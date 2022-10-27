Read full article on original website
Fox 59
IN Focus: Speaking with candidates for Indiana’s 7th District
INDIANAPOLIS – On this week’s edition of IN Focus, we’re speaking with the candidates for Indiana’s 7th Congressional District where incumbent Rep. André Carson (D-IN-07) is facing Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky. The newly reconfigured district covers much of Marion County, aside from the South Side of Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Soggy close to October; warm start to November
Skies turned rather cloudy this Sunday morning as a storm system moves into the Ohio Valley. Scattered showers were already impacting southern Indiana at 7 AM. The activity will ramp up in coverage locally midday and this afternoon, which will keep temperatures in the lower 60s. A few embedded downpours will be possible.
