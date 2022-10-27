Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Report: China targets 2 diplomatic allies with Pacific aid
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Beijing was targeting its Pacific aid to new diplomatic allies Solomon Islands and Kiribati while Chinese financial support across the region continued to decline, the Lowy Institute reported Monday in its latest annual analysis of regional assistance. China’s aid to the Pacific has fallen from...
SFGate
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
HONG KONG (AP) — Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s new iPhone have walked out of their factory in northern China to avoid COVID-19 curbs after some coworkers were quarantined following a virus outbreak. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed people said to be Foxconn workers climbing...
SFGate
China launches 3rd and final space station component
BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station and realize a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit, as its competition with the U.S. grows increasingly fierce. Mengtian was blasted into space on Monday...
UK-backed battery firm Britishvolt considers entering administration
Company struggles to find investors willing to fund effort to build giant £3.8bn ‘gigafactory’ in north-east
Eurozone inflation hits record high of 10.7%; UK mortgage approvals, credit card borrowing fall – business live
Eurozone inflation soars because of higher energy and food costs but currency bloc avoids recession with 0.2% GDP growth in third quarter
SFGate
This Week: Fed meeting, Starbucks earns, jobs report
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Federal Reserve is set to deliver an update on its efforts to bring down inflation by raising interest rates. The central bank is expected to announce another large three-quarter-point rate hike Wednesday, following a...
SFGate
Nuclear memories: Russia, war and childhood fears rekindled
Those of us of a certain age remember the threat. The 1960s were a time of domestic turmoil, yes. But they came, too, with a darker, existential menace: atomic bombs, ICBMs, thermonuclear war, annihilation. The buzzwords of destruction, with the Soviet Union seen as the architect of it all. Nuclear...
SFGate
Sudanese refinery resumes full operations after 'sabotage'
CAIRO (AP) — An oil refinery in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum resumed operations following a brief halt due to an act of “sabotage” on one of its pipelines, state-run media said on Monday. According to the SUNA news agency, the pipeline was “forced to stop for...
SFGate
Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India
MORBI, India (AP) — Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.
SFGate
Danish election could pave the way for a centrist government
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's election on Tuesday is expected to change its political landscape, with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others seeing their support dwindle. A former prime minister who left his party to create a new one this year could end up as a kingmaker, with his votes being needed to form a new government.
SFGate
'Our phoenix': Lula's ups and downs in Brazil defy belief
SAO PAULO (AP) — Four years ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s reputation and political future were in tatters. After an unlikely rise from poverty to union leader to Brazil’s presidency, the man universally known as Lula had landed in prison. On Sunday – in yet...
What it’s like to fire Raytheon’s powerful anti-drone laser
One of the two laser weapons was positioned on this vehicle. RaytheonPopSci tested out a laser weapon in the high desert of New Mexico. Here's how it works, and what it does.
Kyiv hit by barrage of Russian missiles as capital plunged into new blackout
A massive barrage of Russian strikes has rained down upon critical infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities, Ukrainian officials have said. The attack has cut part of Ukraine’s capital off from power and water supplies, its mayor Vitali Klitschko said. It is said to have damaged an energy facility that powers hundreds of thousands of apartments in Kyiv.The city has already been facing rolling blackouts due to Russian attacks on infrastructure. Officials have also reported possible power outages in the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia resulting from the latest strikes.“Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Instead...
Comments / 0