Read full article on original website
Related
Emilia Clarke to Play Oscar Wilde’s Wife and Irish Author, Constance Lloyd, in Sophie Hyde’s ‘The Ideal Wife’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Emilia Clarke is set to star as Constance Lloyd, an Irish author who was married to Oscar Wilde, in “The Ideal Wife,” directed by “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” helmer Sophie Hyde. The project, for which plot details are still being kept under wraps, is repped by Embankment Films (“The Father,” “The Son”) and will be shopped at this week’s American Film Market, which kicks off on Tuesday. “The Ideal Wife” will shed light on Lloyd, who was an author and feminist activist who took part in the dress reform movement, which campaigned to allow women to dress in comfortable...
Collider
'Accused': First Look at New Series Reveals Star-Studded Cast
Fox has revealed the first look at its new Howard Gordon-produced crime drama, Accused, set to be released in January next year. Based on the BAFTA-winning crime anthology by the BBC, the teaser trailer of the new fifteen-episode series features an all-star cast and promises plenty of drama. The trailer,...
Collider
Shelley Duvall Joins Indie Horror Movie 'The Forest Hills' After 20 Year Acting Break
After 20 years out of the public spotlight and the film world altogether, acclaimed The Shining actress Shelley Duvall is returning to the big screen. Per Deadline, she's set to star in the indie horror flick The Forest Hills from writer/director Scott Goldberg where she'll portray the mother of a mentally deranged man. Deadline also shared the first look at Duvall from behind-the-scenes on set.
Collider
‘House of the Dragon’: 10 Scenes that Prove Emma D’Arcy is Perfect As Adult Rhaenyra Targaryen
It is indisputable that despite appearing in only 5 episodes of House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock's portrayal of Rhaenyra left a deep impression on viewers. For some viewers, the character recasting came as such a shock because it happened so quickly, yet it was necessary for the plot. Like...
Collider
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Clip Shows Shuri and Okoye Meeting an Unexpected Challenge
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released a brand-new clip ahead of its upcoming theatrical release next month. It is the final film in the MCU's Phase Four and will follow the people of Wakanda as they band together to protect themselves from dangerous forces after the tragic death of T'Challa. The film is also said to honor the late great Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in 2019's Black Panther.
Collider
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Trailer Reunites the Gang for a Very Hollywood Affair
Get your popcorn ready as Peacock has released the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The eight-episode limited series is set to close off the storyline of Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) and his friends that began all the way back in 1999. Released during the Urbanworld Film Festival in the same place where the franchise kicked off, the new footage brings the old gang back together for one last bumpy ride together that will take Harper to Hollywood.
Collider
'The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins Guy Pearce in True Crime Drama
Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Guy Pearce have boarded The Exchange’s Neponset Circle, Variety has reported. Based on a real-life murder that remains unsolved to this day, the movie is being described as a “dark and gritty crime thriller.” The feature is written by John Chase, and will be directed by Pauline Chan follows Jimmy O’Mannon, a brilliant but disgraced detective, who came fresh out of prison and is trying to rebuild his life. Things take a horrific turn when Jimmy finds himself plunged into a case tracking down a serial killer that his former partner and best friend Ray Delaney is investigating. As the two delve deeper into the case and the body count mounts, Jimmy’s personal world turns into a waking nightmare.
Steve-O says he ‘still beats himself up’ about ghosting Stacey Solomon
Jackass star Steve-O has revealed that he “still beats himself up” over ghosting former girlfriend Stacey Solomon.Steve-O and Solomon dated for six months in 2015, before the comedian broke it off.“I was smitten, I lavished her with attention, I got what I wanted and then I broke it off,” Steve-O says in an extract of his new autobiography published by The Sun.“I had become not only part of her life, I’d become part of her kids’ lives too. And then – poof – I was gone.”At the time, Solomon, who is now married to EastEnders star Joe Swash, said...
Collider
Why Jamie Lee Curtis Demanded That Laurie Strode Die in ‘Halloween: Resurrection’
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. Proceed with caution. Going into this year’s Halloween Ends, we were promised a final battle between the ultimate final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and The Boogeyman himself, Michael Myers, where only one would survive. Fans speculated about what would happen. Would The Shape finally die or would Laurie Strode lose her life at his hand? We now know that it was the former, with Laurie Strode and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) working together to kill Michael Myers once and for all. Laurie survived, but if she had died, it wouldn’t have been the first time. Twice in Halloween’s convoluted timeline, Laurie Strode has been killed off.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Who is Cassie Lang's Stature?
MCU fans have been treated well this past week, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally having its world premiere, and the release of trailers for Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. For the latter, this highly-anticipated film is said to have a more serious tone than the previous two films, as it will have higher stakes and an even more dangerous enemy, and fans cannot wait to see just how this trilogy would conclude.
Collider
'The Witcher' Season 4 Casts Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia
Along with the news that The Witcher has been renewed for Season 4, Netflix has announced that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill as the titular character. Hemsworth steps in for Cavill as Geralt of Rivia following Cavill's return to the DCEU as Superman which has been heralded by his appearance in the end credits scene of Warner Bros.'s latest superhero hit Black Adam.
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' "The Murmuring" Recap: Of Birds and Grief
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “The Murmuring.”. The human mind was made to recognize natural patterns, which pushes us to look for meaning even in the most curious behaviors, such as birds’ murmuring and how entire flocks can draw pictures in the sky. Understanding an external phenomenon might also be essential for us to unlock the secrets of what hides deep inside the human soul. “The Murmuring” is about the struggle of a rational mind to comprehend something that might not have a clear explanation. It’s also a gripping story of human trauma and how our pain can leave stains behind, even after we pass away.
Collider
How James Gunn's Indie Roots Could Influence DC's Future
In a move that nobody saw coming, this past Tuesday, world-renowned director and genre filmmaking fan favorite, James Gunn, was announced as the co-CEO over DC Studios, alongside mega producer Peter Safran. The two will oversee the company's film, animation, and TV projects, essentially giving DC two Kevin Feige-like figures.
Collider
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Footage Shows Shuri, Nakia and M'Baku Leaping Into Action
A new action-packed clip for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released and gives a glimpse of one of the film’s action setpieces. The brief clip begins with a number of Wakanda citizens being pulled by the tide of a flood. Those safe on some sort of high ground are shown helping the ones in the water, grabbing the children in danger. We then see members of the Dora Milaje race into action and take on some invaders — possibly members of the Talocan army — who are attempting to overtake ships.
Collider
Gene Tierney's Starring Role in 'Laura' Highlights the Impossible Struggle for Perfection
The death of illusion would be the death of cinema, a sobering fact not lost on Hollywood, which regularly dabbles in meta concepts and the dark side of fame. From the fictional Sunset Boulevard to the harsh realities that plagued Norma Jean aka Marilyn Monroe, the movie industry has churned out incredible stories and damaged people since day one, using fantasy as currency. Despite this, there remains a strong allure for would-be actors and actresses yearning to be embraced by the system, often at a cost to their mental and physical health. In other words, the image is rarely reflective of reality. The contrast is touched upon in Otto Preminger’s 1944 noir Laura, but made all the more poignant when one considers the trajectory of its star, Gene Tierney, an actress whose life, like so many before her, was a constant struggle to live up to the on-screen perfection.
Collider
From 'Knives Out' to 'The Last Jedi', No One Twists a Genre Like Rian Johnson
When it comes to Hollywood auteurs, the directors that stand out the most are those that have a distinct flair and give their projects a signature spin. When Quentin Tarantino releases a new film, he delivers one soaked in blood with quick-firing dialogue, and Wes Anderson consistently crafts vibrant, symmetric visuals. When Rian Johnson makes a film, he works to keep the audience on their toes. With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery releasing next month, there’s no better time to take a look at the director’s films and see how he transforms an otherwise typical idea and makes it fresh and exciting.
Collider
'Black Adam': What Is Eternium and How Is It Used?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. The DC universe's latest film, Black Adam, revolving around the divisive anti-hero of the same name, has finally thundered into theaters, allowing fans to once more lose themselves in the sprawling, action-packed, and full-throttle world of self-important superheroes. Prior to the...
Collider
From 'Evil Dead II' to 'Beetlejuice': The 10 Best Horror Comedies of the 1980s
From angst-filled teen movies (The Breakfast Club) and Steven Spielberg blockbusters (Raiders of the Lost Ark) to scary slashers (Friday the 13th) and big-muscled action movies (The Terminator), 1980s cinema had it all. In a great decade filled with great movies, the '80s gave generations of movie-goers timeless and memorable classics.
Collider
'Ghosts': Rebecca Wisocky Discusses the Halloween Episode, Hetty's Power & Her A+ Naughty Line of Dialogue
Ghosts is a consistent delight, but yet again, the series proves to be the ultimate Halloween treat with “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past.”. This time around, the ghosts are a little more willing to embrace the holiday via Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) attempt at throwing a Halloween party. When that party turns out to be a major dud, Jay and Sam (Rose McIver) think they’ve found the perfect way to liven things up — a séance. After all, they’ve got a house filled with ghosts, some with abilities that can make their guests believe they’re actually communicating with lost spirits.
Collider
Kevin Feige on Significance of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' for Phases 5 and 6
After the mega events that were Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fans, casual onlookers, and critics had no idea how Marvel Studios is ever going to top its own success. The two movies were a culmination of a decade worth of character arcs, cleverly plotted story points, and fans’ emotional investment in the Avengers. But Marvel has its own man with a plan, Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige, who is single-handedly responsible for steering the fans from the Infinity Saga to the Multiverse Saga. As MCU Phase 4 comes to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the big screen and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+, Feige explained the significance of the movie.
Comments / 0