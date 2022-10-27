Read full article on original website
itsecuritywire.com
Ascent teams up with Halo Ai to transform enterprise risk and compliance management
Ascent, the pioneer of AI-enriched regulatory intelligence, today announced it has partnered with Halo Ai, a leading holistic enterprise risk management platform, to transform work for risk and compliance teams through the power of automation. Through this partnership, Halo Ai users can leverage Ascent’s enriched regulatory data to surface obligations...
thefastmode.com
Cisco, JTOWER, MKI & Airspan Deploy Local 5G Open RAN for In-building Infrastructure Sharing
Cisco, JTOWER, MITSUI KNOWLEDGE INDUSTRY (MKI), and Airspan Networks announced that the companies have deployed a local 5G Open RAN environment for in-building infrastructure sharing, accelerating the introduction of local 5G in Japan. The deployment is built with Cisco Private 5G, JTOWER’s Local 5G in-building infrastructure sharing system, Airspan’s 5G...
Why Is the Internet Shifting Towards Web3?
Web 3 is the next stage in the development of the World Wide Web. It will be powered by blockchain technology, which will allow for new applications and services that are not possible with the current web. However, it is still in its early stages of development, and there are...
marktechpost.com
What is Document AI? How Machine Learning Powers Some of the Document AI Platforms?
Technological breakthroughs have revolutionized the way individuals work and conduct business. For instance, people must develop skills that will enable them to find new jobs because it is predicted that automation could replace up to a third of all jobs by 2030. Consider the following to demonstrate how crucial document AI will be in the future: Did you know that 70% of enterprise documents are free-form text, such as written documents and emails? This indicates that the software used to automatically extract information and decode text from all of your documents has been processed (without human input). As a result, document AI has been made possible via machine learning. Thanks to these apps, businesses may now understand document-based data and use it for various purposes.
dotesports.com
Best aim assist settings in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows players to fully customize their aim assist settings while playing on a controller. With different response curves and aim assist types, it can be difficult to narrow down which option is the best. Ultimately, it will come down to personal preference, but it’s...
zycrypto.com
Web3 marketing solution WOM Protocol announces partnership with crypto agency, BR Group
WOM Protocol, a Web3 marketing solution, is pleased to announce a marketing partnership with BR Group, a globally recognized crypto agency. Since 2016, BR Group has helped over 850 clients worldwide with market-making, marketing, and technical development services supporting web3 projects as they scale their communities. The partnership will make...
zycrypto.com
Ripple’s XRP Hits Remarkable Decentralization Milestone As SEC Lawsuit Heads For Conclusion
XRP holders have a good reason to be cheerful. Distributed ledger startup Ripple now holds less than half of the total XRP supply in its wallets — a huge milestone in the company’s efforts to distance itself from the cryptocurrency in order to “desecuritize” it as the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit approaches final ruling.
thefastmode.com
Ethio Telecom Launches its Cloud Computing Service, 'Telecloud'
As a leading digital solutions provider and its three years LEAD growth strategy, Ethio Telecom has launched its business empowering Cloud Computing Service, telecloud. Cloud Computing Service is a digital solution that allows institutions seeking an efficient off-site data back-up solution and individuals who need larger storage spaces to store, compile and access various services in secure data centers built by digital solution providers without the need to build their own data center or acquire additional infrastructure.
How IoT can help startups rocket their journey to the next level
This is 2022 and almost everything in the world today is driven by the internet. In fact, the world has advanced from the basic nuances of the internet and the focus is now changing to the Internet of Things. We all know and would agree that the IoT is among the most spectacular and fascinating fundamentals of the ongoing digital revolution. We are dwelling in times where cars are now internet enabled. Needless to say, we will get to see some massive transformations riding on IoT in the coming years. The future indeed belongs to IoT and the world must embrace the transition before it is too late.
AI Learning Turns Industrial Metaverses Into Digital Handymen
The digital twin of its 20,500 miles of tracks, signals and train stations German rail network Deutsche Bahn is building in an industrial metaverse uses a huge array of Internet-of-Things (IoT) sensors to let operators see what is happening in real time in a visually immersive virtual reality, so they can quickly fix problems that have dropped its on-time arrival record below 80%.
