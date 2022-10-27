Read full article on original website
Pro Controller vs. DualSense vs. Xbox Core Wireless Controller: Which Is Best for PC Gaming?
Many PC gamers hide behind their mouse and keyboard while shuddering at the thought of using a controller for PC gaming. But the fact still remains that some games are just better played on a controller. Racing games, for example, are far more intuitive with a joystick or gyro. And if you’ve ever played FIFA on a mouse and keyboard, we’re sorry.
How to Delete Your Shazam Account on Mobile and Desktop
Shazam might be the biggest music recognition app, but there are more like it on the market. Competitors like SoundHound, Musixmatch, and even Deezer's music recognition tool are relatively popular and get the job done. If you've found a more suitable music recognition app and want to get rid of...
What Is Starz and Is It Worth It?
The streaming platform Starz offers subscribers access to action, drama, comedy, romance, mystery, and more through its diverse and well-produced entertainment. Starz is a streaming platform that offers entertainment in the form of blockbuster films, classic series, and original content. The Starz app offers access to a variety of content...
How to Remove a Stuck Disk From Your PS5
Getting a game disk — or, god forbid, any other sort of foreign object—stuck in your beloved PS5 is very stressful. There is, however, a simple trick that you can use to manually eject a disk that has become lodged in your console without having to completely dismantle it and potentially void your warranty.
How to See Recently Opened Files on Windows
Have you recently edited a file, then accidentally closed it and lost it somewhere? Do you want to know which files someone you're sharing your computer with opened recently? Locating recently opened files is super easy with Windows. So, whether you wish to re-edit recently closed files or track who accessed them last time, you can do so easily.
Build a Raspberry Pi Desktop Dashboard
Do you have something that you want to display for hours on end? Maybe an aesthetic digital fish tank for your living room or a home automation dashboard for your smart devices? Then what you need is balenaDash. Run on a Raspberry Pi, balenaDash can display a web page or...
How to Set Up and Use Remote Play on Your PS5
If you love the flexibility of Xbox Game Pass but prefer gaming on your PlayStation, you’re in luck. You can access your PS5 remotely from any mobile device by using PS Remote Play. This lets you play your PlayStation whenever you want, wherever you want. With PS Remote Play,...
Get a Microsoft Windows 10 Lifetime License for $13, Office $23 on Halloween Sale
If you want to be able to take advantage of everything that Windows has to offer, you need to ensure that you have a licensed version. Windows licenses, however, can be super pricey, and that can quickly discourage people from buying one. Scdkey, however, offers both Windows and Office licenses at decent prices, so you won't have to shell out a lot of money.
Why Future iPhones Will Come With USB-C Chargers
After a decade since the Lightning port launched, Apple's proprietary port is finally seeing its last days. In an interview, Apple Senior VP for Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak confirmed that USB-C would come to the iPhone. But when will it arrive? And should you wait for the USB-C iPhone before...
Unify and Make Sense of Your Games Collections With Playnite on Windows
It has never been a better time to be a gamer. Think about how people and services practically throw games at us every day, even for free; with so many games readily available, it's easy to get lost. It's almost a given if your gaming collection consists of more than...
iPhone 13 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Which Is Better?
Apple released its latest iPhone model, the iPhone 14 series, in September 2022. With each new generation, expectations are usually sky-high on what new interesting capabilities Apple's new iPhone models will bring to the table. And, most importantly, whether it's time to upgrade your iPhone. For iPhone 13 Pro owners,...
How to Create a Party on PlayStation 5
Games tend to be more fun when you play them with friends. Many multiplayer games on PlayStation 5 offer their own way to chat with your friends, but you don’t have to use that option if you don’t want to. You can simply create a party and enjoy some pretty unique ways to interact with each other.
Turn Your Original Raspberry Pi into a ZX Spectrum Computer With ZXBaremulator
The ZX Spectrum computer was 40 years old in 2022. Released in the UK and Europe around the same time as the Commodore 64, this British-built budget home computer contributed hugely to the nascent computing and games industry. These days, ZX Spectrums are rare, but they can be emulated. A...
How to Generate Stylized Text in Windows 10 & 11
Regular fonts aren’t always sufficient when users need more visually appealing heading text to add to website and publication-style documents, such as brochures, leaflets, magazine pages, etc. You can make websites and documents stand out by adding stylized text to them. Stylized text is a more unique and creative form of text.
7 Things to Consider Before Using Your TV as a Monitor
Your living room is probably the most comfortable place in your house. It has a big, comfy couch and a giant TV perfect for binge-watching your favorite shows. But what if you could use that TV as your computer monitor? You'd be able to work from the comfort of your couch and have a giant screen to work on.
