Gone in 50 minutes! Brazilian police search for woman seen on camera after she snatched $190,000 worth of jewelry and luxury bags from a condominium

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com
 5 days ago

Brazilian authorities have released images of a woman who broke into a condominium and stole $190,000 worth of jewelry and luxury bags.

The woman wore sunglasses when she entered the Belo Horizonte building in the Luxembourg neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

She told the doorman that she was going to visit someone on the eighth floor and was allowed to proceed without any issues.

However, the burglar took the service elevator and made her way to the seventh-floor apartment before she broke down the door.

Police in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte are searching for a woman who broke into a condominium Wednesday afternoon and took off with $190,000 worth of jewelry, luxury bags and other high priced objects
A woman in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, is wanted for breaking into a condominium (pictured) and needing only 50 minutes to swipe jewelry, luxury bags and high priced objects valued at $190,000

She then ransacked the place for about 50 minutes, gathering the pricey gems and several luxury bags and other valuable objects.

While the burglar wore black gloves to conceal her fingerprints during the heist, she made the clumsy mistake of removing her sunglasses and looking directly into a surveillance camera inside the apartment as she appeared to fix her hair bun.

A male individual met the woman in front of the condominium before they fled by foot down Raja Gabaglia Avenue.

Police said the woman told the doorman she was going to visit a tenant in the eighth floor. However, she  rode up to the seventh floor in the service elevator and broke into the apartment

The owner of the home, who owns a car dealership, was away with his family on travel.

Minas Gerais Civil Police believe that the woman had done prior surveillance on the condominium and her target before pulling off the robbery.

No arrests had been reported as of Thursday afternoon.

Belo Horizonte, which is home to 2.7 million residents, is considered the third safest city in Brazil, according to travelsafe-abroad.com.

Username Taken
4d ago

With clear photos like those, she might as well have held up her photo ID to the camera. You can't really hide for long in today's modern world if someone sees your face.

Tell the Truth
4d ago

She has some inside intel about this apartment. Somehow she knows the owner owns a car dealership who is loaded. Very suspicious.

Barbara Cartwright
4d ago

It's his girlfriend. She's been to the condo before. That's why she didn't have a problem getting in. js

