Picks, best bets for Oct. 29 fight from proven boxing expert
A pair of celebrities with one exhibition boxing match under their belts between them clash on Saturday when former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell takes on former MMA standout Uriah Hall in a four-round cruiserweight match. Bell defeated former NFL standout Adrian Peterson by knockout in an exhibition match on Sept. 10 to kick off his boxing career. The Le'Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall matchup will be the undercard to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The fight card is scheduled to get underway at 9 p.m. ET.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Unlikely to return Saturday
Oshie left Saturday's game against Nashville because of a lower-body injury and is considered doubtful to return. Oshie appeared to pull something while pursuing the puck during Washington's power play early in the first period, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie logged just 1:51 of ice time in the first period. He's a mainstay in Washington's top six, having averaged 18:32 of ice time while scoring two goals and five points through eight games prior to Saturday's contest.
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Quiet in Week 8 loss
Berrios didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots. Berrios was a nonfactor on offense, as the Jets didn't try any jet sweeps or trick plays. He added 36 yards on two kick returns.
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Ruled out for Week 8
Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Hubbard didn't practice in any capacity this week after injuring his ankle last Sunday against Tampa Bay. While Hubbard is out of the mix for at least one game, D'Onta Foreman is poised to lead Carolina's backfield in Atlanta, while Raheem Blackshear could see increased reps and bump up to the No. 2 role. Hubbard's next chance to play will come Week 9 on the road against Cincinnati.
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores lone goal in return
Guentzel scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken. Guentzel stole the puck and scored on a breakaway in the second period. That was the only puck the Penguins could put past Martin Jones as they took a fourth straight loss to conclude a five-game road trip. This was Guentzel's first appearance on the trip after he sustained an upper-body injury versus the Kings on Oct. 20. The star winger has four goals, two assists, 21 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through five outings overall.
2022 NFL trade deadline: J.J. Watt, Jerry Jeudy among 10 players who should be dealt by Nov. 1
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Robert Quinn and Kadarius Toney are a few of the notable names who already have been moved, but deadlines spur action. Who should be moved prior to the window closing? Here are 10 players who are in need of a change of scenery:
Jets' Ashtyn Davis: No injury designation
Davis doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis logged a full practice Friday after being limited in each of the first two sessions ahead of Week 8 and is expected to be available after missing Week 7 due to a hamstring injury. However, the third-year pro has only seen 10 defensive snaps across six appearances this season, so he figures to play primarily on special teams against New England.
Jets' Elijah Moore: Could play key role in return
Moore's expected to play a prominent role Sunday against the Patriots, as Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that fellow wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) has been ruled out. Moore sat out New York's Week 7 win over the Broncos after requesting a trade due to a lack of usage, but he has subsequently been brought back into the fold. His desire for more targets could be promptly granted against New England, as the Jets will be without Davis, who leads the team with 351 receiving yards. New York may also be forced into more pass-heavy game plans moving forward after the season-ending knee injury to standout rookie running back Breece Hall.
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ruled out with elbow injury
Poyer has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers due to an elbow injury. Poyer recorded five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's game prior to being ruled out in the fourth quarter. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for next Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
Capitals' John Carlson: Injured in Saturday's game
Carlson (lower body) is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the Predators. Carlson was injured in the first period of the contest. While he hasn't been fully ruled out, the doubtful tag suggests it's unlikely he'll finish the game. More information on his status should be available prior to Monday's game versus the Hurricanes.
Titans' Malik Willis: Does little in first start
Willis completed six of 10 passes for 55 yards and an interception while adding 12 rushing yards on five carries in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans. The 2022 third-round pick didn't look ready for prime time in his first career start and failed to make an impact with his arm or his legs. Fortunately for Willis and the Titans, Derrick Henry was once again trampling the Texans defense into the dirt, and they didn't need the rookie QB to do much. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) could be ready to return next week, but if he isn't Willis will need to raise his game significantly in a road matchup against Kansas City.
Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Exits Sunday
Smith is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a left knee injury. Smith previously injured his left knee during the Vikings' Week 3 win against Detroit, though it's unclear if he aggravated this previous issue in Sunday's contest. According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the 30-year-old also went to the locker room shortly before the end of the first half. With Smith out, expect Patrick Jones and D.J. Wonnum to see increased usage opposite Danielle Hunter.
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Notches first apple
Mayfield had his first assist of the season as the Islanders defeated the Hurricanes 6-2 on Friday. Mayfield is far from an offensive presence, as he has never reached the 20-point threshold in a season, so any offense he provides is a bonus. Mayfield has already potted two goals and could be on his way to eclipsing the career high of four he had in 2018-19. Mayfield's main asset is his play in the defensive zone, and once again, he is doing well there, as indicated by his plus-3 rating.
Jets' Chris Streveler: Gets call to active roster
The Jets elevated Streveler from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Streveler was signed to the Jets' practice squad after being waived by the team ahead of the initial 53-man roster deadline and will...
Texans' Jalen Camp: Gets call to active roster
Houston elevated Camp from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee. Camp joined the Texans' practice squad after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster and will have a chance to make his season debut in Week 8 after being elevated to the active roster. Nico Collins (groin) has already been ruled out and Brandin Cooks (wrist) is questionable, so it's possible Camp gets involved offensively, though he's still unlikely to crack fantasy relevance.
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
