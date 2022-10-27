EXCLUSIVE: Hurricane Sandy 10 years on: DailyMail.com visits New York's coastal areas ravaged by 300-year superstorm that gutted homes, killed 233 people and brought the city to its knees – as residents describe a brutal decade of rebuilding

It was the monster storm that brought New York City to its knees and caused apocalyptic scenes straight out of a disaster movie.

Ten years ago this week, Hurricane Sandy ripped up the east coast and slammed into Manhattan in the worst storm the city had seen in 300 years.

The 13ft storm surge flooded the subway system and much of the city was plunged into darkness by a blackout when a major power station went offline.

Residents who had lived through Hurricane Irene the year before brushed off warnings to evacuate – but the force of Sandy was deadly and killed 233 people, 44 of them in New York.

Ten years on, streets have been cleared and homes have been rebuilt, but the time since the storm was brutal for those who were affected.

Around 300 properties in New York were destroyed and more than 69,000 people had to leave their homes due to damage from the 1,000 mile wide storm.

The recovery effort was plagued by bureaucratic delays which meant the first relief checks were not even issued for more than a year. Contractors were not paid and one man even died while waiting to get back into his home.

On the 10th anniversary, DailyMail.com revisited some of the worst affected areas to compare how they look now to how they looked then, and to see what lessons can be learned about disaster recovery.

Hurricane Sandy ripped up the east coast 10 years ago to the week, destroying homes and bringing New York City to its knees. This is an aerial view of Breezy Point in New York where homes are seen completely destroyed

2012: Charred rubble and foundation walls are seen along Fulton Walk in the Breezy Point neighborhood in Queens, New York. The community of Breezy Point was ravaged due to a massive fire sparked by a fallen telephone pole that destroyed 135 homes

2022: Photos taken by DailyMail.com in the wake of Sandy show streets like Fulton Walk completely destroyed. Now they have been rebuilt with larger homes raised up from the ground to prevent them flooding during the next storm

BREEZY POINT

The community of Breezy Point in Queens was ravaged due to a massive fire sparked by a fallen telephone pole that destroyed 135 homes.

Another 350 homes were wrecked beyond repair by floods and nearly every other home was damaged in some way by the storm surge.

Breezy Point was especially vulnerable as the water in the bay and the ocean surrounding it converged, causing homes to be ripped off their foundations and slammed into each other.

The restaurant Kennedy's was completely destroyed and the dock outside was torn off and thrown through a waterfront home.

Photos taken by DailyMail.com in the wake of Sandy show streets like Fulton Walk completely destroyed. Now they have been rebuilt with larger homes raised up from the ground to prevent them from flood water during the next storm.

Patrick Mullaney, a lawyer, was photographed wearing a gray suit standing in front of the wreckage of his home. He has since moved away to another part of Queens.

2012: A man stands in front of his home after Hurricane Sandy in Breezy Point. About 350 homes were destroyed beyond repair by floods and nearly every other home was damaged in some way by the storm surge

2022: The same home 10 years later in Breezy Point. According to Tim Cochrane, chair of the Breezy Point cooperative, Sandy was a double blow to Breezy Point, a blue collar community that's home to many serving and retired cops and firefighters, who had been hit hard a decade earlier by 9/11

2012: The community of Breezy Point in Queens was ravaged due to fire sparked by a fallen telephone pole that destroyed 135 homes

2012: A statue of Virgin Mary was all that remained from a home which was destroyed during Hurricane Sandy

2022: The statue has been relocated and now sits in front of St. Edmund's Church nearby. The words underneath it read: 'In grateful thanks for the faithful volunteers that helped us rebuild and gave us hope as we recovered from Hurricane Sandy'

2022: The community of Breezy Point in Queens was ravaged due to fire sparked by a fallen telephone pole that destroyed 135 homes

2012: A man is seen trying to pump water out of his home after Hurricane Sandy in Breezy Point. 'This is already a working class community and now you've lost your home? There were programs from the government but there were a lot of issues with them,' Tim Cochrane said

2022: The Breezy Point house still stands today and has undergone new siding on the home. 'What was amazing was the way the community came together,' Tim Cochrane said

2012: Lawyer Patrick Mullaney was photographed wearing a gray suit standing in front of the wreckage of his home in Breezy Point. He has since moved away to another part of Queens

On Irving Walk, the mess of mangled metal and brick is long gone and in 2022 the only debris is from cobwebs on Halloween decorations.

A statue of the Virgin Mary which miraculously survived has been relocated and now sits out front of St. Edmund's Church nearby. The words underneath it read: 'In grateful thanks for the faithful volunteers that helped us rebuild and gave us hope as we recovered from Hurricane Sandy.'

