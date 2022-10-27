ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KEYT

RSV in children: Symptoms, treatment and what parents should know

In September, an 8-month-old baby came into Dr. Juanita Mora’s office in Chicago with an infection the doctor hadn’t expected to see for another two months: RSV. Like her peers across the country, the allergist and immunologist has been treating little ones with this cold-like virus well before the season usually starts.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS San Francisco

What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child

SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
Prevention

RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
CBS News

What is RSV, and why is it on the rise among children?

COVID-19 and the flu aren't the only viruses parents should look out for this holiday season, as more and more children across the United States are coming down with respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — a common illness that typically causes cold-like symptoms. According to health officials, RSV cases among pediatric patients recently increased in at least 33 states.
NBC New York

Doctors Are Concerned About a ‘Triple-demic' of RSV, COVID and the Flu This Winter

Doctors across the country and the tri-state are worried about what could be a long winter, health-wise. Hospitals are seeing a big spike in RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases, the respiratory virus that primarily affects children. Add that to a likely increase in COVID-19 cases as well as peak flu season, and concerns about a triple-demic are mounting.
CBS News

Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states

A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
GEORGIA STATE
Yahoo!

Is the US facing a potential 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19?

As summer ended and the United States headed into the fall and winter, doctors were worried Americans would see a "twindemic" — a situation in which both flu and COVID-19 spread at the same time. But experts told ABC News the country may now be facing the threat of...
The List

Why Flu Season Is Coming Early This Year

When your officemate starts coughing up a storm and your kids come home with a nose full of boogers, it signals that dreaded time of year: flu season is upon us, and earlier than ever this year. While masks are no longer mandated in many areas, you may want to consider bringing them out of retirement to stay healthy this flu season. Unfortunately, with a combination of pandemic fatigue, in-person return to school and the office, and new strains of viruses, this flu season is shaping up to be one of the worst ever.
CBS Minnesota

What is RSV? What should parents be looking for?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Medical experts are warning of a triple-demic this winter – influenza, COVID-19 and RSV. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there's been a big spike in RSV hospitalizations over the past two weeks. So, what is RSV? Good Question. "It's respiratory syncytial virus," said Dr. Krishnan Subrahmanian, a pediatrician with Hennepin Healthcare. "It affects our lungs, it affects our respiratory system and is descriptive of the way that the virus attacks the lungs. It melds cells together and that's something you call a syncytia." RSV is a common virus especially during the fall and winter months, but...
MINNESOTA STATE

