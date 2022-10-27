When your officemate starts coughing up a storm and your kids come home with a nose full of boogers, it signals that dreaded time of year: flu season is upon us, and earlier than ever this year. While masks are no longer mandated in many areas, you may want to consider bringing them out of retirement to stay healthy this flu season. Unfortunately, with a combination of pandemic fatigue, in-person return to school and the office, and new strains of viruses, this flu season is shaping up to be one of the worst ever.

