Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Man safely rescued after lift’s hydraulic system malfunctioned
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. — Harrison County authorities say a man was safely rescued Friday night after being suspended about 140 feet in the air on a boom lift for more than six hours. The man was part of a crew working on a radio tower near WVRC Media offices...
1 flown to hospital after vehicle accident on Rt. 250
One person has been transported for treatment via helicopter on Friday morning after a vehicle accident on U.S. Rt. 250 in Marion County.
WDTV
Person flown to Ruby Memorial after crash involving dump truck
BEVERLY, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a two vehicle crash on Main Street in Beverly on Thursday. A van was traveling south on US 250/219, Main St., in Beverly when it crossed the center line into oncoming northbound traffic and back across into the southbound lane, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
WDTV
Shots fired overnight in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police in Morgantown are investigating reports of shots being fired on High St. overnight. Morgantown Police and West Virginia University’s University Police Department are working together on the investigation. WVU issued a community notice early Sunday morning telling people to avoid the area. It’s unclear...
wajr.com
Shots fired report under investigation in downtown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown are investigating a report of shots fired in downtown early Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m. WVU Safety and Wellness made the following post on social media:. COMMUNITY NOTICE: We are aware of a shots fired situation on High Street. Morgantown Police is leading...
The Recorddelta
Structure fire on Old Elkins Road under investigation
BUCKHANNON — A structure fire on Old Elkins Road is now under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshall. Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire call, which came in at 12:33 p.m., on Thursday, October 27. Tanner Smith, First Class Firefighter and EMT for the Buckhannon...
WDTV
Man trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is trapped on a 140 ft. lift on Radio Park Dr. Harrison County 911 officials tell 5 News the man was working on the lift when he became trapped. Officials believe the hydraulics stopped working, which prevented him from coming down. He has...
WDTV
GRAPHIC: Charges filed after man found dead in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after a man’s body was found in a gruesome scene at a Marion County home. Court records show Shekea Danielle Fox, 33, of Fairmont, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to a first-degree murder. On Oct. 23,...
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
wajr.com
Traffic stop leads to Marijuana arrest in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A woman from Jacksonville, Florida faces drug charges following a traffic stop for speeding. Troopers from the Marion County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police observed Myranda Raymond, 30, for traveling over the posted 55-mile-per-hour speed limit. Reports indicate troopers smelled marijuana as soon as...
WDTV
Road in Harrison County to be closed for work on railroad tracks
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in Clarksburg will be closed next week for work on the railroad tracks. County Route 9, Gregorys Run Road, will be closed at mile marker 6.64 beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. The roadway...
The Recorddelta
Local man held on large bond for 2021 operation
BUCKHANNON — One Buckhannon man is being held on a large cash bond for the delivery of an imitation controlled substance back in 2021. Kenneth Cole Karickhoff, age 31, has been arrested after a controlled operation to purchase heroin stamps. An individual had been in contact with Karickhoff to see if he had access to heroin that they could purchase. During the operation on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, two heroin stamps were allegedly obtained in exchange for $40 USD from the defendant, this took place at Cooks on Island Ave.
West Virginia woman charged in relation to brutal Fairmont murder
A suspicious death investigation began on Sunday, Oct. 23, after officers found the body of a 28-year-old Black man from Detroit, Michigan in Fairmont.
Metro News
Fairmont suspicious death now a murder investigation, one arrested
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A suspicious death in Fairmont is now being investigated as a homicide. Police say Sean Gardiner, 28, of Detroit, Michigan, was beaten Sunday in a home on Short Avenue. Investigators reported a large amount of blood on the walls and ceiling of the entry and an imprint of a cell phone on a bloody couch.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4. Robin brought Bianca with her, a 7-year-old unclaimed stray who is up for adoption. She talked about what it is like adopting an older dog. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
WDTV
Should you bring an umbrella while trick-or-treating?
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The short answer to the question, “should I bring an umbrella while trick-or-treating Monday evening?” is yes, it would be a good idea to do so-- but you might not need it. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for all the details.
wajr.com
Marion County Schools seek excess levy renewal
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In Marion County, voters are being asked to approve a renewal of the excess levy for the school system. Marion County Schools Treasurer Scott Rider said the levy has been in place for 75 years and a “yes” vote will not increase cost any resident.
Band of the Week: Nicholas County
Nicholas County was among the many school bands competing in the Tri-State championships this past week at Marshall University.
Morgantown Police looking for motorcycle thieves
The Morgantown Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify two people who were allegedly involved in a motorcycle theft.
Marion County bridge will be temporarily closed starting next week
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that a bridge over the West Fork River in Marion County will be closed starting Monday.
Comments / 0