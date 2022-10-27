Read full article on original website
MintMe.com Coin Secures $25 Million Investment From GEM Digital Limited
MintMe.com Coin has received a $25,000,000 investment from GEM Digital Limited. Over the past two years, MINTME’s price has increased by over 50,000%, and this news sure will hasten the cryptocurrency’s ascent to the top. With over 70,000 users and counting, MintMe has proven to be a viable...
Benzinga
Fidelity Macro Expert Puzzled With Fed's Extreme Actions: 'Inflation Will Presumably No Longer Be Clear, Present Danger'
Jurrien Timmer, the director of global macro in Fidelity's Global Asset Allocation Division, has raised questions on why the U.S. Federal Reserve is committing to an extreme policy when inflation will no longer pose danger. What Happened: Timmer pointed out that the Treasury Inflation-Protected Security market and the Federal Reserve’s...
zycrypto.com
Oryen Network, Cronos, And Filecoin: Smart Acquisitions For October?
Are you wondering which cryptocurrencies could augment your yields before the year ends? Oryen Network (ORY), Cronos (CRO), and Filecoin (FIL) could be strong picks. Read on to learn more about each project. Earning a fixed 90% APY with Oryen (ORY) If you want a crypto asset that provides a...
zycrypto.com
DeFiHelper Announces Open Strategic Funding Round
DeFiHelper, a sophisticated yield farming and trading platform with the mission of making decentralized finance more accessible and secure for everyday users has announced a new open strategic funding round. The project is looking for new investors and partners with a solid Web3 focus to continue its development. DeFiHelper is...
Wheat prices soar after Russia pulls out of grain deal; eurozone inflation expected to hit new record – business live
Wheat futures in Chicago jump 7.7% to two-week high, as Russia’s move threatens to push global food prices even higher
Saudi, UAE back OPEC cuts as US envoy warns of 'uncertainty'
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are defending a decision by OPEC and its allies to cut oil production
China launches 3rd and final space station component
China has launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station, realizing a more than decade-long endeavor to maintain a constantly crewed presence in orbit
Richard Branson refuses Singapore invitation to debate death penalty
The British entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson has rejected an invitation from Singapore’s interior minister to debate the death penalty, but doubled down on his criticism over the execution of a Malaysian man. The ministry of home affairs invited Branson, a long-time campaigner against capital punishment, this month for a...
zycrypto.com
Banks Should Approach Crypto Investments With Extra Caution, Says FDIC Chairman
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has cautioned banks against rushing into crypto-related activities without intensely assessing risks associated with the sector and informing the requisite Federal banking agencies. Speaking at a Brookings Institution event Thursday, FDIC acting chairman Martin Gruenberg noted that although there was “no doubt that innovation...
zycrypto.com
Kazakhstan will integrate its CBDC on Binance’s BNB Chain, CZ reveals
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (also known online as CZ) has revealed that the company’s team has reached an agreement with the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) to have the country’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) integrated into the BNB Chain. CZ said in a tweet that the agreement...
zycrypto.com
Uniglo.io, Avalanche, And Solana Could Be The Way Forward In Providing Banking To The Unbanked
According to the most recent report by the World Bank, more than 1.7 billion are unbanked globally. This means that not only do they lack a bank account but lack access to essential financial services. Decentralized finance and cryptocurrency change this. Uniglo.io provides a store of value equivalent to a...
zycrypto.com
SHIBADOGE Token Listed on P2B Exchange
ShibaDoge is now available for purchase on P2B. You can participate in the project’s community and trade SHIBDOGE on our exchange. Swap between SHIBDOGE and USDT or SHIBDOGE and BUSD. Here is a quick breakdown of the undertaking. About ShibaDoge. For the greater good of both communities, Shiba and...
zycrypto.com
India with Huge Talent Pool Set to Play Key Role in Global Web3 Push: Study
The apex body of India’s tech business, NASSCOM, said in a report that the country is set to emerge as a key player in the global web3 landscape, thanks to the rapid adoption of emerging technologies, a vibrant startup ecosystem, and a digitally skilled talent pool. In a study jointly prepared by web3 venture capital firm Hashed Emergent, NASSCOM said the Indian web3 firms received $1.3 billion in venture capital in two years between 2020 and April 2022, media reports said.
zycrypto.com
Terra’s Do Kwon Faces $57 Million Lawsuit in Singapore For Financial Fraud
A fresh lawsuit has been initiated in Singapore against embattled Terra Form labs CEO Do Kwon, the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) and Terra founding partner Nicholas Platias by victims of the UST-induced market meltdown that saw over $40 billion worth of crypto assets evaporate in May. According to documents filed...
zycrypto.com
Metaverse Projects Struggle As Trading Volumes Plunge By Nearly 80%, Casting Doubt Over The Industry
Multiple metaverse projects are recording low trading volumes amid a general market downturn. NFT land prices have also gone downhill by 75% after a report on a declining number of daily users in top metaverse projects. Gamers and NFT collectors are optimistic that the reported values do not represent the...
