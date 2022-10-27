Read full article on original website
Sheamus Set to Tie the Knot With Fiancée Isabella Revilla This Weekend
Sheamus lost to Solo Sikoa this past week on SmackDown and underwent a brutal assault following the match which caused WWE to write him off television on grounds of an injury. The reason behind the injury angle has now been revealed – The Celtic Warrior is tying the knot with his fiancee Isabella Revilla this weekend.
AEW Considering Babyface Turn for MJF?
It was previously reported that MJF has no intention to turn babyface following the dramatic angle this week on AEW Dynamite that saw the Salt of the Earth getting beaten down by The Firm in his attempt to rescue Jon Moxley from Stokely Hathaway’s crew. Bryan Alvarez reports that...
AEW Hid Saraya in a Closet Prior to Dynamite Grand Slam Debut
Saraya made her epic AEW debut on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. The mega-surprise appearance completely shocked the wrestling world because Saraya’s WWE contract had expired just a few months earlier and nobody even expected her to sign with AEW. During a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted...
Chelsea Green Could Be Returning to WWE
Chelsea Green could be the latest wrestler to be brought back to WWE under the leadership of Triple H. According to Pwinsider, Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling tapings, and the belief is that she is headed to WWE following her Impact exit. At the tapings, Green wrestled Mickie James in a ‘Loser Leaves Town’ match, which could apparently be a way to write her off.
WWE Fans Are Seemingly Convinced That Bo Dallas Is Uncle Howdy
On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo in the ring which ended with the reveal of “Uncle Howdy”. Fans are speculating on the identity of Uncle Howdy and a big clue has many fans convinced that it’s Wyatt’s real-life brother, Bo Dallas.
Mike Tyson Set to Join Commentary on Next Week’s AEW Rampage
Boxing legend Iron Mike Tyson will return to AEW on next week’s Rampage episode. It has been announced that Tyson will be a special guest commentator for the November 4th edition of Rampage in Atlantic City. Tyson was at Double or Nothing 2020 to present the TNT Championship to...
Update on Sasha Banks’ WWE Status
While rumors of Sasha Banks’ WWE return spread like wildfire over the last couple of months, movement on The Boss making her way back to the promotion seems to have screeched to a sudden halt. Dave Meltzer reports that while Banks is still under contract with WWE, there is...
AEW Locker Room Reportedly Refuses to Work With CM Punk If He Returns
With Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks seemingly returning to AEW and CM Punk losing the internal investigation into the backstage brawl, it appears that AEW is about to part ways with the Second City Saint. Dave Meltzer previously reported that Punk’s dog Larry getting injured in the fight was...
World Title Eliminator, Multiple Title Matches Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
A World Title Eliminator match and a TBS Championship match have been added to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It has been officially announced that Moxley will be facing The Firm’s Lee Moriarty in a World Title Eliminator match on November 2nd in Baltimore, Maryland. Also announced...
Chris Jericho Confronted CM Punk Following Backstage Brawl at AEW All Out
Chris Jericho recently signed a major contract extension with AEW, taking on additional responsibilities in the process. Fightful Select reports that Jericho was praised by the AEW roster for his resolve and demeanor while stepping up during the media scrum following the backstage brawl involving CM Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Ace Steel at All Out.
