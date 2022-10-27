When my parents moved from Connecticut to Saratoga Springs 25 years ago, I was not surprised. Our cousins lived there and we visited quite often — it had become our second home. Several years later, my husband, baby daughter, and I moved to the Capital Region to be closer to them. Although the city itself has changed quite a bit over these past two decades, one thing remains the same: it’s still a wonderful place to work, live, and raise a family.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO