Read full article on original website
Related
wiareport.com
Six Women Scholars Who Are Taking on New Assignments at Colleges and Universities
a professor in the department of biochemistry and molecular biology at Michigan State University was appointed associate dean for graduate studies for the College of Natural Sciences at the university. Dr. Ralston joined the faculty in 2014 as an assistant professor. She was subsequently promoted to associate professor in 2016 and to full professor in 2022. Her research is focused on discovering how genes regulate stem cell behavior in the mammalian embryo and during somatic cell reprogramming.
WTOP
Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance
A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
BET
Generation to Generation: A Family Passes Down The HBCU Tradition
A warmth subsided over Ronald Brandon II, 58, the moment he stepped onto the campus of the then-Hampton Institute in 1972. He wouldn’t be the first in his family to attend this HBCU, nor the last, but he knew it would be his “Home By the Sea.”. Now...
wiareport.com
Grants or Gifts Relating to Women in Higher Education
Here is this week’s news of grants and gifts that may be of particular interest to women in higher education. The University of Alabama at Birmingham is the lead institution for a five-year, $12.5 million grant from the National Sciences Foundation that will fund the formation of the IISAGE Biology Integration Institute aimed at identifying mechanisms and evolution of sex differences between females and males in aging. Led by principal investigator Nicole Riddle, an associate professor of biology in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, IISAGE Biology Integration Institute will determine how multiple biological processes contribute to differences in aging between females and males and uncover their evolutionary history.
Comments / 0