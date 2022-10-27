NORTH BEND, Wash. — As western Washington enters the fall and winter months, volunteer-based nonprofit Seattle Mountain Rescue has some advice for hiking safely. "This time of year, the weather's changing pretty quickly, so being able to have extra clothes so you can stay warm where you are," chairperson Doug McCall said. "Packing a headlamp is also a good idea since it gets dark earlier, and it's better than taking your phone and trying to burn your battery on your phone because you want to use that to be able to call for help if you need help."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO