Former President Donald Trump says PGA Tour 'is being destroyed by the PGA (Tour)' at LIV Miami pro-am

By Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
CEO of Saudi golf Majed Al Surour hugs Donald Trump during the Pro-Am tournament before the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. (Photo: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

DORAL, Fla. — While praising LIV Golf and the Saudis for doing “a fantastic job,” former president Donald Trump continued his crusade Thursday against the PGA Tour.

Saying the Tour “really blew a great opportunity,” Trump called LIV Golf “big time” with “unlimited money.” Trump properties are hosting events in LIV’s inaugural season, including this week’s season-finale at Trump National Doral and will add a third next season at his course in Washington, D.C.

Trump also hinted that LIV is not done poaching the PGA Tour.

“And by the way, a lot of other people are coming over,” he said. “Big names.”

Trump spoke for several minutes following the tournament’s pro-am. Trump played nine holes with Brooks Koepka and nine holes with Sergio Garcia on the Blue Monster. His team – which included son, Eric Trump, and granddaughter, Kai Trump – was 9 under and tied for the low score of the day.

Trump has aligned himself with LIV, the controversial tour financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, partly because of his disdain for the PGA Tour. Trump’s anger at professional golf dates to the PGA Tour moving its World Golf Championship event out of Doral and to Mexico in 2017 and the PGA of America moving the 2022 PGA Championship out of his club in Bedminster after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

“They never wanted to go to Mexico,” Trump said. “The pros didn’t want to go to Mexico and they went and that didn’t work out. They wanted to be here and the Tour wants to be here, too. The Tour wants to be here badly.”

PGA Tour leadership has never indicated they want to return to Doral.

When the tour announced in 2016 that it was moving its event out of Doral, Trump said, “I hope they have kidnapping insurance.”

Former President Donald Trump with his security detail greeting patrons during the pro-am before the 2022 LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. (Photo: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Donald Trump says PGA Tour ‘breaking into (players’) pension fund’

Trump claimed the Tour is upsetting its players because it is “breaking into their pension fund” to pay for increased prize money. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has said the Tour is using reserves to help pay for elevated purses.

“The PGA (Tour) is being destroyed by the PGA (Tour),” Trump said. “They were stupid and they shouldn’t be stupid. This was a great opportunity for them.

“The Tour mishandled it so badly and the people at the top, something should happen with them, they mishandled it so badly. The Tour decided to go, as Richard Nixon said, to stonewall it. That didn’t work out too well for them.”

Trump praised his course and his game.

“Not bad, right?” he said to a group of reporters after learning they were golf writers. “I played pretty good.”

As for the Blue Monster …

“I think the course is great,” he said. “The players are in love with this place and they always have been even though it is big and long and hard.

“We put in over a thousand palm trees. Over the years they started disappearing because of the Tour. They put soup stands there, they put up food or some ridiculous thing and they’d take down two palm trees. So we put them all back and multiply it by about 750.”

Comments / 745

Schrödinger's cat
3d ago

Of course Trump will always side with an authoritarian regime like the Saudis or Putin or Kim in North Korea. That's what floats his boat.

Reply(97)
549
Kenny Gardner
3d ago

Trump is for sale to the highest bidder. How can people honestly feel good that he was president. WAKEUP MAGAT REPUBLICANS BEFORE ITS TO LATE

Reply(47)
415
Ron Ross
3d ago

That's code for "My LIV tour which I hoped was going to make me wheelbarrows full of cash is sinking like a rock (like everything I do) and it's just not fair." (pouty face.) 😡 The man is a narcissistic toddler...

Reply(5)
286
 

