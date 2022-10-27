Here is this week’s news of grants and gifts that may be of particular interest to women in higher education. The University of Alabama at Birmingham is the lead institution for a five-year, $12.5 million grant from the National Sciences Foundation that will fund the formation of the IISAGE Biology Integration Institute aimed at identifying mechanisms and evolution of sex differences between females and males in aging. Led by principal investigator Nicole Riddle, an associate professor of biology in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, IISAGE Biology Integration Institute will determine how multiple biological processes contribute to differences in aging between females and males and uncover their evolutionary history.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO