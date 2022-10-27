ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

WDTV

Person flown to Ruby Memorial after crash involving dump truck

BEVERLY, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a two vehicle crash on Main Street in Beverly on Thursday. A van was traveling south on US 250/219, Main St., in Beverly when it crossed the center line into oncoming northbound traffic and back across into the southbound lane, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
BEVERLY, WV
WDTV

Shots fired overnight in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police in Morgantown are investigating reports of shots being fired on High St. overnight. Morgantown Police and West Virginia University’s University Police Department are working together on the investigation. WVU issued a community notice early Sunday morning telling people to avoid the area. It’s unclear...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Shots fired report under investigation in downtown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown are investigating a report of shots fired in downtown early Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m. WVU Safety and Wellness made the following post on social media:. COMMUNITY NOTICE: We are aware of a shots fired situation on High Street. Morgantown Police is leading...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Recorddelta

Structure fire on Old Elkins Road under investigation

BUCKHANNON — A structure fire on Old Elkins Road is now under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshall. Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire call, which came in at 12:33 p.m., on Thursday, October 27. Tanner Smith, First Class Firefighter and EMT for the Buckhannon...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Man trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is trapped on a 140 ft. lift on Radio Park Dr. Harrison County 911 officials tell 5 News the man was working on the lift when he became trapped. Officials believe the hydraulics stopped working, which prevented him from coming down. He has...
NUTTER FORT, WV
wajr.com

Traffic stop leads to Marijuana arrest in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A woman from Jacksonville, Florida faces drug charges following a traffic stop for speeding. Troopers from the Marion County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police observed Myranda Raymond, 30, for traveling over the posted 55-mile-per-hour speed limit. Reports indicate troopers smelled marijuana as soon as...
MARION COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Local man held on large bond for 2021 operation

BUCKHANNON — One Buckhannon man is being held on a large cash bond for the delivery of an imitation controlled substance back in 2021. Kenneth Cole Karickhoff, age 31, has been arrested after a controlled operation to purchase heroin stamps. An individual had been in contact with Karickhoff to see if he had access to heroin that they could purchase. During the operation on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, two heroin stamps were allegedly obtained in exchange for $40 USD from the defendant, this took place at Cooks on Island Ave.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Metro News

Fairmont suspicious death now a murder investigation, one arrested

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A suspicious death in Fairmont is now being investigated as a homicide. Police say Sean Gardiner, 28, of Detroit, Michigan, was beaten Sunday in a home on Short Avenue. Investigators reported a large amount of blood on the walls and ceiling of the entry and an imprint of a cell phone on a bloody couch.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4. Robin brought Bianca with her, a 7-year-old unclaimed stray who is up for adoption. She talked about what it is like adopting an older dog. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Should you bring an umbrella while trick-or-treating?

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The short answer to the question, “should I bring an umbrella while trick-or-treating Monday evening?” is yes, it would be a good idea to do so-- but you might not need it. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for all the details.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

Marion County Schools seek excess levy renewal

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In Marion County, voters are being asked to approve a renewal of the excess levy for the school system. Marion County Schools Treasurer Scott Rider said the levy has been in place for 75 years and a “yes” vote will not increase cost any resident.

