3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Fox 59
Terry McLaurin 1-on-1 with Chris Hagan
Cathedral Football standout and Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin goes 1-on-1 with FOX59 Sports Director Chris Hagan. Cathedral Football standout and Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin goes 1-on-1 with FOX59 Sports Director Chris Hagan. Football Friday Night: Sectional Semifinals. Dave Griffiths has high school football scores...
Fox 59
Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominee: Franklin's field goal block
Up by one point with time winding down, Franklin's chances to win looked bleak at Terre Haute South lined up for a short field goal attempt. The snap was good, as was the hold, but the kick was blocked to preserve a 35-34 Grizzly Cubs win. Shelbourne Knee Center Play...
Fox 59
IN Focus: Speaking with candidates for Indiana’s 7th District
INDIANAPOLIS – On this week’s edition of IN Focus, we’re speaking with the candidates for Indiana’s 7th Congressional District where incumbent Rep. André Carson (D-IN-07) is facing Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky. The newly reconfigured district covers much of Marion County, aside from the South Side of Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Soggy close to October; warm start to November
Skies turned rather cloudy this Sunday morning as a storm system moves into the Ohio Valley. Scattered showers were already impacting southern Indiana at 7 AM. The activity will ramp up in coverage locally midday and this afternoon, which will keep temperatures in the lower 60s. A few embedded downpours will be possible.
Fox 59
Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after chase wants answers
The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/mother-of-man-killed-by-lawrence-police-officer-after-chase-wants-answers/. Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after …. The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/mother-of-man-killed-by-lawrence-police-officer-after-chase-wants-answers/. ‘It’s chilling’:...
Fox 59
New menu items at sports bar named Indy’s Best
INDIANAPOLIS — Parks Place Pub in Fishers, named by FOX59 viewers as Indy’s Best Sports Bar, has added new items to the menu. Recent additions include quinoa-based power bowls, breaded tenderloin topped with nacho cheese and fries, a stuffed portabella mushroom and pot roast sliders. Parks Place, located...
Fox 59
The Christmas Experience offers not just toys but second chances
INDIANAPOLIS — Every holiday season, The Christmas Experience sets up a store-like space where Indy families in need can shop free of charge for toys and gifts for their kids. That’s only where the help begins, though. Volunteers use the shopping time to learn about each family’s greater...
