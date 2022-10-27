ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed after argument inside Cleveland home

By Talia Naquin
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for two suspects in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, police say officers responded to a report of a man shot in the 3800 block of E. 149 th St.

Fatal shooting started with argument in Cleveland store: Police

EMS was already at the scene treating the victim. He died at the hospital. He has not been identified.

Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene.

According to police, preliminary information indicates the victim and the suspects know one another. Police say there was a verbal altercation inside a residence with shots fired.

Two people, men ages 29 and 31, fled the scene in a car, police say.

Police have not made any arrests.

