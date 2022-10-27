ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Exponent: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Exponent Inc. (EXPO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $24.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 47 cents.

The engineering and scientific consulting company posted revenue of $127.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $115.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPO

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy