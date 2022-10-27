Read full article on original website
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Notches first apple
Mayfield had his first assist of the season as the Islanders defeated the Hurricanes 6-2 on Friday. Mayfield is far from an offensive presence, as he has never reached the 20-point threshold in a season, so any offense he provides is a bonus. Mayfield has already potted two goals and could be on his way to eclipsing the career high of four he had in 2018-19. Mayfield's main asset is his play in the defensive zone, and once again, he is doing well there, as indicated by his plus-3 rating.
Le'Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall prediction, odds: Picks, best bets for Oct. 29 fight from proven boxing expert
A pair of celebrities with one exhibition boxing match under their belts between them clash on Saturday when former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell takes on former MMA standout Uriah Hall in a four-round cruiserweight match. Bell defeated former NFL standout Adrian Peterson by knockout in an exhibition match on Sept. 10 to kick off his boxing career. The Le'Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall matchup will be the undercard to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The fight card is scheduled to get underway at 9 p.m. ET.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Unlikely to return Saturday
Oshie left Saturday's game against Nashville because of a lower-body injury and is considered doubtful to return. Oshie appeared to pull something while pursuing the puck during Washington's power play early in the first period, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie logged just 1:51 of ice time in the first period. He's a mainstay in Washington's top six, having averaged 18:32 of ice time while scoring two goals and five points through eight games prior to Saturday's contest.
Capitals' John Carlson: Injured in Saturday's game
Carlson (lower body) is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the Predators. Carlson was injured in the first period of the contest. While he hasn't been fully ruled out, the doubtful tag suggests it's unlikely he'll finish the game. More information on his status should be available prior to Monday's game versus the Hurricanes.
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Keeps on helping
Barzal was credited with two assists during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Barzal, who has five helpers during his past three appearances, continued his season-long assist assault. All nine of the 25-year-old center's points this season have come via an assist. Barzal, who added three shots, two hits, and a plus-2 rating against the Hurricanes, was credited with helpers on Oliver Wahlstrom's first-period goal and Josh Bailey's milestone marker, connecting on the game-winner during his 1,000th career game.
Titans' Malik Willis: Does little in first start
Willis completed six of 10 passes for 55 yards and an interception while adding 12 rushing yards on five carries in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans. The 2022 third-round pick didn't look ready for prime time in his first career start and failed to make an impact with his arm or his legs. Fortunately for Willis and the Titans, Derrick Henry was once again trampling the Texans defense into the dirt, and they didn't need the rookie QB to do much. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) could be ready to return next week, but if he isn't Willis will need to raise his game significantly in a road matchup against Kansas City.
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores lone goal in return
Guentzel scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken. Guentzel stole the puck and scored on a breakaway in the second period. That was the only puck the Penguins could put past Martin Jones as they took a fourth straight loss to conclude a five-game road trip. This was Guentzel's first appearance on the trip after he sustained an upper-body injury versus the Kings on Oct. 20. The star winger has four goals, two assists, 21 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through five outings overall.
Jets' Ashtyn Davis: No injury designation
Davis doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis logged a full practice Friday after being limited in each of the first two sessions ahead of Week 8 and is expected to be available after missing Week 7 due to a hamstring injury. However, the third-year pro has only seen 10 defensive snaps across six appearances this season, so he figures to play primarily on special teams against New England.
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Quiet in Week 8 loss
Berrios didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots. Berrios was a nonfactor on offense, as the Jets didn't try any jet sweeps or trick plays. He added 36 yards on two kick returns.
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Ruled out for Week 8
Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Hubbard didn't practice in any capacity this week after injuring his ankle last Sunday against Tampa Bay. While Hubbard is out of the mix for at least one game, D'Onta Foreman is poised to lead Carolina's backfield in Atlanta, while Raheem Blackshear could see increased reps and bump up to the No. 2 role. Hubbard's next chance to play will come Week 9 on the road against Cincinnati.
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ruled out with elbow injury
Poyer has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers due to an elbow injury. Poyer recorded five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's game prior to being ruled out in the fourth quarter. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for next Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Reps capped Friday
Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.
Jets' Elijah Moore: Could play key role in return
Moore's expected to play a prominent role Sunday against the Patriots, as Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that fellow wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) has been ruled out. Moore sat out New York's Week 7 win over the Broncos after requesting a trade due to a lack of usage, but he has subsequently been brought back into the fold. His desire for more targets could be promptly granted against New England, as the Jets will be without Davis, who leads the team with 351 receiving yards. New York may also be forced into more pass-heavy game plans moving forward after the season-ending knee injury to standout rookie running back Breece Hall.
Jets' Chris Streveler: Gets call to active roster
The Jets elevated Streveler from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Streveler was signed to the Jets' practice squad after being waived by the team ahead of the initial 53-man roster deadline and will...
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis
Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
Bills' Zack Moss: Back in the mix Sunday
Moss is active for Sunday night's game against the Packers. Moss was inactive for the Bills' Week 6 win over Kansas City, but he'll be in uniform versus Green Bay, along with fellow running backs Devin Singletary, James Cook and Taiwan Jones. In that context, Moss isn't a high-percentage fantasy lineup option given that he's logged limited touches in the last two contests he's suited up for.
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Johnson has missed back-to-back games due to an ankle injury he picked up during Week 5, but he has a chance to return in Week 8 after logging a full practice Friday. If available, he figures to play a modest role along the Jets' defensive line. Before his injury, he recorded 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks while playing at least 30 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
Jets' James Robinson: Coach noncommittal on Week 8 status
Coach Robert Saleh wouldn't commit to Robinson suiting up Sunday against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson has practiced all week with the Jets after being acquired in a trade Monday, but it remains to be seen whether he has mastered enough of the playbook to take the field. If he plays against New England, Robinson will likely work in a rotation with Michael Carter and Ty Johnson. Once Robinson's up to speed, he's expected to settle into a platoon with Carter.
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Set to lead backfield sans Hubbard
Foreman is expected to lead the Carolina backfield Sunday against Atlanta with teammate Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out, The Associated Press reports. The Panthers haven't done much on offense this season, but Foreman and Hubbard combined for 218 total yards last week in a 21-3 win over the Buccaneers in Carolina's first game after the Christian McCaffrey trade. While that type of cumulative production won't happen most weeks, Foreman has a nice opportunity ahead of him with Hubbard unavailable against a struggling Atlanta defense. Raheem Blackshear is the only other healthy tailback on the active roster, though Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said he still wants to use a backfield committee and might call up Spencer Brown from the practice squad before Sunday. Regardless, Foreman is a clear favorite to start and lead the team in carries.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