Tim Cochrane, chair of the Breezy Point cooperative, the private organization which owns all of Breezy Point, said that a decade on there were still 20 vacant lots and nine damaged homes.

The dock still had not been rebuilt due to issues with the federal government, which owns the land underneath. Cochrane said that the co-op built its own dune system to protect homes in the event of another storm.

He said: 'It won't stop the water coming in but it will stop the waves pounding over which caused homes to be destroyed. Now we're ready to withstand a once in a 50-year storm, but I hope we don't have to test it any time soon.'

According to Cochrane, Sandy was a double blow to Breezy Point, a blue collar community that's home to many serving and retired cops and firefighters, who had been hit hard a decade earlier by 9/11.

He said: 'This is already a working class community and now you've lost your home? There were programs from the government but there were a lot of issues with them.

'What was amazing was the way the community came together. We even had some Marines pull up on the bay and help us out. It was incredible.'

ROCKAWAY

Further east in Rockaway, large sections of the wooden boardwalk were ripped off their foundations and thrown into the houses nearby.

Dozens of properties were destroyed and among residents, memories of the storm are still vivid.

Simon Chardiet, 63, lost his home during Sandy and nearly lost his life

Insurance and tax agent Craig Fischette, 70, said that Sandy was 'horrible and still is' and that he was inundated with insurance requests at a time when he didn't even have a place to work.

His files were destroyed and he had to reconstruct his clients' accounts as best he could from the wreckage.

Fischette, who runs Nationwide Insurance in Rockaway, said: 'Papa John's next to my office exploded and burned the entire block down. We had 7ft of water come through here.

'Almost all of my clients had flood claims but I didn't have an office. I didn't have their records as they were destroyed in the fire.

'The odds were that we weren't going to come back but people did'.

Fischette's new office is across the street from his old one. The old site was destroyed and a home for seniors was built in its place.

The site where Papa John's stood is now a vacant lot.

Simon Chardiet, 63, lost his home during Sandy and did not sleep the night of the storm. The following day he went out in Rockaway to investigate and nearly died.

He said: 'All of a sudden I heard a rumble and water started rushing past my legs like when a wave comes in.

'I looked up and there was this big mass of cars and the boardwalk which had been pulled free which was heading towards me.

'It was coming behind me and I had to run to get away from it.'

Chardiet said that he lost all his books and his records in the flood but he survived.

He said: 'The next day there was a gunfight on the street because of all the looting. I had to crawl to get out of my house. I left Rockaway and spent the next seven months living in a garage in Brooklyn before coming back.'

2012: A woman looks at the damage in the Rockaway neighborhood where the historic boardwalk was washed away and onto a car

2022: Large sections of the wooden boardwalk were ripped off their foundations and thrown into the houses nearby, but 10 years later the neighborhood has been rebuilt

Insurance and tax agent Craig Fischette, 70, told DailyMail.com that Sandy was 'horrible and still is' and that he was inundated with insurance requests at a time when he didn't even have a place to work

2012: Rockaway residents are seen walking past homes and businesses destroyed during Hurricane Sandy

2022: Rockaway Blvd at 115th street was once a strip of small businesses, but luxury apartments have been built in its place

2012: A fire burned down a Papa Johns in the Rockaway section of Queens

2022: Now the same area has been rebuilt with apartment buildings and businesses

Sandy's destruction started in the Caribbean four days before it slammed into New Jersey and then made its way up through New York

Coastal areas of Brooklyn, Staten Island and Manhattan were hardest hit in New York City

Among those who were photographed in the wreckage of their homes was Raymond Marten.

He died in June this year but his widow Linda, 54, a secretary, and his daughter Lauren, 23, a student, still live in the home in Belle Harbor that they rebuilt.

Linda said that it took them 17 months to rebuild the three-story property. Thankfully, everyone in their family survived.

In Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, a man named William Sheehan, 67, died while waiting to move back into his house due to delays with the city's rebuilding effort

Recalling the night of the storm, Lauren said: 'I stayed with my father and my brother and we saw the fire and then felt the wind change so it was blowing in this direction. We could see it coming towards us so we had to get out and stay with an uncle who lives nearby.

'We had a lot of trouble with the buildings department. They could have done things a lot better.'

Over the bay in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, a man in a wheelchair died while waiting to move back into his house due to delays with the city's rebuilding effort.

William Sheehan moved out of his bungalow after city officials told him that damage caused by Sandy needed to be repaired.

The 67-year-old waited more than a year to move back but the building was never ready.

