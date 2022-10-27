Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the StateTravel MavenMissouri State
Related
Local church hosts Trunk or Treat event
The Wildwood Baptist Church today hosted a Trunk or Treat to round out the Halloweekend.
Mercy hosts Trick or Treat Trail event
Mercy Hospital in Joplin today hosted a Trick or Treat Trail event to give the community a chance to snag some candy ahead of Halloween.
Tribes, City of Miami work on new Outdoor Learning Environment
Area Tribes work with the City of Miami to bring an Outdoor Learning Environment to a local park.
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
carthagenewsonline.com
St Luke’s Nursing Center hires Shaffer as Administrator
CARTHAGE, Mo. — St. Luke’s Nursing Center is pleased to announce new executive leadership for the 50-year-old nonprofit healthcare provider located in Carthage, Missouri. Dee M. Shaffer, Licensed Nursing Home Administrator (LNHA) has been appointed as the Licensed Administrator of St. Luke’s Nursing Center by the facility’s Board of Directors. She takes over the helm of this long-standing Skilled Nursing Facility/Assisted Living Facility and brings with her decades of healthcare experience in both Kansas and Missouri.
WIAA announces boys soccer state tournament pairings
(WFRV) – The WIAA boys soccer state tournament begins Thursday at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park, with 16 teams from four divisions all looking to take home the gold ball. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released seedings and brackets for this weekend’s field on Sunday morning. Division 1 Semifinals – Thursday, Nov. 34:30 p.m. Game […]
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City advances to state semifinal for first time in school history
WATCH: Webb City takes down Helias Catholic 3-2 in the class 4 state quarterfinals. The Cardinals advance to the state semifinal for the first time in program history. They will face Incarnate Word Academy on Thursday, November 3rd at 2pm. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Halloween Light List from Joplin News First
JOPLIN AREA — CLICK 👉🏽 EACH LOCATION FOR GOOGLE MAPS DIRECTIONS FROM WHERE YOU ARE 🎃Halloween Light List with directions for 2022. Be sure to subscribe to our email list and/or mark our page with a bookmark so you don’t miss a story or post! Remember most will turn off lights at 9:00 PM. On wet or windy nights they might be...
Child falls off Delaware County hayride, run over by trailer
Paramedics took the child to a Tulsa hospital they're said to be in critical condition with several different injuries.
Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
koamnewsnow.com
MIAA CHAMPS: Pitt State claims conference championship with win over Central Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. – The Pittsburg State Gorillas are MIAA football champions for the first time since 2014. Pittsburg State beat Central Oklahoma 38-7 on Saturday afternoon to claim at least a share of the 2022 MIAA championship. The Gorillas are 9-0 this season with two games left on their regular season schedule.
Joplin law firm hands out sweaters to students
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin law firm is showing school spirit by visiting Irving Elementary and giving out new sweatshirts with Joplin Eagles logos. The donation program by Johnson, Vorhees, and Martucci has been going on for 11 years. They visit all of the Joplin elementary schools and give away sweatshirts to prepare kids for the winter season with the...
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg hammers KC-Washington to advance to regional championship
PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) Pittsburg beats KC-Washington 42-8 Friday night in the first round of the 5A playoffs. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
CBS 58
Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove Schools receive over $5 million earmarked for electric buses
GROVE, Okla. – The Grove School District received a $5.135 million grant that will aid the school in purchasing electric buses. In the Four State area, eight schools received funds from the $1 billion Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The multi-million-dollar grant will help Grove Schools...
koamnewsnow.com
Weekend Wrap (October 29 & 30)
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 reports of a two-vehicle crash at CR70 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Click here to learn more. Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million resort, entertainment district. OSAGE BEACH, Missouri (KCTV) — A $300...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Drive-thru coffee shop planned for S. Main Street
October 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 the West Bend Plan Commission will consider a proposal for development of a drive-thru coffee shop in the parking lot in front of Hobby Lobby, 1800 S. Main Street in West Bend. Washington County Insider...
fourstateshomepage.com
Advanced voting in Crawford County underway
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Crawford County gave people the chance to cast their ballots before election day. Advanced voting is underway across the state of Kansas ahead of the November 8th election. Today Crawford County set up booths inside the Homer Cole Senior Citizen’s Center in Pittsburg. Many voters...
wuwm.com
The legend of the Pfister Hotel ghost
The Pfister Hotel is one of Milwaukee’s most historic and luxurious places to stay. It’s been around for nearly 130 years and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s also supposedly haunted. The Pfister opened in 1893 and was known as the 'Grand Hotel...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Ozaukee County, WI
As part of the Metropolitan Statistical Area, Ozaukee County is a thriving, well-established community in Wisconsin. It was home to many different tribes of Native Americans in the early 19th century. The name “Ozaukee” comes from one of the most prominent communities within the vicinity, the Sauk people.
Comments / 0