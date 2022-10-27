ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Terry McLaurin 1-on-1 with Chris Hagan

Cathedral Football standout and Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin goes 1-on-1 with FOX59 Sports Director Chris Hagan.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IN Focus: Speaking with candidates for Indiana’s 7th District

INDIANAPOLIS – On this week’s edition of IN Focus, we’re speaking with the candidates for Indiana’s 7th Congressional District where incumbent Rep. André Carson (D-IN-07) is facing Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky. The newly reconfigured district covers much of Marion County, aside from the South Side of Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Soggy close to October; warm start to November

Skies turned rather cloudy this Sunday morning as a storm system moves into the Ohio Valley. Scattered showers were already impacting southern Indiana at 7 AM. The activity will ramp up in coverage locally midday and this afternoon, which will keep temperatures in the lower 60s. A few embedded downpours will be possible.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after chase wants answers

The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

New menu items at sports bar named Indy’s Best

INDIANAPOLIS — Parks Place Pub in Fishers, named by FOX59 viewers as Indy’s Best Sports Bar, has added new items to the menu. Recent additions include quinoa-based power bowls, breaded tenderloin topped with nacho cheese and fries, a stuffed portabella mushroom and pot roast sliders. Parks Place, located...
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

The Christmas Experience offers not just toys but second chances

INDIANAPOLIS — Every holiday season, The Christmas Experience sets up a store-like space where Indy families in need can shop free of charge for toys and gifts for their kids. That’s only where the help begins, though. Volunteers use the shopping time to learn about each family’s greater...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

