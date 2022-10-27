Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Downtown Holiday Market to return for 8th season starting Nov. 5
The Edmonds Holiday Market will be back for its eighth season on Saturday, Nov. 5 on 5th Avenue North and Bell Street. The Holiday Market will run for a total of six Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5, 12 and 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17, skipping Thanksgiving weekend Saturday Nov. 26.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Free beginner’s genealogy class in Lynnwood Nov. 5
Are you interested in researching your family history and don’t know where to start? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free beginner’s class on the first Saturday of the month, Nov. 5. at 10 a.m. at its research library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. The...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Irish singer and actor Damian McGinty to perform at Lynnwood Convention Center Nov. 19
Irish singer and actor Damian McGinty will be making his way to the Lynnwood Convention Center stage Saturday, Nov. 19 for his Live in the Moment tour. McGinty has been a member of Celtic Thunder — an Irish singing group — for over 13 years and starred in hit shows like Glee.
westsideseattle.com
Italian Cultural Center reopens with even more Italian flavor
Casa Italiana, Italian Cultural Center at 13028 1st Ave South in Burien celebrated their reopening on Oct 29 by introducing the public to their new Gelato bar, an expanded sandwich menu and more shopping. Nancy Sacco Chiodo, the cafe manager said this about their new lunch menu: “We will be...
q13fox.com
Kids with medical needs get Halloween visit from Reverse Trick-or-Treaters
BREMERTON, Wash. - Some special kids in Bremerton and Gig Harbor got a visit from "Reverse Trick-or- Treaters" who brought Halloween fun right to their doorsteps. The Kitsap Friends of Children's Guild visits kids who have cancer and other medical needs. Saturday the ghoulishly fun group brought the fun and laughter to 11-year-old Azrael's house in Bremerton.
myedmondsnews.com
Restaurant News: Kizuki and Swish-Swish bring authentic ramen, hot pot options to Alderwood Mall
I mentioned a few weeks ago that the restaurant scene at Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall is heating up. It’s exciting to see the area being transformed into a vibrant and lively eating scene. While some readers’ favorite places have permanently closed at the mall, such as Claim Jumper and Panera Bread Cafe, there are many more eateries that are opening. I am highlighting two places that recently opened. I think both of them are going to be quite popular.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Antique Doll and Toy Market coming to Lynnwood’s Embassy Suites Nov. 6
The Antique Doll and Toy Market is coming to Lynnwood’s Embassy Suites on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. See antique to mid-century modern dolls, teddy bears, toys, wigs, shoes, accessories, dollhouse miniatures, paper dolls, furniture, antique and vintage ephemera and more. Admission to the event is $9...
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain Restaurants
Many parents understand thoroughly the challenges of a weeknight Halloween. Sure, there are weekend parties and trick or treat opportunities through local businesses, but door-to-door trick or treating still takes place on October 31st.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Indian Boarding Schools presentation at Edmonds United Methodist Church Nov. 6
Edmonds United Methodist Church is hosting a presentation by Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor on “Indian Boarding Schools and Generational Healing: One Family’s Story” from noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The free event will be in the Edmonds United Methodist Church chapel, 828 Caspers St., Edmonds. To receive...
drifttravel.com
Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
lynnwoodtoday.com
New Gold Star Families Memorial Moment to be unveiled at Lynnwood’s Veterans Park Nov. 2
The City of Lynnwood, the American Gold Star Mothers and the Lynnwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Local Post 1040 will hold a dedication ceremony for the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. at Veterans Park in Lynnwood. The event is open to the...
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
shorelineareanews.com
Ferry reservations open November 1
Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
idesignarch.com
Luxe Waterfront Craftsman Style House on Lake Washington
Seattle, Washington – This casual elegant villa at water’s edge in Seattle enjoys one-level walkout lakefront living. The site-specific architecture designed by Chihara Architect features a custom timber-frame front porch, and stone and shingle exterior. The villa offers 2,600 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5...
q13fox.com
Traxx Racing Mukilteo closing their doors after 24 years
Traxx Racing in Mukilteo is closing its doors after 24 years. The family that owns the business says they are struggling with high rent costs.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Woodinville, WA
Woodinville is where wine lovers from all over the world gather to taste the best wines in Washington and discover new favorites. The city is part of the Seattle metropolitan area and is situated in King County. It's known for its quiet and rural atmosphere, but it's also home to...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Photographic journey of Eastern Washington lakes focus of Nov. 8 Olympic Fly Fishers meeting
Bill Marts and his filmmaking brother Boyd will present “Wind, Sand and Trout — A Photographic Journey of Early Eastern Washington Lakes” at the Tuesday, Nov. 8 Olympic Fly Fishers meeting. The program will take attendees on a photographic journey back in time for a look at...
KING-5
How to stay safe while hiking this fall and winter
NORTH BEND, Wash. — As western Washington enters the fall and winter months, volunteer-based nonprofit Seattle Mountain Rescue has some advice for hiking safely. "This time of year, the weather's changing pretty quickly, so being able to have extra clothes so you can stay warm where you are," chairperson Doug McCall said. "Packing a headlamp is also a good idea since it gets dark earlier, and it's better than taking your phone and trying to burn your battery on your phone because you want to use that to be able to call for help if you need help."
KING-5
Live in timeless luxury in this historic Seattle home - Unreal Estate
SEATTLE — In one of Seattle's oldest and grandest neighborhoods, a historic home awaits a new owner. "So the house was built in 1924," said Brian Flynn, the owner of the home. "They started working on it about 100 years ago. It was built for the CEO of what's now Puget Sound Energy."
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board Nov. 1 to discuss 2023 budget, performance of public employee
The Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board at its Tuesday, Nov. 1 meeting is set to discuss quarterly financials, the 2023 facility budget and receive a key performance indicator (KPI) report. The board will also receive updates on future city planning, an executive director report and hear comments from Lynnwood City...
