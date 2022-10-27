Read full article on original website
Markus Boos, MD, PhD: Atopic Dermatitis Connections to Climate Change, Environmental Factors
A discussion with the moderator of the Global Parents for Eczema Research symposium regarding climate change and the effects of fire, drought, airborne pollution on atopic dermatitis. During his interview with HCPLive, Markus Boos, MD, PhD, attending pediatric dermatologist for Seattle Children's Hospital and Associate Professor for the Department of...
Certain Vitamin D Receptor Polymorphisms Correlated with Vitiligo Susceptibility
New research demonstrated a correlation between specific VDR polymorphisms and patients’ liability of having vitiligo. A recent meta-analysis found that ApaI and BsmI vitamin D receptor (VDR) polymorphisms were correlated with vitiligo susceptibility. The analysis, led by Young Ho Lee, MD, PhD, of Korea University Medicine’s Department of Rheumatology,...
Intraocular Pressure Variability Associated with Structural Changes in Glaucoma
High IOP variability was independently associated with retinal nerve fiber layer thinning rate in patients with glaucoma. New findings indicate intraocular pressure (IOP) variability was independently associated with retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) thickness changes in a study cohort of patients with glaucoma, even after adjustment for mean IOP in follow-up.
