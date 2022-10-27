Chelsea Green could be the latest wrestler to be brought back to WWE under the leadership of Triple H. According to Pwinsider, Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling tapings, and the belief is that she is headed to WWE following her Impact exit. At the tapings, Green wrestled Mickie James in a ‘Loser Leaves Town’ match, which could apparently be a way to write her off.

