VeriSign: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported net income of $169.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.58.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $356.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSN

