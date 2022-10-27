VeriSign: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported net income of $169.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.58.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $356.9 million in the period.

