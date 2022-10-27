ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Amazon Sortation Center prepares for a busy holiday season

By Bria Smith
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Go4By_0ipAlzVY00

APPLING, GA. (WJBF) – Amazon’s local Sortation Center is getting ready for the holiday season, and with that, we are taking a look at what it takes to get your package to you.

You may wonder where your package is at or how long it takes to get to your front door, and it all starts at the Amazon Sortation Center where an average of 150,000 packages are processed daily.

“It’s pretty intense but it’s fun, right, because at the end of the day we’re about customer obsession. Getting these packages out to kids, family, it just puts smiles on everyone’s face. So, [it’s a] really unique operation,” Operations Manager Anthony said.

And getting those packages where they need to be takes a lot of hands. Wednesday was National Amazon Hiring Day ; more than 200 employees were hired for these very jobs.

“We train them to do their jobs safely and correctly before they go out onto the floor and start in their roles. This is the stepping stone to all of their Amazon careers that they will start here with Amazon,” Learning Area Manager Marissa Thurlow said.

The facility’s goal is to organize and sort packages precisely for delivery to their correct location.

From AGS5, packages leave to homes and businesses all across the Southeast US.

“We receive packages all the way from Baltimore down to Tampa,” Anthony said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WJBF Daily Headlines

One man who has been with Amazon for five years says he climbed the ladder at his own pace with several different promotions.

“So, basically in my five years at Amazon, I’ve had a promotion every single year,” L5 Manager Sherman Moore said.

The holidays are peak season for production at Amazon.

“Amped up, it is very go, go, go. It’s a lot of fun, you know, we make history, we are always trying to break records,” Moore said.

During this time, nearly 300,000 packages are sorted every day and a few hundred more employees are hired.

“It’s electric in here, I think it’s the most exciting time– it’s my favorite time of the year where we really just get to enjoy time with the associates, deliver safely, and get the chance to deliver Christmas presents across all the Augusta area,” said Adam Betzwieser.

The year-old facility staffs 900 workers in its 24-hour operation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Look inside Amazon site in Appling ahead of holiday season

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The holiday season is right around the corner, and many are trying to get ahead on holiday shopping. The Amazon sorting center is already preparing for the holiday rush. There was a massive hiring fair Wednesday as Amazon increased its work staff. We took a look...
APPLING, GA
WJBF.com

Taste-test time with The J.Renae Experience

(Augusta, GA): It’s finally time to taste-test the delicious food that Jennifer and Richard from The J.Renae Experience whipped up for us. Be sure to check out their social medias for their meal prep plans, catering, and more.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

What the Tech: How to make extra cash for holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t need, or want to have extra spending money for the holidays?. The National Retail Federation predicts the average American consumer will spend nearly $1,000 for Christmas gifts and other holiday expenses. Used to be, people depended on lay-away, Christmas bonuses, and Christmas clubs through the bank to get through the holidays.
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart

BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
BARNWELL, SC
WJBF

A simple guide for a safe and fun Halloween

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Halloween is fast-approaching and child safety advocates have a few guidelines for a safe and fun experience. Experts are encouraging adults to be proactive in making sure children stay out of harm’s way this Halloween.  “The safety for the kids really falls on us as the grownups,” says Kyndra Holm, interim Safe […]
WJBF

Appling Amazon hosting holiday hiring event October 26th

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – The local amazon plant in Appling, Ga., is hosting a one-day holiday hiring event. The company says they seek to hire hundreds new employees across the CSRA for seasonal, part-time, and full time roles ahead of the holidays. DETAILS: What: One day hiring event to hire for hundreds of seasonal, full […]
APPLING, GA
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Columbia County, GA

Columbia County is home to some of the best attractions in Georgia. It has sprawling state parks that utilize many of the natural wonders surrounding the county, particularly its lakes and rivers. The county is also rich in flora and fauna, making it an ideal outdoor destination. Its cities and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

North Augusta celebrates the return of Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee wrapped up Saturday. After a two-year hiatus, organizers prepared for twice as much fun. It was nothing but smiles and laughter as the community celebrated the return of the beloved festival. It’s one of the biggest events in North Augusta, attracting an estimated total of 20,000 people. Most of those folks didn’t have to travel too far as this was all in their backyard.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
iheart.com

Dine At The Most Haunted Restaurant In Georgia

Have you ever wanted to dine at a haunted eatery or local watering hole, potentially getting a side of chills with your delicious cuisine? Well, we have just the place for you. Food Network recently compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in every state, and they named the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cloudy and cool pattern of Saturday will continue Sunday with patchy drizzle and high temperatures about 10 degrees below average. An area of low pressure and associated front will move in Sunday night into Monday giving the CSRA its best chance of rain for the upcoming week. Mainly dry weather with above average temperatures is expected behind that system Tuesday through Saturday.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Local filmmaker hosts screening of 10th feature film

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Thursday night, a local film maker will host a screening of his new movie “For the Love of Christmas.” The filmmaker, Karlton Clay, is part of the WJBF family. He is one of our digital producers. But Clay has been writing plays and films for nearly 20 years. He said he loves […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Mark Wahlberg’s Aiken gym gripe stirs up social media

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Actor Mark Wahlberg was in the area over the weekend and wanted to work out. Wahlberg went to what seemed like a 24-hour fitness center only to find it closed at 3 a.m. As a result, he blasted the gym on social media. He made the...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

WJBF

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy