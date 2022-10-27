ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDXB 102.5 The Bull

Ashley Judd Suffered Injury Amid Grief From Losing Mother Naomi Judd

By Kelly Fisher
WDXB 102.5 The Bull
WDXB 102.5 The Bull
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267U1U_0ipArbLy00
Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Judd has been open before about the grief she’s experienced after unexpectedly losing her mother, beloved country superstar Naomi Judd , earlier this year. Naomi, who sang in the iconic mother-daughter duo The Judds with her other daughter Wynonna Judd , died on April 30. She was 76.

Ashley made an appearance on Zoom with Dr. Jonathan Flint as part of a series hosted by the Friends of the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA. That’s where she described the “freak accident,” a fractured leg, which she said healed quickly and explained that klutziness often goes hand-in-hand with grief. She said during the conversation, per The Hollywood Reporter : “It was what it was. Clumsiness is associated with grief, and there were other people in our family, after mom died, who fell down stairs and had accidents, and that’s just what mine happened to look like. It really allowed me to grieve. It really allowed me to stop what I was working on at that moment and to grieve.”

“With gratitude to the remarkable Ashley Judd for her vulnerability & wisdom on trauma & resilience,” reads a tweet from the emel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA. “We are also very grateful for Dr. Jonathan Flint’s participation in the discussion, a highly regarded scientist and expert in genetic neuroscience.”

Ashley retweeted in response : “Such a pleasure to be in community with the great behavior geneticist Dr Flint for a meaningful conversation. Thank you for having me.”

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

‘Everyone Is Fearing For The Worst’: The Sad Last Days Of 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Revealed As TV Icon Is A ‘Shadow Of Herself’ Due To Dementia

Barbara Walters is living her sad last days stuck inside her longtime apartment, wheelchair-bound and suffering from advanced dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Walters spends her days as a “recluse" inside her NYC pad. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Barbara, 93, has been fading away as she suffers from advanced dementia. An insider said the legendary newscaster can rarely leave her bed.The TV icon hasn’t been seen in public since 2016. “Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” spilled the insider. “She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss by Wearing a Dress and Heels on The Talk for the First Time

In honor of her 59th birthday, Sheryl Underwood spoke to PEOPLE about the emotional moment in her weight loss journey where she crossed her legs in a dress and heels for the first time on The Talk Sheryl Underwood is celebrating her birthday by reflecting on how far she's come in her wellness journey. During Friday's episode, while celebrating her 59th birthday, the TV personality reached one of her biggest goals — losing what she felt was enough weight to wear a dress and heels on the show...
TODAY.com

Christina Applegate shows fans how she's preparing for 1st appearance since MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate is stepping out in a new way for "a very important ceremony" she has coming up, she said Oct. 27 on Twitter. The 50-year-old actor was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, a condition that can make walking difficult. In her tweet, Applegate said "this will be my first time out since" the diagnosis.
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reflects on Cancer Battle, 'Blacking out' After Diagnosis

Hoda Kotb is opening up about a difficult period in her life. During an interview with E! News, Kotb discussed her battle with breast cancer. While she is now a breast cancer survivor, Kotb did recall feeling "scared" that she was going to die when she first learned about her diagnosis.
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Daughter Seraphina, 13, Seen Shopping At Petco On Halloween Weekend: Photos

Ben Affleck proved he is a doting dad once again, as he was spotted treating his 13-year-old daughter Seraphina to a fun day of retail therapy. The Oscar winner — who shares Seraphina with his ex Jennifer Garner, along with daughter Violet, 16, and son Sam, 10 — was all smiles during the outing in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 28. Rocking a casual wardrobe of shirt, jacket and pants, Ben chatted with Seraphina as they left a local Petco store during part of their father/daughter day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'My husband takes pics of us when we sleep': Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria shares snap with new baby Ilaria - as actor waits to see if he'll face charges over Rust shooting

Hilaria Baldwin shared a snap of herself co-sleeping with baby daughter Ilaria on Friday taken by husband Alec - as the actor waits to see if he will face charges in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The yoga instructor, 38, lauded her 64-year-old husband for snapping the candid...
VERMONT STATE
WDXB 102.5 The Bull

WDXB 102.5 The Bull

Birmingham, AL
3K+
Followers
323
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

Birmingham's #1 for New Country

 https://1025thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy