Keizer, OR

kezi.com

Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Salem Oregon

Not to be confused with the town in Massachusetts that saw the infamous Salem Witch Trials, the city of Salem, Oregon, sits on the other side of the country. Salem is in the stunning Willamette Valley between Eugene and Portland. Although it isn’t the largest city in the state, it’s the capital, so there are plenty of things to do in Salem, Oregon.
SALEM, OR
tualatinlife.com

Couple walks thousands of miles primarily in one Tualatin park

Many people walk for their health or as a way to enjoy being outside, but no matter what their purpose, they usually don’t keep track of their miles. Meet Phil and Sharon Roberts, who do keep track of their miles and in the last 5 ½ years have walked an impressive 9,500 miles, one step at a time, in and around Jurgens Park.
TUALATIN, OR
The Oregonian

Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money

Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
salkeiz.k12.or.us

American Indian Alaska Native Celebration Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools and the SKPS Native Education Program are partnering with Chemawa Indian School to hold an American Indian Alaska Native celebration with food, music and local native vendors. The celebration will take place on November 5, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at...
SALEM, OR
Channel 6000

October delivers more late-month rain to Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – October continues to ask for more rain and the last few days will deliver. However, not much is going to be happening for the first part of our Sunday. There is a wet front moving in later Sunday. Before it arrives, we may have some...
OREGON STATE
Pamplin Media Group

Portland's rail museum celebrates 10th anniversary with a party

Long a dream for railroad fans, the ORHC Rail Museum near OMSI is a reality -- and it's now ten years old. The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's rail history museum, just east of OMSI under the McLoughlin viaduct, was ten years old on Saturday, September 24th — so it threw its doors open, and invited the public to come celebrate.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

A peek at the Menlo Park homeless village

Portland's newest Safe Rest Village is almost ready to open, just in time for rains, election They turned out Friday in The Numbers in the rain. The Menlo Park Safe Rest Villageis built on half of the parking lot at the TriMet Menlo Park Park & Ride. It is the first Safe Rest Village in east Portland. It is the fourth to open of the six promised by Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan in 2020. Ryan, TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr., County commissioners Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meiran and other elected officials and their entourages made...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Fairview great-grandmother struggles on fixed income

FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) - The rising cost of housing, groceries, and inflation is putting a big pinch on those who already struggle living paycheck to paycheck. Times are especially tough for some seniors on a fixed income. FOX 12 recently met a 70-year-old woman who lives in Fairview. Connie Kozlowski...
FAIRVIEW, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Leaving Someone Out of Your Will

This article brought to you courtesy of Paula Walker of Confluence Law Center, Gresham Outlook Insider Estate Planning Expert. There are many reasons why you may decide not to include a family member or relative to benefit from your Will or Trust (for this article referred to generically as "Will"). Among them may be that that person does not need the inheritance, and another that for circumstances considered important to you they do not deserve an inheritance.
GRESHAM, OR

