This article brought to you courtesy of Paula Walker of Confluence Law Center, Gresham Outlook Insider Estate Planning Expert. There are many reasons why you may decide not to include a family member or relative to benefit from your Will or Trust (for this article referred to generically as "Will"). Among them may be that that person does not need the inheritance, and another that for circumstances considered important to you they do not deserve an inheritance.

GRESHAM, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO