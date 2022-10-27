Read full article on original website
Flannel Fest coming to Empire State Plaza
Once Halloween comes and goes, other fall-themed events will be here for the remainder of the season.
Troy Record
READER’S VIEW: Saratoga is all that and a bag of chips
When my parents moved from Connecticut to Saratoga Springs 25 years ago, I was not surprised. Our cousins lived there and we visited quite often — it had become our second home. Several years later, my husband, baby daughter, and I moved to the Capital Region to be closer to them. Although the city itself has changed quite a bit over these past two decades, one thing remains the same: it’s still a wonderful place to work, live, and raise a family.
Dinosaur Adventure returns to Altamont Fairgrounds
ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dinosaur Adventure returned to the Altamont Fairgrounds this weekend, bringing prehistoric fun to families across the Capital Region. The two-day event gave visitors the chance to see their favorite dinosaurs, as well as to partake in a variety of fun activities. “It’s almost like the shock and light up you see […]
wamc.org
November is a busy, comfortable month for theater
November is an odd month for theater. The normal scheduling pattern is that in September, local theater companies try to start their seasons with a bang in order to attract audiences back from outdoor summer fun. November is different. The goal is now to get audiences back to the theater....
Palace Theatre plans trick-or-treat event
To promote a safe and happy Halloween, the Palace Theatre is hosting a free community event—trick-or-treat at the Palace—on Monday, October 31.
New Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza in 2023
The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) announced they reached an informal agreement with Albany county and the Altamont Fair to present a new Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza beginning in November 2023. PAL's holiday lights show has brought holiday cheer to the Capital Region for 25 years.
5 things to know this Friday, October 28
Today's five things to know include a new phone scam in Amsterdam, a bivalent booster mandate for employees of Berkshire Health Systems, and a Voorheesville middle schooler accused of making a threat of mass harm to his school.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 28-30
The weekend is almost here! From performances to a pub crawl to Albany Comic Con, there are quite a few things happening on October 28, 29, and 30.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Candy, coloring books handed out during Scare-Nectady
The Schenectady Police and Fire Departments took part in the third annual Scare-Nectady Haunted Patrol on Thursday.
iheart.com
Trick or Treat Hours Around the Capital Region
Halloween is Monday and that means trick or treaters going door to door to score some of the good stuff. And each town has certain hours that trick or treating is allowed, such as:. City of Amsterdam: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Johnstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rotterdam: 4...
Holiday Lights in the Park moving to Altamont Fairgrounds in 2023
Holiday Lights in the Park will be getting a new home.
Fall Foliage Dinner Train Ride in Vermont Is a Total Can't-Miss
Fall is simply magical in New England.
This Iconic Albany Venue Wasn’t Always Known As The Egg! What Was It?
We have some one of the most unique performance theatres in the entire country, the Egg! Over the years the likes of Gregg Allman, Brandi Carlile, Chris Cornell and Cheap Trick have performed at this classic venue. No yoke!. Whether it's the 400-seater or the 1,000 capacity Hart Theatre, we...
WNYT
Upcoming Halloween road closures in Cohoes
There will be road closures in Cohoes on Halloween. This includes no parking on these streets from 3-9 p.m. Limited access and no parking for cars in the Glen Meadows area. There will be road closures at Bayberry Lane at Vliet Boulevard, Willowbrook Lane and Vliet Boulevard, and Meadowlark Drive at Willowbrook Lane.
Albany County Adopt-A-Family program launches ahead of holidays
Albany County has the holidays on their mind.
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs
Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
Deer Falls Into A Sinkhole In Albany! How Did They Save It?
One thing that never gets old for me is seeing deer. I have been fortunate to open my blinds in the early morning hours and have 2 beauties grazing on my lawn just 20 feet away. Recently it seems like I am seeing more and more in fields near the street and occasionally crossing the road I am on.
Rev. Ken Doyle, longtime Albany pastor, passes away
Rev. Ken Doyle, a longtime pastor at the Parish of Mater Christi in Albany, has passed away. The Parish made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday morning.
