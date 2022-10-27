Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Multiple guns found during traffic stop in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police officers found multiple guns during a traffic stop in Southeast Fresno. Officers pulled over a car near Winery and Lane Avenues for multiple vehicle code violations. They were able to identify the driver as a known gang associate who had previous arrests regarding...
KMPH.com
One person shot at Halloween party in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — One person was shot at a Halloween party early Saturday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out around 1:12 a.m. to the 3800 block of West Prospect for reports of a disturbance outside of a house that was having a Halloween party.
KMPH.com
Tulare County Sheriff's Office arrest 23-year-old man in connection with Ivanhoe shooting
IVANHOE, Calif. — Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office located and arrested Jaime Humberto Ambriz of Ivanhoe on Sunday afternoon in connection with the October 7th shooting in Ivanhoe. According to TSCO, the 23-year-old was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility and faces charges of attempted...
KMPH.com
Man shot in face in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot in the face early Saturday morning in Merced. Merced Police Officers were called out around 12:36 a.m. to the area near East 12th Street and E Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 26-year-old...
KMPH.com
1 injured, 1 arrested after deputy-involved shooting in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A person was arrested following a deputy-involved shooting in Ivanhoe. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near Ave 330 and Road 156 due to a domestic disturbance call on Friday afternoon. When deputies arrived, 24-year-old Joey See shot at a woman...
KMPH.com
2 arrested in connection to Ivanhoe shooting near elementary school
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Two accused gang members have been arrested after deputies say they exchanged gunfire near an elementary school in Tulare County. Deputies were called to Ivanhoe Elementary School on Tuesday for reports of a shooting in front of the school. They say two drivers were shooting at each other from inside their cars.
KMPH.com
U-Haul truck submerged in Bear Creek after crash
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A U-Haul truck was found submerged in Bear Creek Saturday morning after a crash, according to CHP Merced. CHP Merced officers were called out to Bear Creek, just under Highway 99, for a U-Haul submerged in the water after a crash on the highway. CHP...
KMPH.com
NO active shooter at Sanger school
Sanger, Calif. — Sanger Police Officers responded to Washington Academics Middle School after reports of an active shooter. There was an alarm malfunction, causing multiple students to call 911. There was no active shooter or threat to WAMS. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area to assist including...
KMPH.com
Fresno County Clerk warns about voter fraud, intimidation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters is warning the public about voter fraud and intimidation as elections are around the corner. Multiple law enforcement agencies say they will be investigating any discrepancies that are reported regarding registration irregularities, fraud, and those who are using intimidation as a tactic to influence others.
KMPH.com
Man arrested, accused of making threats to shoot school in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — A man was arrested after making threats to carry out a school shooting in Merced, police say. According to the School Resource Officer at Rivera Middle School who learned about the threats made by 42-year-old Alex Trujillo on Friday. The officers then contacted Merced PD to...
KMPH.com
One man dead after shooting in East Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in East Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 2:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting near East Hedges and De Wolf Avenues. When deputies arrived, they say they found one...
KMPH.com
Fresno woman searches for the rightful owner of a home video discovered at a thrift store
When was the last time you used a VHS tape? Or VCR?. Dawna Kerney recently has and while cleaning out her house a few months ago, stumbled upon a few blank VHS tapes she purchased years ago at a local thrift store. Since she got rid of her VHS machine...
KMPH.com
Alexis Govea previews The 13 Shadows Haunted House in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Halloween is not until Monday but you don't need to wait until then to get your scare on. Great Day reporter Alexis Govea visited The 13 Shadows Haunted House in Fresno on Friday to give you a preview. The 13 Shadows Haunted House is located...
KMPH.com
Family in Lindsay say they haven't had A/C because American Home Shield won't fix it
A nightmare turned into reality as a family in Lindsay has been suffering without air conditioning for months, they say it's because American Home Shield won't fix their machine. Uncomfortable and frustrated doesn't even describe the feeling the Lewis family has gone through at the record-breaking temperatures during the summer...
KMPH.com
Madera man wins over $600,000 off slot machine
COARSEGOLD, Calif. — A Madera resident is celebrating his big win after a $7 slot machine game gave him more than $600,000. Jonathan A. paid a visit to Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week and decided to play the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine. Jonathan’s total winnings came...
KMPH.com
Zoo animals join in on fall festivities, chomping on pumpkins
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Elephants, lions, monkeys, tortoises, and other ground animals will be enjoying a healthy serving of a pumpkin. The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has started its Fall Enrichment Festivities. This includes various methods by which an animal is stimulated. The Stomp and Chomp event will kick start...
KMPH.com
Gaston Middle School mourns loss of head football coach
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Gaston Middle School community in Fresno is morning the loss of their head football coach, Kevin Williams. According to the school, Mr. Williams passed away Thursday afternoon unexpectedly. Williams held many roles, including assistant basketball coach and CTE teacher. They say his positive impact...
