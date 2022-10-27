A massive barrage of Russian strikes has rained down upon critical infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities, Ukrainian officials have said. The attack has cut part of Ukraine’s capital off from power and water supplies, its mayor Vitali Klitschko said. It is said to have damaged an energy facility that powers hundreds of thousands of apartments in Kyiv.The city has already been facing rolling blackouts due to Russian attacks on infrastructure. Officials have also reported possible power outages in the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia resulting from the latest strikes.“Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Instead...

