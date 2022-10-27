ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Village, OH

Bay Village remembering 5th grader, 33 years after abduction, murder

By Jordan Unger
 3 days ago

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – It’s one of Northeast Ohio’s most troubling and heartbreaking murder cases — the 1989 abduction and slaying of 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic of Bay Village.

Thursday, on the anniversary of Amy’s disappearance, the community gathered at Bay Village Middle School for a walk to remember the fifth grader.

The walk for Amy started at 5 p.m. at the school. For many people, it’s hard to believe that 33 years have passed since Amy vanished. A lot has changed in that time, but one thing has not — a vow to never forget and to someday bring her killer to justice.

Amy was abducted from a village square shopping center. Her body was later found in February 1990 in a farm field in Ashland County. She had been stabbed to death.

Despite an exhaustive investigation over the years, her killer hasn’t been identified. But there is DNA evidence in the case and that gives those who seek justice for Amy hope.

Organizers of the walk are encouraging the public to donate to the ‘ Amy Fund ,’ a city of Bay Village fund that pays for the ongoing investigation and DNA testing of evidence in the case.

The Walk for Amy sends a very powerful message to the killer who has been hiding in the shadows for 33 years.

The walk also lets her family know that the people of Bay Village and Greater Cleveland will never forget and never stop the pursuit for justice.

