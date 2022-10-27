3D printers are amazing machines that can create 3D objects from digital designs. But to get the best results, you must ensure the build platform, or bed, is level. When your 3D printer bed is not well leveled, it will affect the quality of your prints as the layers may not be printed accurately or evenly. With the steps below, you'll have that bed leveled in no time! But before that, let's have a look at the reasons why you need to level your 3D printer bed.

1 DAY AGO