Amazon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.87 billion.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 20 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $127.1 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $140 billion to $148 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $121.33 billion.

Amazon shares have dropped 33% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has fallen 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $110.96, a decrease of 35% in the last 12 months.