Sheehan, a retired plumber, and his wife Gayle were displaced for a year after the storm.

They returned and were rebuilding when Gayle died of cancer in 2013.

Sheehan was asked to leave the home in 2015 so it could be elevated – but he was still waiting to return when he died in 2016 of natural causes.

He had spent the previous 27 years in a wheelchair after a series of illnesses but his family said that it did not hold him back.

Staten Island took a direct hit from Sandy's wrath. More than half of the city's deaths happened in the borough.

They included retired city school teacher Marie Colborne, 66, who died with her husband after trying to flee having initially dismissed their family's plea to evacuate.

Colborne's body was found along with Walter, 89, near their SUV, which was discovered a few blocks from their home.

The vehicle was empty and full of water with the keys still in the ignition and the gear stick put in drive.

Arguably, the most horrific fatalities was the story of Glenda Moore, whose two boys, Connor and Brandon, 4 and 2, were dragged from her arms by a wall of water while she drove on a road by the waterfront in Staten Island.

The children were laid to rest in a heartbreaking funeral where both of their bodies were placed in a single, child-size white coffin.

MANHATTAN

Manhattan was brought to a standstill by Hurricane Sandy which flooded much of the downtown area, causing basements to fill with water and forcing high rise buildings to evacuate.

Water poured over the West Side Highway and into Battery Park, flooding the tunnel connecting Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Extraordinary photos from the time show a street which is normally packed with cars – only instead of vehicles there was nothing but water.

A massive chunk of Manhattan was plunged into darkness when the ConEd substation on East 13th Street flooded, causing a blackout to the city below 30th St.

Images shot at the time show an underground shopping plaza completely submerged by water.

South Ferry subway station was among many which flooded, as did the tunnel on the L train between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Elsewhere in Manhattan, shop fronts were ripped off, doors were cast aside by the floodwaters and windows were smashed by the high winds.

2012: New Yorkers took to the streets to clean up the wreckage the morning after Sandy made landfall

2022: The Paris Cafe in the South Street Seaport area stands tall with a new paint job 10 years after the storm

2012: A massive chunk of Manhattan was plunged into darkness when the ConEd substation on East 13th Street flooded, causing a blackout to the city below 30th St

2022: The South Street Seaport has been restored. Unlike most hurricanes ,which hug the coast and eventually head out to sea, Sandy encountered two other weather systems which caused it to shift direction and intensify

2012: A massive wooden beam is seen among the debris at the South Ferry subway station

2022: The images from today are a far cry from the photos shot at the time that showed an underground shopping plaza completely submerged by water

2012: South Ferry subway station was among many station which flooded, as did the tunnel on the L train between Manhattan and Brooklyn

2022: The South Ferry subway station had a major clean up after New York City was rocked by the storm

2012: The 13ft storm surge flooded the subway system and much of the city was plunged into darkness by a blackout when a major power station went offline

2022: Today, there are very few reminders of the treacherous hurricane as the city rebuilt

BEYOND NEW YORK

Sandy had already caused havoc in Jamaica and Cuba before it made landfall in Brigantine, New Jersey, just north of Atlantic City, at 7.30pm on October 29, 2012 with 80mph winds.

Unlike most hurricanes which hug the coast and eventually head out to sea, Sandy encountered two other weather systems which caused it to shift direction and intensify.

The storm turned sharply West just as it was reaching a peak of intensity – and right towards New York.

In Seaside Heights, New Jersey, Casino Pier was partially destroyed by the storm which wiped out a number of homes.

Some residents of Atlantic City in New Jersey are now facing foreclosure on their flood-damaged homes.

State laws which granted a period of mortgage forbearance have now expired even if the repairs are still ongoing.

THE BOTCHED RECOVERY

The recovery from Sandy went from brilliant to chaotic according to the recovery expert appointed to the job.

Brad Gair was asked to take over by then-New York mayor Michael Bloomberg a week after the storm hit.

Gair had previously served as deputy commissioner of the New York City Office of Emergency Management and was working in the private sector when he got the call.

The task was enormous: tens of thousands of New Yorkers were sheltering in place in schools and other temporary sites having lost their homes.

Rather than house them in trailers as happened in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans – each trailer costs $250,000 – Gair wanted a more cost effective solution.

The result was the first stage of recovery called Rapid Repairs or STEP, which stood for Sheltering Temporary Essential Power.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, Gair said: 'We basically fixed the power to the home, patched up the roof and gave people space heaters to live in one room.

'We did 12,000 homes in 100 days at a cost of less than $700million. That was a real success story. Where it stumbles is what happened next.'

Gair, now a senior managing director with Witt O'Brien's, an international emergency response company, described a nightmarish web of bureaucracy that slowed things down.

The money for Rapid Repairs came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Relief Fund which can be used for any disaster and is regularly topped up by congress.

Permanent housing – the next stage of the recovery – is the responsibility of the federal agency Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Gair said: 'It sounds good but the problem is you have to wait for Congress to authorize the funds. In the case of Sandy they authorized the funds in January 2013. Months were already being lost. It was a big battle, people in Congress didn't want to give New York the money.'

Across New York frustration began to mount, but the holdups continued.

Gair said: 'Once we got that, HUD said that before you can have the funds you have to have a plan for all the funds you're getting. So we had to draw up a plan for how to spend $2.2billion of money.

'It took from January until May to get HUD to approve the plan.

'Now we're in May 2013 and we have approval from HUD but then we have to go through other federal red tape including coordinating with Native American communities that have a historic stake in New York City and make sure we're not impacting anything sacred to them which I get, but we're talking about improving the inside of people's houses. We're talking about sheetrock and roofs.'

New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg and Senator Chuck Schumer are seen viewing the damage in the Breezy Point area of Queens in 2012

Eric Ulrich, the New York City buildings commissioner, said, 'The amount of time it took to rebuild was outrageous. It really was a tragedy.' Ulrich is pictured with Bloomberg

The next big challenge for Gair was staffing up his team and at one point he had a budget of $2.2billion and a staff of five people.

Gair said: 'We were trying to set up a $2.2billion corporation with 20,000 customers banging at your door for urgent help'.

In a terrible piece of timing, the New York City Mayoral election meant that the Bloomberg administration began to wind down and begin the handover to the incoming Mayor, Bill de Blasio.

Key staff who Gair had been liaising with headed for the door.

By the time the first anniversary of Sandy came around they 'hadn't swung a hammer,' Gair said.

More than 20,000 homeowners signed up to Build It Back but that number dropped to 8,300 as applicants were deemed ineligible or simply gave up because of the delays.

The cost of the project ballooned from $1.7billion to $2.2billion five years on.

Brad Gair was asked to take over the recovery effort by Mayor Bloomberg, a week after the storm hit

It now stands at $2.7billion, according to the New York City Office of Housing Recovery.

Gair left in late 2013 and returned to the private sector but the problems with Build It Back continued.

Five years later, one in five of the 12,713 families who signed up to the program were still not in their homes.

Seven years on the horror stories persisted including Thea Friscia, a resident of Staten Island, whose home still needed repairs and a contractor filed a lien against the city for unpaid bills.

As of 2022, a total of 8,319 homes citywide have been repaired, according to city officials.

Gair, who helped coordinate the response to Katrina, said: 'It was very frustrating but not unfamiliar because having been in the position leading housing after Katrina it was the same thing'.

Eric Ulrich, the New York City buildings commissioner who used to be a city councilmember for the 32nd district, which covers Rockaway and Breezy point, called Build It Back the 'biggest boondoggle'.

He said: 'The amount of time it took to rebuild was outrageous. It really was a tragedy'.

Like Gair, Ulrich praised the initial response to the tragedy and he said that the New York Sanitation Department did an 'amazing job' at clearing out the debris.

He said: 'Sanitation did their job flawlessly, there was literally applause on the streets when they were taking out moldy couches and bulk debris items'.

But Build it Back was a 'disaster' that Ulrich said was 'very, very frustrating'.

Gair said that he hoped the lessons from Sandy would be learned in Florida which was earlier this month battered by Hurricane Ian, which killed more than 120 people and could cost as much as $258billion.

Gair said: 'The most important thing is this handoff from FEMA to HUD, only it's not a handoff it's more like: 'I drop the baton on the ground and someone else comes along a while later and finishes the race.'

'After Hurricane Ian when Joe Biden and Ron DeSantis are saying they want to get people back in their homes that may be true, but we need people to understand we're not talking about 2022, we may not even be talking about 2023 and that's the way the system is still set up'.

According to Gair, the problem is that the country has 'never had a national conversation about how to respond to natural disasters.'

He said: 'You see with things like abortion when the Supreme Court overturns Roe vs Wade but for some reason it never rises to that point with disaster.

'The question is whether Americans have some inherent right to end up back in a permanent home that's been destroyed by a natural disaster. Should you have had insurance?

'We never had these conversations. We let the inertia of these programs to make the decisions for us. People in Florida are sitting in cots on gym floors and they're not sure what's going to happen.

'I'm sure they don't fully appreciate the journey they're about to embark on and I know New Yorkers didn't expect an eight year journey to get back into their homes back in 2012.'