Engineers at Harvard developed a robot hand that has pneumatic tentacles instead of fingers
In context: Engineers often model robots after humans. Even the robotic arms in a car manufacturing plant bear a passing resemblance to their human counterpart. The main difference usually comes down to the hand. To continue the assembly line example, robotic arms are typically fitted with whatever is needed for...
dailycoin.com
Chain ReOrg Explained: An Introduction to Chain Reorganisation in Blockchain Technology
Blockchain technology is a combination of complex processes that guarantee the safety and reliability of data distribution in a decentralized manner. It can also be described as a system of recording information in such a way that it becomes difficult or impossible to change, hack, or cheat the system. Sadly,...
zycrypto.com
Should You Add Dogeliens To Your Portfolio Alongside Polygon And Decentraland?
Cryptocurrencies have shown to be the future of digital trading due to their steady growth over the years since the introduction of the first pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Altcoins that want to extend the crypto market follow in this great innovation’s footsteps. So far, the majority of them have contributed significantly to existing functionality.
psychologytoday.com
Human Nature Is a Challenge for Everything Blockchain
Blockchain technology was invented to reduce the inefficiencies and vulnerabilities of systems where there are manual operations. A decentralized autonomous organization is designed to be governed “automatically” because all operations are coded in blockchain software. A DAO is a fresh experiment in exploring human nature in the context...
blockchainmagazine.net
Best Beginners Guide To DAO Ecosystem
Decentralization’s many compelling benefits facilitated the worldwide shift to digital technology. For example, information transfer might be made more transparent and secure. Therefore, the DAO ecosystem is very significant in light of current discussions about the impending arrival of web3. Decentralized autonomous organizations may facilitate the development of groups without a centralized authority. Regardless matter the reason for establishing a DAO, the primary goal would be to secure community ownership. What is the DAO ecosystem’s foundation? What impact will the DAO blockchain ecosystem have on the future of web3? The following article introduces DAOs and how they operate to assist you in locating the answers. Moreover, you may learn about prominent examples of DAO and vital ecosystem components. Intriguingly, several models of DAOs are being used in the real world, resulting in a thriving ecosystem.
marktechpost.com
Meta AI Researchers Built The First Artificial Intelligence AI-Powered Translation System Under Universal Speech Translator (UST) For A Primarily Oral Language ‘Hokkien’
Although over half of the world’s 7,000+ live languages are predominantly oral and lack a standardized writing system, recent technological advancements in AI translation have primarily concentrated on written languages. It is also mainly because of this reason that machine translation systems cannot be created using conventional methods because they require appreciable written content to train an AI model. In order to address this issue, Meta has created the first AI-powered Hokkien translation system. The Chinese diaspora speaks Hokkien widely, but no official written version of the language exists. As a part of Meta’s Universal Speech Translator (UST) project, this open-source translation tool enables Hokkien and English speakers to communicate among themselves.
daystech.org
Huawei, BRIN partner for AI research and innovation to bolster digital ecosystem, CIOSEA News, ETCIO SEA
Huawei, the worldwide main supplier of ICT options, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), associated to the event of analysis and innovation in synthetic intelligence, cloud computing, 5G expertise and the Indonesian digital ecosystem. This MoU is an effort to encourage collaboration in strengthening the analysis and innovation ecosystem, with a purpose to create a digital-based, environmentally pleasant financial system and make the most of pure assets.
Former NFLer’s Fund of Funds Gives Pro Athletes Seat at Venture Table
Next Play Capital (NPC) managing partner Ryan Nece spent seven seasons in the NFL, even winning the Super Bowl in 2003 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During that time he saw friends and teammates invest countless dollars into ventures that had a low probability of success. “You can understand the types of high-risk early-stage deals that were being shared in the locker room,” he said sarcastically in a recent phone conversation. Nece now spends his days trying to help current and former pro athletes seeking venture exposure to “get into the asset class and do it in the most appropriate way...
blockchain.news
Fantom Collaborates With Dedaub To Automatically Detect Smart Contract Bugs With Watchdog
In the latest announcement from the scalable layer 1 platform, Fantom announced its collaboration with Dedaub to leverage its automated system called Watchdog to look for smart contract bugs in the Fantom ecosystem. Watchdog is an automated system developed due to Fantom's partnership with security firm Dedaub. Using an automated,...
TCH Sees ‘Mindset Shift’ Driving Integrated Instant Payments Gains
As much as COVID-19 gave digital tech and payments a boost, many industry experts think the next three years may hold similarly grand advancements, particularly when it comes to faster payments. For Peter Davey, senior vice president and head of product innovation at The Clearing House, the road to 2025...
