Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
RSV in children: Symptoms, treatment and what parents should know
In September, an 8-month-old baby came into Dr. Juanita Mora’s office in Chicago with an infection the doctor hadn’t expected to see for another two months: RSV. Like her peers across the country, the allergist and immunologist has been treating little ones with this cold-like virus well before the season usually starts.
Father of infant hospitalized with RSV warns parents to be alert as respiratory illness spreads quickly
Last week, Stephen Balka found himself living a parent's nightmare. His 2-month-old son Adrian was struggling to breathe, sometimes going as long as seven seconds between gasping breaths, the father said.
What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child
SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
Prevention
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
Urgent warning as norovirus cases surge in schools – the 6 signs you need to know
CASES of norovirus are rising in England, new data has revealed. Infections are up 16 per cent and medics have warned figures are slightly higher than the usual for this time of year. Figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) state there have been over 100 new cases reported.
RSV is surging across the U.S. and could severely sicken infants and young children. Here are the symptoms and how to treat it
A few weeks ago, I took my daughter to urgent care because she wasn’t feeling well. She’d had a lingering cough and some wheezing that I wanted to get checked out. The urgent care nurse performed the standard COVID and flu tests, which both came back negative. But...
Doctors say trendy turmeric supplements can cause liver damage and urge Americans to know the risks
New research attributed a small but growing number of liver-damage cases to turmeric supplements. Researchers identified 10 cases of liver problems from turmeric supplements, one resulting in death. Clinical evidence doesn't support turmeric use to treat or prevent any disease, one doctor said.
A man nearly died from a brain infection with a fungus that most people inhale every day
Fungal infections such as Aspergillus pose a serious threat to people with compromised immune systems, who have a higher risk of getting sick.
Flu combines with killer virus to ‘create new bug that could evade our immune system’
TWO common but deadly viruses can join forces to create a hybrid bug capable of dodging the immune system, experts have discovered. Researchers believe the findings could explain the increase in hard-to-treat cases of viral pneumonia. Each year more than 25,000 Brits die of flu. Meanwhile, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)...
"It's going to be a rough winter": Hospitals overwhelmed by pediatric patients with respiratory virus
Hospitals in 33 states are seeing a dramatic rise in children suffering from the respiratory virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Cases have more than doubled in 25 states, putting a strain on hospitals — with some facilities so overwhelmed, they're running out of beds. At Connecticut Children's hospital,...
Pediatric hospital beds are filling up as RSV spreads across the US. Here are the symptoms to look out for and who's most at risk of getting seriously ill.
Difficulty breathing and dehydration could be signs that a child is sick with RSV, doctors say.
What is RSV, and why is it on the rise among children?
COVID-19 and the flu aren't the only viruses parents should look out for this holiday season, as more and more children across the United States are coming down with respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — a common illness that typically causes cold-like symptoms. According to health officials, RSV cases among pediatric patients recently increased in at least 33 states.
NBC New York
Doctors Are Concerned About a ‘Triple-demic' of RSV, COVID and the Flu This Winter
Doctors across the country and the tri-state are worried about what could be a long winter, health-wise. Hospitals are seeing a big spike in RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases, the respiratory virus that primarily affects children. Add that to a likely increase in COVID-19 cases as well as peak flu season, and concerns about a triple-demic are mounting.
Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states
A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
Yahoo!
Is the US facing a potential 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19?
As summer ended and the United States headed into the fall and winter, doctors were worried Americans would see a "twindemic" — a situation in which both flu and COVID-19 spread at the same time. But experts told ABC News the country may now be facing the threat of...
Pharmacies are reporting shortages of the widely used antibiotic amoxicillin
Pharmacies across the United States are reporting shortages of one of the most widely used antibiotics, raising concerns that the medication will be in short supply for the upcoming winter season. Independent pharmacy owners in Kansas, Georgia and New York confirmed to NBC News that supplies of amoxicillin — commonly...
CNBC
Omicron subvariants resistant to key antibody treatments are increasing every week in the U.S.
The subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 now represent 27% of infections in the U.S., a significant jump from the week prior when they made up about 16% of new cases. They are likely resistant to Evusheld and bebtelovimab, key antibody treatments that protect people with compromised immune systems. President Joe Biden...
Why Flu Season Is Coming Early This Year
When your officemate starts coughing up a storm and your kids come home with a nose full of boogers, it signals that dreaded time of year: flu season is upon us, and earlier than ever this year. While masks are no longer mandated in many areas, you may want to consider bringing them out of retirement to stay healthy this flu season. Unfortunately, with a combination of pandemic fatigue, in-person return to school and the office, and new strains of viruses, this flu season is shaping up to be one of the worst ever.
What is RSV? What should parents be looking for?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Medical experts are warning of a triple-demic this winter – influenza, COVID-19 and RSV. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there's been a big spike in RSV hospitalizations over the past two weeks. So, what is RSV? Good Question. "It's respiratory syncytial virus," said Dr. Krishnan Subrahmanian, a pediatrician with Hennepin Healthcare. "It affects our lungs, it affects our respiratory system and is descriptive of the way that the virus attacks the lungs. It melds cells together and that's something you call a syncytia." RSV is a common virus especially during the fall and winter months, but...
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba in 'rare' infection, health officials say
CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — A Nevada child died after being infected by a brain-eating amoeba in an "extremely rare" occurrence, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Wednesday. The district said that the Clark County, Nevada, resident might have been exposed to the amoeba, which it identified as Naegleria...
Comments / 0